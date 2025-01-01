[First lines]

Sam Why'd you breakup with her?

Ethan Cooper Seven reasons actually. Number one, she doesn't vote.

Sam Eh!

Ethan Cooper Shh! Number two, she cheered for Bulgaria in the last Olympics.

Sam Bulgarians don't even cheer for Bulgaria.

Ethan Cooper Okay, so it was one Bulgarian and he was missing an arm.

Sam The rest of the time she cheered for America?

Ethan Cooper Yes.

Sam Okay, that one's a stretch too. Look, why don't you just forget your seven reasons and admit that you only need one to talk yourself out of any girl.

Ethan Cooper What's that?