Liz Hamilton I have a quote: I find this mid-century obsession with young flesh obscene! It's like eating green cantaloupes!
Douglas 'Doug' Blake All the times we've been back here, I've never seen you in the kitchen.
Liz Hamilton I don't go in the kitchen the roaches talk about me.
Liz Hamilton Merry, do me a favor.
Merry Noel Blake What?
Liz Hamilton Kiss me.
Merry Noel Blake After all these years are you trying to tell me there's something strange about you?
Liz Hamilton [shakes her head no] It's New Year's Eve. I want the press of human flesh - and you're the only flesh around. Kiss me.
Merry Noel Blake You have the morals of a yellah dog!
Liz Hamilton I have great respect for the morals of yellow dogs.
Merry Noel Blake One came in the yard we'd kick it out!
Liz Hamilton They're refreshingly loyal.
Merry Noel Blake They'd hump a snake if it stood still!
Liz Hamilton I haven't tried a snake.
Merry Noel Blake A miracle!
Liz Hamilton Now I'm a slut?
Merry Noel Blake You said it.
Liz Hamilton What are you saying, Merry?
Merry Noel Blake How many men have you had?
Liz Hamilton Is that the test?
Merry Noel Blake How many?
Liz Hamilton How many before you're a slut?
Merry Noel Blake Three.
Liz Hamilton Kick me out of the yard.
Merry Noel Blake You, darling Aunt Liz. After whom my daughter has chosen to craft her formative years. You no doubt find it amusing her little affair with a car thief.
Liz Hamilton He stole a car?
Merry Noel Blake He's addicted to the practice.
Merry Noel Blake Hmmm... maybe he can get me a Mercedes...
Liz Hamilton I'm sure Debby would roar over that cynical humor.
Merry Noel Blake Liz, honey, I'm so proud of the way you turned yourself out.
Liz Hamilton I sound like a table leg.
Merry Noel Blake I mean, what do I do? I just sit here and sew like my grandmother and kiss my husband goodbye on his way to work.
Liz Hamilton And have tea with Rock Hudson.
Merry Noel Blake Oh, you know, they are just folks here. They all got problems. Same as you and me.
Liz Hamilton He says when I start writing again, I'll start loving. What he said was fucking again. Excuse me, Doug, the man's a Freudian.
Douglas 'Doug' Blake Maybe its the other way around? When you start loving again, you'll start writing.
Liz Hamilton I suggested that.
Douglas 'Doug' Blake What'd he say?
Liz Hamilton He said not writing was my problem.
Merry Noel Blake Just because I'm from the South, every time I open my mouth some Yankee thinks I'm stupid. Why? Because of the accent? Well, I don't care. I'm not going to curl up like some salted slug. I'm proud to be from Atlanta. I read "Gone With The Wind" twice a year.
Douglas 'Doug' Blake I never drank to do my job at the lab.
Merry Noel Blake Hah!
Douglas 'Doug' Blake I only drink to perform my job as husband.
Merry Noel Blake Then you better bring a bottle to bed next time!
Merv Griffin You have a daughter.
Merry Noel Blake I do, yes, I do. She's 14.
Merv Griffin I wonder, Merry Noel, what advice you give her about - boys?
Merry Noel Blake Oh, well, I just tell her what my Mama told me. I just tell her, "If you get to thinkin' too much about boys, you just go out and get on the back of a horse."
Merry Noel Blake [Doug points a knife at her neck] How very stupid.
Douglas 'Doug' Blake It's a scene from one of your books, Merry Noel. That ain't stupid, it's just trash.
Merry Noel Blake Trash?
Douglas 'Doug' Blake Trash.
Merry Noel Blake You said trash?
Douglas 'Doug' Blake Trash.
Merry Noel Blake Successful trash!
Douglas 'Doug' Blake You're goddamn right! You put together enough trash, you get some major garbage!
[leaves]
Merry Noel Blake Trash. Trash, my ass!
Liz Hamilton It's funny. When they said someone from 'Stone' was coming over, I imagined a satin jumpsuit and two coke spoons coming out your nose.
Liz Hamilton Perhaps you could break through the language barrier and let me know what this is all about.
Chris Adams There's a language barrier?
Liz Hamilton I always thought this was a joke, you know, about your publication. The utterances of those who can't speak, written by those who cannot write, for those who cannot read.
Chris Adams You know what you need?
Liz Hamilton Do you know what I need?
Chris Adams You need to relax.
Liz Hamilton What do you mean?
Chris Adams Relax. Relax means relax.
Liz Hamilton Do you mean I need someone to relax me? You think I need someone to relax me? To come over here and relax me?
Chris Adams I didn't mention someone, no.
Liz Hamilton Well, were you going to do it?
Chris Adams Do what?
Liz Hamilton There's an arrogance about men sometimes.
Liz Hamilton My problem is I'm truly an old fashioned girl. I like men who talk. I *love* to talk. There's a whole generation crowding up behind us of people who want to talk with their bodies. Now everyone is so muscular and chic. With tits spilling out all over the place. And soft fashions. We've got a generation of beauties. They're more beautiful than the Greeks. But, what happened to the articulate guy? Nobody wants to talk anymore.
Chris Adams Well, you don't have to be hard on me. I'm just listening.
Liz Hamilton Just listening is an obscenely intimate act.
Chris Adams I'll agree with your point. A way to approach a woman - is through the ears. Ears, you know, they're little emblems of sexuality.
Liz Hamilton I'm listening to you through emblems of sexuality?
Liz Hamilton Does sex confuse you?
Chris Adams [kisses Liz's nose] No.
Liz Hamilton I don't mean how to do it, but, that can be enormously confusing at times. I just mean that the question of sex.
Chris Adams Did you ever think that what makes sex so exciting is that it's so frightening?
Liz Hamilton Is that what you think? Do I frighten you?
Chris Adams It's like T.S. Eliot, he made this crack about D.H. Lawrence. He said Lawrence was looking for an intimacy that was impossible between a man and a woman. Well, I say, bullshit, T.S. Eliot. You see, Eliot was just scared and there was Lawrence like some sexual test pilot ready to take the dive. You understand?
Liz Hamilton You intellectuals are too much for me.
Merry Noel Blake What do you feel?
Liz Hamilton I don't want anyone around watching my thighs grow old.
Liz Hamilton All my life I've wanted men to find something mysterious and seductive in my work. It's poetry.
Merry Noel Blake Me too.
Liz Hamilton Now, let them find the poetry in my body. Forget the books.
Merry Noel Blake I said I was sorry. Sometimes words just slide out of my mouth.
Douglas 'Doug' Blake Like a snake out of its hole.
Merry Noel Blake Liz is bein' a simple bitch is what we call it down home!
Merry Noel Blake Hell, she's eighteen. In this city that's old enough for a martini.
Merry Noel Blake You have been lying!
Liz Hamilton I would only be lying if I let you believe it was merely scotch or gin that are making me do what I'm about to do.
Merry Noel Blake What are you about to do?
Liz Hamilton Vomit!
[Running out of the room]
Merry Noel Blake She liked my book.
Liz Hamilton I am sick and fucking tired of you trying to live your life through my skin!
Merry Noel Blake Hah! If I had your skin I'd take better care of it!
Liz Hamilton What are you going to do with it, get it published?
Merry Noel Blake I was going to ask you...
Liz Hamilton Go ahead, ask!
Merry Noel Blake I don't like your tone, Liz.
Liz Hamilton What is the matter with my tone? The New York review of books said I was a master of irony!
Merry Noel Blake Oh, drink your gin and go to sleep!
Liz Hamilton You want me to show the book to Jules Levi.
Merry Noel Blake Well, I want you to do whatever you think is right...
Liz Hamilton Jules Levi is the wrong man for you, Merry. Too much expensive tailoring. He's like an apple the butler polishes every day.
Merry Noel Blake He's the most impressive publisher in New York.
Liz Hamilton Let's say he's impressed.
Merry Noel Blake Liz, would you show the book to Jules Levi, and tell him it may not be some translation from the Russian and I haven't escaped from behind the iron curtain, but I do know what it feels like...
Liz Hamilton ...to have feelings! You know what it feels like to have feelings! Well, that is worth money in the pocket! But not Jules Levi's pockets! He doesn't have any pockets! Too much expensive tailoring.
Merry Noel Blake [gets into bed, snuggles] Doug bug, I thought you wanted to...
Douglas 'Doug' Blake I finished.
Merry Noel Blake Without me?
Merry Noel Blake I don't want you to tell me any lies, Liz.
Liz Hamilton Don't worry. I have to get sleep before I can tell a believable lie.
Douglas 'Doug' Blake What about the Frenchman? Are you still into him?
Liz Hamilton Into him? You talk, hippie talk?
Douglas 'Doug' Blake That's California talk. I think.
Liz Hamilton They ought to warn you before they let you fall I love - I mean, for the first time. You can pick the God awfullest one. And you don't recover. Not from the first. Never.
Liz Hamilton I got no lover. But, I've got a therapist!
Liz Hamilton That nice fellow maybe just a neighbor to you; but, he shows up in a lot of ladies' dreams.
Liz Hamilton He's like an apple the butler polishes every day.
Merry Noel Blake Deb, honey, we all have itchy little things under our clothes, but, don't just stand around and pick at them.
Liz Hamilton I'm not sure its an exclusively feminine instinct, but, I need a lot of warmth.
Jules Levi I don't know why so many attractive ladies are more concerned about my wife's feelings than mine.
Liz Hamilton What is wrong with learning to balance balls on your nose for eight months in the afternoon? Maybe I should learn to balance balls on my nose. Balls! I should!
Merry Noel Blake I don't like horses. They're just so big. But, but, I - I like jockeys.
Merry Noel Blake Blame me, goddammit! It's clear to everyone, he blames me for what turns out to be to my everlasting surprise, something missing in his character!
Douglas 'Doug' Blake What's missing are a few intimate parts of my anatomy.
Merry Noel Blake Disgusting.
Douglas 'Doug' Blake And for that I do blame myself because if I hadn't offered 'em up, you never could've sliced 'em off.
Merry Noel Blake It is, I am told, the spirits of affection, and not the distillery, that comfort the soul.
Liz Hamilton I really don't understand why the interview.
Chris Adams Why?
Liz Hamilton Yeah. Why me? Why the 'Stone"? Why me for the 'Stone"?
Chris Adams [to Liz] You have political anger, but reason keeps it cool - especially in your small magazine pieces. Your fiction, there's passion right there, but, again, within the parameters of taste - or, maybe, its art, not taste. You'll tell me.
Liz Hamilton There's only room here for me and the ghost of Dorothy Parker.
Chris Adams Are you okay?
Liz Hamilton Do I sound okay?
Ginger Trinidad You de mudder?
Liz Hamilton No, she's de mudder, I'm de aunt.
Debby - Age 18 It was in 'Time' magazine! He robbed some liquor stores or something; but, it was politically motivated.
Liz Hamilton Oh, well, apart from a few minor details, I don't know what your mother could possibly have against him.
Debby - Age 18 Because we're making it, that's what. She's got some weird idea I should save myself for some astronaut or something.
Liz Hamilton I'm not ready to concede that the young are sexually arrogant. Though, and this is important, I have recently been lead to believe that they might have something to be arrogant about. Namely - endurance and bodies. My old friend, Bessie Smith, whose records share many an afternoon with me in Paris, said - she liked it when her Daddy took her for a buggy ride. What I like about you is - you never stall. How about you kid?
Liz Hamilton Is that what you think marriage is? Surrender?
Liz Hamilton It is the young men who are the most arrogant. When it comes to arrogance, in sexual matters, they assume that everyone is falling down over them.
Liz Hamilton Listen, Sonny, if I want to get some movement in bed, I'll check into a motel and drop a quarter into the vibrating mattress.
Liz Hamilton Why not with girls your own age?
Chris Adams They're always watching for their own orgasm.
Liz Hamilton Well, what should they be watching for? Your orgasm?
Chris Adams *Our* orgasm.
Merry Noel Blake You sly old land turtle!
Chris Adams What is everybody afraid of? Chances? Risks? Commitment? Those are the popular words, but, God, they don't measure up to the old words. Love sick. Heartfelt. With this hand. Sickness and Health. Death due us part. Those are sensational. You can't hear them without ladies weeping.
Liz Hamilton I'm not immune to the attractions of a man and a yard.
Debby - Age 18 He's in there with Ginger and the Judge.
Liz Hamilton You know what we should do?
Merry Noel Blake What?
Liz Hamilton Take a year off. Sail around the Greek islands. Only sleep with guys who can't pronounce our names. All Greeks.
Liz Hamilton If you have any more petty disgusting revelations, keep them for your girlie diaries or your novels. They sound about alike.
Merry Noel Blake This Brahms you recommended is crippling my fingers.
Liz Hamilton Jules Levi's interested in something called 'serious art'. Serious art! Ask him and he'll tell you. There are only two markets for serious art in this country: homosexuals and Jews.
Merry Noel Blake I'm having tables all along here, just spilling over with whatever grows this time of year. The problem with December is there are no strawberries. How am I going to create a big red area in the middle?
Liz Hamilton Stab one of the guests.
