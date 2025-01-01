Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Meddler The Meddler Movie Quotes

The Meddler Movie Quotes

Airport Security How was your time in New York?
Marnie Great. My daughter shot a pilot.
[He signals another security official to come over]
Marnie I thought you gave up smoking.
Lori Cigarettes. You said this was better.
Marnie I said it was okay after your father died when your stomach hurt.
Lori Well, it's after my father died and my stomach hurts.
Marnie I would kill my daughter if she died on a motorcycle.
Zipper [Talking about his chicken] You wanna meet her?
Marnie At your house?
Zipper Well, she's been out at the bar most of the night but she's probably home by now.
Zipper Oh, this isn't a motorcycle... it's a harley davidson.
[first lines]
Marnie [leaving phone message] Anyway. Today I went across the street to the apple store, and I got one of the new iPhones with the 64-gigabytes, 'cause I wasn't sure if I should get the 16s or the 64s, but the 64s look good, so there you go. The genius bartender showed me how to make things bigger, but I already forgot. God, my eyesight is so shot. But I got on Google before, and I looked up my apartment, and it said they'd filmed The Hills there for two seasons. Isn't that neat? And they used to do the extra program at the grove every day with Mario Lopez. He seems nice.
