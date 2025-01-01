Menu
Kenny Wells The guy who invented the hamburger was smart. But the guy who invented the cheeseburger... Genius.
Kenny Wells You went looking for bauxite, and you found copper. I went looking for gold, and found a friend.
Michael Acosta That is the single hokiest thing I've ever heard in my life.
Kenny Wells God, we work hard in this business. Sometimes for nothing. I wake up every morning. I tell myself, "I don't have to do this. I get to do this." And then it's just blue skies. Blue skies, baby.
Kenny Wells You see these hands? These are my fathers hands. I'll bury you with these hands.
Kenny Wells I had a dream. It was the gold calling.
Kenny Wells I'm touchin' a tiger!
Kenny Wells The gold is mine. I found it!
