Kinoafisha Films James White James White Movie Quotes

Gail White James?
[pause]
Gail White Remember how when you were a kid, you had that... box of 96 crayons, and you will take it with you everywhere? Just draw... all the time?
James White Ah, vaguely, yeah.
Gail White Most kids just, had their box of 8. Well, I had 96 too... and the thing about us is, we feel good things way up here, but we feel bad things way, way, way down there... and we gotta try and remember... it's all that space in between. We gotta try and live in there, too... Right?
James White Yeah.
[pause]
Gail White We never talk about your dad.
James White No. No we haven't.
Gail White Well... without him, I wouldn't have you.
James White Yeah.
Gail White You should get some more sleep.
James White No I'm fine. I'll just part down for 5 minutes, then I'll go home and take a shower.
Gail White Please do.
James White [laughs] Fine.
James White I am not going to drink. And I am not going to smoke. I'm going to write and I'm going to meditate and I'm going to eat healthy and I'm going to swim and I'm going to work out and I'm going to write about all those feelings that are welled up inside me and when I get back I will get a place and a job but I need to go away. And when I come back I will be ready for life.
[repeated line]
James White What am I supposed to do?
James White Your stem cell transplants and your steroids. Who fought for you? I am your son and that is what I'm supposed to do. And I'm happy to be here because I love you.
James White Mom, c'mon seriously.
Gail White It's 2013, an the president is... *Obama*.
Police Officer You know what year it is?
Gail White It's 2000.
Police Officer Ok, you know who the president is?
Gail White George *cocksucker* Bush.
Gail White It feels like someplace else in here.
James White Yeah.
Gail White It's nice.
James White Yeah.
Gail White I just got to sit a minute.
James White Close your eyes. Take a deep breath in, exhale all the negative out. Deep breath. Push it all out.
[both breathing]
James White Cancer's gone. You beat it. Where do you want to be?
Gail White Paris.
James White Hear the sounds of the streets, the cars on the street, the wind. Relax your mind. My wife and I move there. We got two beautiful boys. You live next door in a beautiful one bedroom. You have all your books.
Gail White I want some Billie.
James White You show my children all the museums on Sundays. You teach them about everything. We have dinner at my house every Friday as a family. Smell the flowers in the flower market. See the Louvre. See Rodin in the garden. See me happy. Seeing me as a father. See me as a kind and loving man. See me smile to see you so happy. My children love their grandma. You watch them grow up, you tell them my secrets when they're old enough. You meet a man you love. He's French.
Gail White Expert.
James White What?
Gail White Expert.
James White Expert. He's an expert. He's a wonderful man that fits perfectly in our family. He loves you. He inspires you. He values you. He holds your hand through everything. He's adventurous. He loves you. You're surrounded by people you love and who love you. You're safe. You're responsible for all of this beauty. Thank you. Thank you for giving me this life and helping me create this for myself.
[pause]
James White You want to try getting up?
Gail White No. I just want to stay here.
James White Ok.
