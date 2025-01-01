NarratorThis is a story of long, long ago; when the world was just beginning.
NarratorThere are not many men yet. Just a few tribes scattered across the wilderness. Never venturing far, unaware that other tribes even exist. Too busy with their own lives to be curious. Too frightened of the unknown to wander. Their laws are simple: the strong take everything. This is Akhoba, leader of the Rock Tribe...
Akhoba[ordering his older son to kill the boar]Sakana!
Narrator... and these are his sons, Sakana and Tumak.
Tumak[volunteering himself]Tumak!
NarratorThere is no love lost between them. And that is our story.
[last lines]
Tumak[challenging his brother Sakana to a fight]Sakana!