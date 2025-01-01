Menu
Warden Burns As warden, I can approve buying a copy of A Dance With Dragons for the prison library to go up on the Game of Thrones shelf. Now, the only problem is that The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring have yet to be published so those aren't available. Well, I can't do anything about what I can't control.
Naaman That is total bullshit! George R.R. Martin was supposed to deliver The Winds of Winter to his publisher over two years ago.
Warden Burns I know that was the original deadline. That's what it says here. But I'm reading to you from the Wikipedia page. It also says that Martin had a grueling promotion schedule or something, and it's interfered with his writing schedule. He's failed to complete The Winds of Winter.
Naaman That don't make no sense. Those two guys who transferred in from Federal last month knew about all the new stuff with the hot chick and her dragons.
Warden Burns No. I'm telling you, I believe those two inmates had that information from watching the TV series. Again, I'm reading to you. The series has jumped ahead! It's no longer following the books!
Joe Bang I am in-car-ce-ra-ted.
Joe Bang Is it twenty or is it thirty?... We are dealing with science here!
Clyde Logan You sucked my arm off!
Jimmy Logan We need, like, a computer whizz, like one of them Facebook boys.
Fish Bang I know everything there is to know about computers, okay?
Jimmy Logan Do you?
Fish Bang All the Twitters, I know 'em.
Sam Bang That's a vagrant fliolation!
Joe Bang I'm about to get nekked... back here. No peeking.
Joe Bang You Logans must be as simple-minded as people say.
Clyde Logan Clyde Logan, Jimmy Logan: People say that?
Reporter What do you think of the robbery?
Woman on the News #1 Well, I heard that they're calling it "Ocean's 7-Eleven", 'cos they found that truck with the money behind a convenience store.
Clyde Logan A real bank vault?
Jimmy Logan Yeah. It's a tough one, too. I looked it up on the Google.
Joe Bang Well, hello. I guess someone grew up. What's your name again, little Logan?
Mellie Logan Mellie.
Joe Bang Mellie! Mellie, Mellie, Mellie. That rhymes with... smelly. Nice.
Clyde Logan Shut up.
Sadie Logan I finally know what song I'm gonna sing for Talent!
Jimmy Logan What song?
Sadie Logan Umbrella by Rihanna.
Dylan Chapman When Rihanna sings Umbrella, she's not really singing about a rain umbrella. She's really singing about her vagina. It's code.
Jimmy Logan Who told you that?
Dylan Chapman Everybody.
Darrell Waltrip It's an honor to be able to start this 600-mile race here on Memorial Day. Boogity, boogity, boogity! Let's go racing for those who made the ultimate sacrifice, boys!
