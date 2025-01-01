[first lines]

[leaving phone message]

Anyway. Today I went across the street to the apple store, and I got one of the new iPhones with the 64-gigabytes, 'cause I wasn't sure if I should get the 16s or the 64s, but the 64s look good, so there you go. The genius bartender showed me how to make things bigger, but I already forgot. God, my eyesight is so shot. But I got on Google before, and I looked up my apartment, and it said they'd filmed The Hills there for two seasons. Isn't that neat? And they used to do the extra program at the grove every day with Mario Lopez. He seems nice.