The Matchbreaker Movie Quotes

The Matchbreaker Movie Quotes

Sam So, she's a little messy. You're a perfect match. You don't pay the electric bills, you'll never see the mess.
[First lines]
Sam Why'd you breakup with her?
Ethan Cooper Seven reasons actually. Number one, she doesn't vote.
Sam Eh!
Ethan Cooper Shh! Number two, she cheered for Bulgaria in the last Olympics.
Sam Bulgarians don't even cheer for Bulgaria.
Ethan Cooper Okay, so it was one Bulgarian and he was missing an arm.
Sam The rest of the time she cheered for America?
Ethan Cooper Yes.
Sam Okay, that one's a stretch too. Look, why don't you just forget your seven reasons and admit that you only need one to talk yourself out of any girl.
Ethan Cooper What's that?
Sam That she's not Emily.
Ethan Cooper [describing his job] I take dysfunctional systems and I disassemble them for diagnosis.
Veronica Jump in after me, Ethan!
Ethan Cooper Really?
Veronica Prove to me your love!
Ethan Cooper Eh... I would normally, but... it's cold.
Emily Atkins [to Ethan Cooper] Because love sees past the imperfections.
Mrs. Taylor I don't want grandchildren with no ambition and big ears!
Ethan Cooper Once you've been in the presence of perfection, it's hard to settle for anything less.
Ethan Cooper I'm seriously considering renouncing my devotion to polka.
Sam You know, as someone who hasn't been in a relationship for a while, I think you have to move past the weird thing. Was she breathing?
Ethan Cooper [to Sam] Aw, come on, man. The laundry basket is less than ten feet away.
[to the dog by pointing at the socks]
Ethan Cooper Beast!
Sam You taught him how to do laundry?
Ethan Cooper Apparently not.
Sam [throwing water on Ethan's face] Those were MY boxers.
[Last lines]
Ethan Cooper It's time to top off the night with some Team Jacob.
Emily Atkins Edward. Team Edward.
Sam Come on, Ethan. Pay the woman what she's worth.
Ethan Cooper Why do you even care?
Sam I've always been a champion for the under-employed.
Ethan Cooper You once tipped a pizza delivery guy in sunflower seeds.
Ethan Cooper I was in awe of her, never dreaming that on June 4th, 2004, at 3:26 PM, she would take my heart, throw it in a backpack, toss it in a van, and drive away with it.
Sam You poor thing.
Ethan Cooper I was devastated.
Ethan Cooper Have I ever steered you wrong before?
Lexy Cooper Pet coyote incident of 2003 comes to mind.
Ethan Cooper Fond memories.
Lexy Cooper Yeah, rabies shots are memorable.
Mrs. Taylor In fact, they told me that you've saved Lexy from a few disasters.
Ethan Cooper She listens to me.
Mrs. Taylor Why?
Ethan Cooper She trusts me, and I'm just good at spotting incompatibilities. Why the twenty questions?
Mrs. Taylor [whispering] Could you do that for me?
Ethan Cooper Excuse me?
Mrs. Taylor The flying monkey has landed, minus the munchkin-eared albatross.
Sam You're the expert. There's got to be a chip in that high gloss, heavy duty, premium quality paint.
Donna Wayne, did you ask around?
[Wayne squints, not understanding]
Donna To see if there are any girls who would like to dance with Mitchell?
Wayne [kindly] That sounds like Mitchell's job, honey.
Donna [covering Mitchell's ears] Do you really want to leave Mitchell's future in the hands of Mitchell?
Wayne Course not.
Donna Don't you want him out of the house?
Wayne More than anything.
Mitchell I can hear you! And I would like to pick my own girls.
Donna Fine. Who do you pick?
Mitchell [looking about] None of 'em.
Donna Why?
Mitchell They're all snooty.
Donna They are... refined... like sugar.
Mitchell But you won't let me HAVE sugar.
Donna Well, tonight you are off your diet... figuratively.
Principal This year's Humanitarian Award for her work with homeless homing pigeons and reprogramming the left-handed, Emily Atkins.
Mitchell [alarmed] My iguana does not like you touching his sweater vest.
Ethan Cooper My bad.
Ethan Cooper Some guy is gonna want to eat that kiss right off your face.
Extra Oh, let me see the ring!
