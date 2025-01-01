Kenny WellsThe guy who invented the hamburger was smart. But the guy who invented the cheeseburger... Genius.
Kenny WellsYou went looking for bauxite, and you found copper. I went looking for gold, and found a friend.
Michael AcostaThat is the single hokiest thing I've ever heard in my life.
Kenny WellsGod, we work hard in this business. Sometimes for nothing. I wake up every morning. I tell myself, "I don't have to do this. I get to do this." And then it's just blue skies. Blue skies, baby.
Kenny WellsYou see these hands? These are my fathers hands. I'll bury you with these hands.