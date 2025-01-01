Menu
Donald Cried Movie Quotes

Donald Cried Movie Quotes

Donald Do you do social media at all?
Peter Not really.
Donald No? Because I found a guy, uh, Pete Latang, from Wyoming.
Peter Okay.
Donald And I thought it was you, so I was following for a while, and he had like a family and stuff. You know, I kept private messaging him, and eventually he told me to, you know, fuck off, 'cause it wasn't who... you know, I wasn't who he thought it was. But I thought maybe it was still you, and you just didn't wanna talk to me.
Donald Right now it's about the next chapter in my life.
Donald I don't *want* it to stay up there 'coz then it might fucking blow out the window.
Donald Are we... do you need me to sign off anything?
Barbara Please leave.
Kristin You don't remember me, do you?
Peter Nah...
Kristin I'm Tan Megan's youngest sister!
Peter [hesitantly] Ah, all right. Mm-mm. Yeah.
Kristin Okay! I thought you'd remember me, but you just totally didn't!
Kris Avedisyan
Dzhessi Uokman
Louisa Krause
Louisa Krause
