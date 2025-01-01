Menu
Christine Movie Quotes

Christine So. Now. In keeping with the WZRB policy, presenting the most immediate and complete reports of local blood and guts, TV-30 presents what is believed to be a television first. In living color, an exclusive coverage of an attempted suicide.
Steve Hey, Chris, do you want to go to lunch?
Christine Maybe tomorrow.
Steve Okay. Rain check.
[Christine watches him leave, and resumes typing her suicide note]
Christine Have you even seen the flowers Gail has put out for us? They're *fake*, Mike. Just *fake*. Sums up the whole operation!
Christine Maybe you should film the chickens having SEX so we can see how the eggs are REALLY made!
[laughs nervously]
Christine uh, I'm just joking, just joking...
Chicken Lady [giggling] Ooh, I've seen it, and it ain't pretty!
George We all have these different versions of ourselves competing to be the real us.
Christine Is it paranoia if, indeed, everyone is coming after you?
Michael [thinking that Christine did a prank after shooting herself] Very funny, Christine.
Jean [Jean approaches Christine who is obviously crying backstage] Chris? Hey Chris, you okay?
Christine Yeah... Yeah, it's just Summer allergies
Jean Oh. But are you, you know, okay?
Christine What do you mean?
Jean You just seem a little more... wound up than usual.
Christine [Christine begins to panic] What do you mean?
Jean You just seem a little tense or something.
Christine No... You said "more than usual".
Christine [Screaming] Oh, why won't anyone just *listen* to me?
Michael This is a team meeting. It's a simple concept: if it bleeds, guys, it leads.
Christine [Speaking via her two puppets] Can I be quiet with you? / Yes, See-saw. You can be quiet with me.
Bob Andersen Don't get hung up on every little thing... god knows life is hard enough as it is.
Christine [to her mother] Here I am just drowning underwater and you decide to take a romantic getaway without telling anyone? What are you, fifteen?
George Trying to impress people when you just feel dead inside... I know what that's like, I really do.
Jean Mrs Chubbuck? I'm Jean. Jean Reed.
Peg You're Jean? From the station?
[Hugs Jean, crying]
Peg How's she doing? What's going on? We were just watching the news...
[Sees blood on Jean's clothes]
Peg Oh, my God!
Michael Goddamit Chubbuck!
Christine [referring to the news footage of a fat woman being given electroshock therapy] This is totally at odds with the work that I've been doing, it's exploitative!
Michael Then why are so many people watching it? The same people you are so concerned about representing are the ones who are gobbling this stuff up!
Christine We're supposed to know better.
George I'm okay, you're okay. I'm okay, you're okay. I'm okay, you're okay...
[to Andrea]
George Repeat it, say it, say it, say it: I'm okay, you're okay...
George [George and Steve are both on live television arguing about the station's new weather computer] Boy, you really mucked things up with that rain storm last week didn't you?
Steve Yes, well like any new technology it does have its kinks.
George Just kind of makes you look like a liar, Steve.
Steve Well I think you know that I'm not George. You know, I'd like to see you jump over here into the hot seat one night and see how it feels.
George That sounds like fun, actually.
Steve I'm sure it does.
Capt. Frank Basil Ms. Chubbuck, for what it's worth, I think your show is great. You do these "think pieces", and I love it.
Christine [writing] Ask George out for coffee? Coffee never killed anyone.
Christine Okay. I'll do the chicken lady. But there's gonna have to be some changes around here.
Michael [yelling] Christine! Go home!
Steve [Steve, looking appalled by the idea of exploiting death in the media] Uh, I've got to agree with Christine on this one.
Michael [holds up his fingers in a tiny circle] My asshole is like this small right now, THIS SMALL!
Michael [to Christine] You are the smartest person here.
Christine [appalled] So what, just get some footage of some fat people burning in a car crash and I'm on a plane to Baltimore...?
Michael Now you're just being a smartass.
Christine Hey, you know what, Mike, just cause your wife has a drinking problem doesn't mean that you get to treat me like this. That's on you! Don't put it on me. That's on you.
Michael Are you...?
Christine I'm just trying to do my best for this station and it isn't easy.
Michael Are you fucking kidding me? Are *you* fucking kidding me? You fucked up... again! And now you insult me, you insult my family? You know, I've got half my savings invested in this station and I believe in it. What do you believe in? What are you doing to make a mark?
Peg Christine, you're not getting into one of your moods again, are you?
Peg ...I know that's not really you talking to me.
Christine You were smoking pot! I HATE it when you smoke pot!
Andrea How can you be too sympathetic?
Michael look Chubbuck, just make your stories juicy!
Steve [referring to Bob Andersen possibly choosing one reporter to work in Baltimore] Who's he going to pick?
Michael I have no idea in hell Steve, but it's sure going to be a kick in the ass for the rest of us!
Christine [to a married couple eating dinner at a restaurant] Don't lose sight of what you have here, okay...?
George You and I have been working together for over a year now and we've never gone out and had a drink together.
Christine Well, I don't really drink.
George Well, you know what I mean.
Christine Well, you've never asked me.
George You're not always the most approachable person, Chubbuck.
Christine Oh, I am approachable. Maybe you just don't know how to approach me.
George Oh? And who does know how to approach you?
Christine A lot of people. Jean. Steve...
[George scoffs]
George You wanna maybe get some dinner tonight?
Christine Maybe.
George You know, fork, knife, plate, food, *dinner*.
Christine I don't... I don't get it.
George Chubbuck, I'm not gonna bite you. I feel like we're always about to make some breakthrough to some new level of connectivity, but something gets in the way.
Christine Dinner?
George Yeah.
