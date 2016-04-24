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6.3
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O lugar que ocupas
6.3
O lugar que ocupas
, 2016
O lugar que ocupas
Portugal / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
6.3
Cast
Lígia Roque
Faking death for a living
Lígia Roque
Faking death for a living
Lígia Roque
Faking death for a living
Maria Duarte
Beverly Hills
Maria Duarte
Beverly Hills
Gonçalo Ferreira De Almeida
The deluded onlooker
Gonçalo Ferreira De Almeida
The deluded onlooker
Crista Alfaiate
The deluded onlooker
Crista Alfaiate
The deluded onlooker
Cristina Carvalhal
The deluded onlooker
Cristina Carvalhal
The deluded onlooker
Cristina Carvalhal
The deluded onlooker
Director
Pedro Filipe Marques
Writer
Pedro Filipe Marques
,
Rita Palma
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Portugal
Runtime
2 hours 45 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
24 April 2016
Budget
€25,000
Production
Três Vinténs
Also known as
O lugar que ocupas, Days at the Mirror, Os dias ao espelho, The Room You Take
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
11
votes
6.6
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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