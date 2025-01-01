Menu
Kinoafisha Films Curve Curve Movie Quotes

Curve Movie Quotes

Mallory Rutledge What happened to you? You must have been a person once. You had a family. A mother. You had a sister. What would she think? Finding out who her little baby brother is? Maybe... Maybe you've already shown her. Is that it? Is that what happened?
[last lines]
Mallory Rutledge [to Christian stuck in bear trap] That looks painful. You need some help? Now, now, I don't think you realize how much trouble you're in. That's an awful lot of blood. I'm guessing you missed your femoral artery, because, frankly, you'd be dead by now if you hadn't.
Christian Laughton Fuck you.
Mallory Rutledge But God knows what other damage you've done. Doesn't look good. Now, I'd love to stay and chat, but I gotta get going. I wouldn't want you to think that I was being unfair. So I'm gonna give you the same chance that you gave me. I've been thinking a lot about what you said. About fate. Maybe you *were* right. Maybe it was supposed to be like this. Maybe you just got in the wrong fucking car!
Mallory Rutledge [to Katie] It's okay. It's over. It's over. You're gonna be okay.
[first lines]
Mallory Rutledge [answering her phone] Ella. Hey!
Ella Rutledge Hi, sister. Where are you?
Mallory Rutledge Taking the scenic route.
Ella Rutledge The long way, you mean.
Mallory Rutledge I'm following my GPS. It's fine. It's beautiful, actually.
Ella Rutledge This isn't what I think it is, is it?
Mallory Rutledge No.
Ella Rutledge As long as you're all right.
Mallory Rutledge Why wouldn't I be?
Ella Rutledge What do you think?
Mallory Rutledge [looking at pictures on her phone] Please tell me that's not for the wedding. Brad's mom will have an aneurysm.
Ella Rutledge It's for tonight. Do you think it's too slutty for a second date?
Mallory Rutledge Depends on whether or not you've already slept with him.
Ella Rutledge [hesitate, then giggles]
Mallory Rutledge Promise me that whatever you do buy for the wedding, there'll be a little bit more of it.
Christian Laughton Really? That's your plan?
Mallory Rutledge Actually, I was planning on cutting your throat first, but I guess a girl can't have everything.
