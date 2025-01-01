[last lines]

That looks painful. You need some help? Now, now, I don't think you realize how much trouble you're in. That's an awful lot of blood. I'm guessing you missed your femoral artery, because, frankly, you'd be dead by now if you hadn't.

But God knows what other damage you've done. Doesn't look good. Now, I'd love to stay and chat, but I gotta get going. I wouldn't want you to think that I was being unfair. So I'm gonna give you the same chance that you gave me. I've been thinking a lot about what you said. About fate. Maybe you *were* right. Maybe it was supposed to be like this. Maybe you just got in the wrong fucking car!