One Million Years B.C. Movie Quotes

One Million Years B.C. Movie Quotes

Loana [pointing to Ahot] Ahot.
Ahot [pointing to himself] Ahot.
Tumak Ahot.
Loana [pointing to Ahot] Ahot.
[pointing to herself]
Loana Loana.
[pointing to Tumak]
Loana Nnn?
Tumak [misunderstanding] Ahot.
Loana [pointing to Ahot] Ahot.
[pointing to herself]
Loana Loana.
[pointing to Tumak]
Tumak [finally understanding] Tumak!
[repeated line]
Loana Akita!
[first lines]
Narrator This is a story of long, long ago; when the world was just beginning.
Narrator There are not many men yet. Just a few tribes scattered across the wilderness. Never venturing far, unaware that other tribes even exist. Too busy with their own lives to be curious. Too frightened of the unknown to wander. Their laws are simple: the strong take everything. This is Akhoba, leader of the Rock Tribe...
Akhoba [ordering his older son to kill the boar] Sakana!
Narrator ... and these are his sons, Sakana and Tumak.
Tumak [volunteering himself] Tumak!
Narrator There is no love lost between them. And that is our story.
[last lines]
Tumak [challenging his brother Sakana to a fight] Sakana!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Raquel Welch
Jon Richardson
Vic Perrin
Robert Braun
