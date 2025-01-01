Marcus MessnerI don't care what it suggests, Dean Caldwell, I will not be condemned on the basis of no evidence.
Marcus MessnerIt is important to understand about dying, that even though in general you do not have a personal choice in the matter, it is going to happen to you when it happens to you. There are reasons you die. There are causes, a chain of events linked by causality, and those events include decisions that you have personally made. How did you end up here, on this exact day, at this exact time, with this specific event happening to you?