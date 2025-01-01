Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Miles Ahead
Miles Ahead Movie Quotes
Miles Ahead Movie Quotes
Doorman
Do you have a pass?
Miles Davis
[points to his face]
You're Looking At It.
Miles Davis
I don't like that word, "jazz". Don't... Don't call it "jazz", man. That's some made-up word. Trying to box somebody in. Don't call my music "jazz". It's social music.
Dave Braden
How many times have you got laid to this man's music? No offence, Tami. and now you are shystering him?
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Don Cheadle
Ewan McGregor
