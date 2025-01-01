Menu
Desire Movie Quotes

Desire Movie Quotes

[first lines]
George I'm standing without you, on the bridge of the boat, cutting its way into the black night towards the end of the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George You never really understood my rejection. But there was one truth you did understand... that the one who speaks the language of reason is the one who loves the less.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George I love you, Gavin. Remember that...
Gavin That's how it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George The one who speaks the language of reason, is the one who loves the less.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George I was happy to be back in the Old World, in the detached indifference of the English.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
