Chris Adams Did you ever think that what makes sex so exciting is that it's so frightening?

Liz Hamilton Is that what you think? Do I frighten you?

Chris Adams It's like T.S. Eliot, he made this crack about D.H. Lawrence. He said Lawrence was looking for an intimacy that was impossible between a man and a woman. Well, I say, bullshit, T.S. Eliot. You see, Eliot was just scared and there was Lawrence like some sexual test pilot ready to take the dive. You understand?