ChristineSo. Now. In keeping with the WZRB policy, presenting the most immediate and complete reports of local blood and guts, TV-30 presents what is believed to be a television first. In living color, an exclusive coverage of an attempted suicide.
ChristineI'm just trying to do my best for this station and it isn't easy.
MichaelAre you fucking kidding me? Are *you* fucking kidding me? You fucked up... again! And now you insult me, you insult my family? You know, I've got half my savings invested in this station and I believe in it. What do you believe in? What are you doing to make a mark?
PegChristine, you're not getting into one of your moods again, are you?