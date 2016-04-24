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Poster of O lugar que ocupas
6.3
Kinoafisha Films O lugar que ocupas
6.3

O lugar que ocupas

, 2016
O lugar que ocupas
Portugal / Documentary / 18+
Poster of O lugar que ocupas
6.3

Cast

Lígia Roque
Faking death for a living
Lígia Roque
Faking death for a living
Lígia Roque
Faking death for a living
Maria Duarte
Beverly Hills
Maria Duarte
Beverly Hills
Gonçalo Ferreira De Almeida
The deluded onlooker
Gonçalo Ferreira De Almeida
The deluded onlooker
Crista Alfaiate
The deluded onlooker
Crista Alfaiate
The deluded onlooker
Cristina Carvalhal
The deluded onlooker
Cristina Carvalhal
The deluded onlooker
Cristina Carvalhal
The deluded onlooker
Director Pedro Filipe Marques
Writer Pedro Filipe Marques, Rita Palma
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Portugal
Runtime 2 hours 45 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 24 April 2016
Budget €25,000
Production Três Vinténs
Also known as
O lugar que ocupas, Days at the Mirror, Os dias ao espelho, The Room You Take

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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