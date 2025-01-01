Merry Noel BlakeJust because I'm from the South, every time I open my mouth some Yankee thinks I'm stupid. Why? Because of the accent? Well, I don't care. I'm not going to curl up like some salted slug. I'm proud to be from Atlanta. I read "Gone With The Wind" twice a year.
Douglas 'Doug' BlakeI never drank to do my job at the lab.
Liz HamiltonMy problem is I'm truly an old fashioned girl. I like men who talk. I *love* to talk. There's a whole generation crowding up behind us of people who want to talk with their bodies. Now everyone is so muscular and chic. With tits spilling out all over the place. And soft fashions. We've got a generation of beauties. They're more beautiful than the Greeks. But, what happened to the articulate guy? Nobody wants to talk anymore.
Chris AdamsWell, you don't have to be hard on me. I'm just listening.
Chris AdamsIt's like T.S. Eliot, he made this crack about D.H. Lawrence. He said Lawrence was looking for an intimacy that was impossible between a man and a woman. Well, I say, bullshit, T.S. Eliot. You see, Eliot was just scared and there was Lawrence like some sexual test pilot ready to take the dive. You understand?
Merry Noel BlakeLiz, would you show the book to Jules Levi, and tell him it may not be some translation from the Russian and I haven't escaped from behind the iron curtain, but I do know what it feels like...
Liz Hamilton...to have feelings! You know what it feels like to have feelings! Well, that is worth money in the pocket! But not Jules Levi's pockets! He doesn't have any pockets! Too much expensive tailoring.
Liz HamiltonYeah. Why me? Why the 'Stone"? Why me for the 'Stone"?
Chris Adams[to Liz]You have political anger, but reason keeps it cool - especially in your small magazine pieces. Your fiction, there's passion right there, but, again, within the parameters of taste - or, maybe, its art, not taste. You'll tell me.
Liz HamiltonThere's only room here for me and the ghost of Dorothy Parker.
Debby - Age 18It was in 'Time' magazine! He robbed some liquor stores or something; but, it was politically motivated.
Liz HamiltonOh, well, apart from a few minor details, I don't know what your mother could possibly have against him.
Debby - Age 18Because we're making it, that's what. She's got some weird idea I should save myself for some astronaut or something.
Liz HamiltonI'm not ready to concede that the young are sexually arrogant. Though, and this is important, I have recently been lead to believe that they might have something to be arrogant about. Namely - endurance and bodies. My old friend, Bessie Smith, whose records share many an afternoon with me in Paris, said - she liked it when her Daddy took her for a buggy ride. What I like about you is - you never stall. How about you kid?
Chris AdamsWhat is everybody afraid of? Chances? Risks? Commitment? Those are the popular words, but, God, they don't measure up to the old words. Love sick. Heartfelt. With this hand. Sickness and Health. Death due us part. Those are sensational. You can't hear them without ladies weeping.
Liz HamiltonI'm not immune to the attractions of a man and a yard.
Liz HamiltonJules Levi's interested in something called 'serious art'. Serious art! Ask him and he'll tell you. There are only two markets for serious art in this country: homosexuals and Jews.
Merry Noel BlakeI'm having tables all along here, just spilling over with whatever grows this time of year. The problem with December is there are no strawberries. How am I going to create a big red area in the middle?