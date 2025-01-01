[First lines]
Sam
Why'd you breakup with her?
Ethan Cooper
Seven reasons actually. Number one, she doesn't vote.
Sam
Eh!
Ethan Cooper
Shh! Number two, she cheered for Bulgaria in the last Olympics.
Sam
Bulgarians don't even cheer for Bulgaria.
Ethan Cooper
Okay, so it was one Bulgarian and he was missing an arm.
Sam
The rest of the time she cheered for America?
Ethan Cooper
Yes.
Sam
Okay, that one's a stretch too. Look, why don't you just forget your seven reasons and admit that you only need one to talk yourself out of any girl.
Ethan Cooper
What's that?
Sam
That she's not Emily.