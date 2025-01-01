Menu
Kinoafisha Films Paisan Paisan Movie Quotes

Paisan Movie Quotes

Captain Bill Martin - the catholic chaplain (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) I've never examined their consciences. I've never discussed this with them. I've never asked them anything, because I never felt I could judge them. I know them too well. They're good friends. Perhaps you, here mind this peace, this atmosphere of serene meditation, consider me guilty. I don't feel guilty. My conscience is clear.
Carmela (episode I: Sicilia) You're all alike -- you, the Germans, the Fascists! You people with guns are all the same!
Joe, the American soldier (episode I: Sicilia) Shooting star. See. No, I don't mean bombs. Shooting star! Understand? Shooting star! Where I live, you wish on a shooting star, you get whatever you wish for. So far, I've gotten 53. Always the same wish. And if you see another one in two minutes, a sure sign you'll get your wish. You can't miss.
Joe, the American soldier (episode I: Sicilia) You a fascist? I'll bet you're a fascist. I'm a fascist.
[starts to light his cigarette]
Carmela (episode I: Sicilia) No light!
Joe, the American soldier (episode I: Sicilia) Good girl. You're no fascist, really.
Distressed Woman (episode IV: Firenze) It's the end of the world, my boy. We've sinned so badly.
Fra' Raffaele (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) The heresy of Luther, the worst of all Protestants.
British Soldier 1 (episode IV: Firenze) Why should they stop at Florence? They've destroy half of Europe already.
British Soldier 2 (episode IV: Firenze) The poor fools. The Jerries always put their foot in it. That's why they're going to lose the war.
Partisan Prisoner 1 (episode VI: Porto Tolle) Why'd they kill Cigolani and not us?
Partisan Prisoner 2 (episode VI: Porto Tolle) They'll kill us too.
Partisan Prisoner 1 (episode VI: Porto Tolle) Damn it! My folks'll never know what happened to me.
Partisan Prisoner 2 (episode VI: Porto Tolle) He pissed on me like a whore.
American Sargeant (episode I: Sicilia) Al, you and Swede stay here. Don't leave the place and keep an eye on the I-Ties.
German Soldier 1 (episode I: Sicilia) We're in for some surprises tonight, boys.
German Soldier 2 (episode I: Sicilia) Of course. Always the gentleman.
German Soldier 1 (episode I: Sicilia) What if she doesn't come back?
German Soldier 2 (episode I: Sicilia) She will. We're too good-looking.
German Soldier 1 (episode I: Sicilia) Looks like she forgot how to talk. Bad sign for a broad.
Dale - the OSS agent (episode VI: Porto Tolle) Don't you understand? If we light those fires, the whole German army will be breathing down our necks.
American Soldier (episode VI: Porto Tolle) Oh, we'll all die, one way or another. But, that's a small matter for headquarters.
Italian Woman (episode IV: Firenze) Your wife's worried and says to come down.
Renato (episode IV: Firenze) It's fine up here! I can't budge now. Tell her to send up my helmet.
Italian Woman (episode IV: Firenze) All right.
Renato (episode IV: Firenze) [to Harriet and Massimo] Just for the sun, not the bullets. Those I can dodge to the inch. I fought in the *real* war, back in 1918!
Young Father (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) Father Salvatore, one of the chaplains is a Jew!
Old Father (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) What is it?
Father Salvatore (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) Come back here. One of the chaplains is a Jew!
Old Father (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) Merciful Saint Francis!
Young Father (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) Father Claudio. Father Claudio, one of the chaplains is a Jew!
[to Fra' Raffaele]
Young Father (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) One of the chaplains is a Jew!
Fra' Raffaele (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) [kneels to pray] Jesus, protect us and help us.
Father Superior (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) What is it, my sons?
Father (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) One of the chaplains is a Jew, and the other's a Protestant.
Fra' Raffaele (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) Two lost souls, Father Superior.
Father Superior (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) No soul is lost while it still has life and a will to be saved. There are always opportunities for redemption.
Joe - the American MP (episode II: Napoli) Yeah, America's rich and kind. But, not me! And it's your fault.
Fred, an American soldier (episode III: Roma) Remember when we first came into Rome. All along ago it was. You know, when we finally broke through. Girls were all happy and laughing. Fresh. Full of color. Beautiful. It gave us a funny feeling. And now it's all different.
Fred, an American soldier (episode III: Roma) I like Italian girls. Their language. Their eyes. Their hair. Their figures.
Joe, the American soldier (episode I: Sicilia) Tony can follow you, but, I can't. Look: paisan, spaghetti, bambina, mangiare, fusillini, c'est la guerre. That's it. Oh, yes, Carmela. Now, how 'bout you? Is your English any better than my Italian? Let's try you, huh? Me, Joe. Understand? Joe.
Carmela (episode I: Sicilia) Joe.
Joe, the American soldier (episode I: Sicilia) Good. Good. Move to the head of the class. Okay, now, try this. Me, Joe, boy. You, Carmela, girl.
Carmela (episode I: Sicilia) Ah, gal.
Joe, the American soldier (episode I: Sicilia) Fine. Fine. You're doing fine. We friends. Understand?
Carmela (episode I: Sicilia) Friends.
Joe, the American soldier (episode I: Sicilia) Look, I'm Joe from Jersey. You?
Carmela (episode I: Sicilia) Ah! I'm Carmela.
Joe, the American soldier (episode I: Sicilia) Me, Joe. You, Carmela.
Joe - the American MP (episode II: Napoli) Paisan, come on, the train. We have to get ready to go home. It's gonna take me home for *another* celebration. They just celebrate for me everyday. Every day. Going home-Going home-Going home-Going home-Going home-Going home-Going home-Going home-Going home-Going home-Going home-Going home-Going home! Going home? I don't wanna go home. My home is an old shack with tin cans for doors. I don't need that key. I don't wanna play no more, Paisan. I don't wanna go home. I don't wanna go home. I don't wanna go home.
Joe - the American MP (episode II: Napoli) Look at the skies! Look at the skies. Not a cloud in sight. And a million stars! If I had two ropes, I could swing here forever. I love this, Paisan.
Pasquale (episode II: Napoli) What are you saying?
Joe - the American MP (episode II: Napoli) I love this, Paisan. MmmmMmmmm. There's New York! New York! New York! There's Central Park over there! There! There's a million skyscrapers with a thousand lights - to welcome me home. I'm a hero! I'm a hero, Paisan. And I'll take you up Wall Street. Up Wall Street! Where there's ticker tape for me! A celebration for me. Yeah, for me! For me! And you! And that's City Hall over there. I'll introduce you to the mayor. "Hi, Mr. Mayor!" He says everything is prepared for me. Now, we'll go up Broadway. Broadway's the biggest street in the world and its my street. I own Broadway. To the Waldorf Astoria. When we go into the Waldorf Astoria, we have to be careful. Only the elites. Now we're in the Waldorf and look at that big, thick cushions and the gold furniture. A thousand servants. All for me to serve me; because, I'm a hero. I'm a hero. Now, we gonna eat. Look at that food. Look at that food! Caviar. There's chicken. There's turkeys. Wine! Whiskey! Beer! Champagne! And everything for me! Eat as much as you want, Paisan.
Joe - the American MP (episode II: Napoli) Why do you steal, huh? Why do you steal, huh? Let's have a look. I wouldn't be surprised to find a battleship in your pocket.
Joe - the American MP (episode II: Napoli) Just three days ago, a little hoodlum like you, stole my shoes, right off my feet. If I could get my hands on him and I will and when I do - I'll boot him in his pants so hard he'll see stars!
Francesca (episode III: Roma) Aren't you gonna get undressed, sweetheart? Your clothes.
Fred, an American soldier (episode III: Roma) No.
Francesca (episode III: Roma) You're afraid 'cause I ran off, but my papers are in order. Warm me up a little. What's wrong?
Fred, an American soldier (episode III: Roma) I don't want any.
Francesca (episode III: Roma) You should be ashamed, a young man like you. If you don't like me, you should have said so. You stood around staring for two hours. You had lots to choose from.
Fred, an American soldier (episode III: Roma) Sure. The bar was full of girls. Rome's full of girls like you.
Francesca (episode III: Roma) Yes, Rome is full of girls like me.
Francesca (episode III: Roma) Damn it! They tore my dress. Your MPs are real louts. Why'd you bring them along?
Francesca (episode III: Roma) Why so long to get to Rome?
Fred, an American soldier (episode III: Roma) Ah, yes. It's a long time. Very hard. Now, everything's over. We're here. We're here.
Francesca (episode III: Roma) Yes, you're here.
Fred, an American soldier (episode III: Roma) What's the matter? Afraid?
Francesca (episode III: Roma) Not afraid. Happy. Very happy. It hardly seems true. It's been so awful. So awful.
Fred, an American soldier (episode III: Roma) Not awful. Lovely. It's lovely here. Rome's lovely. Everything's lovely. You're lovely.
The dying partisan (episode IV: Firenze) My God. Marco, find my family and tell them what's happened, so they don't worry. Mama, I feel cold inside. Marco. Marco.
Captain Bill Martin - the catholic chaplain (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) I can't help thinking that by the time this monastery was built, why, America hadn't even been discovered as of yet. It was an immense wilderness. These walls, these olive trees, that church bell, was already here. This time, this time of the evening, 500 years ago. Everything in the same soft color.
Captain Feldman, the jewish chaplain (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) Is that from Shakespeare?
Captain Bill Martin - the catholic chaplain (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) No. Captain Bill Martin.
Captain Bill Martin - the catholic chaplain (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) He told me that he always wanted this vocation. That since he was 10, he always wanted to enter this monastery.
Captain Jones, the protestant chaplain (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) I think one can really be in peace with his Lord without relieving himself from the world. After all, it was created for us. The world is our parish.
Captain Feldman, the jewish chaplain (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) How can they judge us in life if they don't know what it's all about.
A German soldier (episode VI: Porto Tolle) You think you can make me feel uneasy? We Germans are not afraid! Neither are we worried. *Why* we are fighting means life or death for us. We are building a civilization to last a thousand years. But, to do that, it is necessary to destroy everything before it. The Germans will rule. We will keep our promise to the world. At any cost! Because, this is our mission.
Dale - the OSS agent (episode VI: Porto Tolle) Another partisan in the Po, boys.
Fra' Raffaele (episode V: Appennino Emiliano) [after being given a Hershey's chocolate bar] Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. My deepest thanks. I'll say a special prayer to our Holy Mother for your spiritual and temporal aid.
Dale - the OSS agent (episode VI: Porto Tolle) What are you going to do with these partisans you got tied up like animals out here.
A German soldier (episode VI: Porto Tolle) No international authority protects a partisan. They are not considered soldiers. They are just outlaws!
German Soldier 2 (episode I: Sicilia) [looking at Carmela's chest] Get a load of that pair, boys. Enough for the three of us and then some.
German Soldier 1 (episode I: Sicilia) I think you'd have rather found a barrel of wine.
German Soldier 2 (episode I: Sicilia) Both. A barrel of wine and the girl on top.
American Sargeant (episode I: Sicilia) Why, that dirty little I-Tie!
German Soldier 2 (episode I: Sicilia) Retreat? We don't retreat. Tomorrow we'll counterattack. They'll run like rabbits. All the way to Egypt - no, all the way to Hell.
German Soldier 1 (episode I: Sicilia) Bachelors first.
German Soldier 2 (episode I: Sicilia) Let's roll for her.
German Soldier 1 (episode I: Sicilia) Three.
German Soldier 2 (episode I: Sicilia) Eight.
German Soldier 3 (episode I: Sicilia) Twelve.
