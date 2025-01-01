Narrator There are not many men yet. Just a few tribes scattered across the wilderness. Never venturing far, unaware that other tribes even exist. Too busy with their own lives to be curious. Too frightened of the unknown to wander. Their laws are simple: the strong take everything. This is Akhoba, leader of the Rock Tribe...

Akhoba [ordering his older son to kill the boar] Sakana!

Narrator ... and these are his sons, Sakana and Tumak.

Tumak [volunteering himself] Tumak!