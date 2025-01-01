Mallory RutledgeWhat happened to you? You must have been a person once. You had a family. A mother. You had a sister. What would she think? Finding out who her little baby brother is? Maybe... Maybe you've already shown her. Is that it? Is that what happened?
[last lines]
Mallory Rutledge[to Christian stuck in bear trap]That looks painful. You need some help? Now, now, I don't think you realize how much trouble you're in. That's an awful lot of blood. I'm guessing you missed your femoral artery, because, frankly, you'd be dead by now if you hadn't.
Mallory RutledgeBut God knows what other damage you've done. Doesn't look good. Now, I'd love to stay and chat, but I gotta get going. I wouldn't want you to think that I was being unfair. So I'm gonna give you the same chance that you gave me. I've been thinking a lot about what you said. About fate. Maybe you *were* right. Maybe it was supposed to be like this. Maybe you just got in the wrong fucking car!