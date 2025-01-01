Gail WhiteMost kids just, had their box of 8. Well, I had 96 too... and the thing about us is, we feel good things way up here, but we feel bad things way, way, way down there... and we gotta try and remember... it's all that space in between. We gotta try and live in there, too... Right?
James WhiteI am not going to drink. And I am not going to smoke. I'm going to write and I'm going to meditate and I'm going to eat healthy and I'm going to swim and I'm going to work out and I'm going to write about all those feelings that are welled up inside me and when I get back I will get a place and a job but I need to go away. And when I come back I will be ready for life.
James WhiteHear the sounds of the streets, the cars on the street, the wind. Relax your mind. My wife and I move there. We got two beautiful boys. You live next door in a beautiful one bedroom. You have all your books.
James WhiteYou show my children all the museums on Sundays. You teach them about everything. We have dinner at my house every Friday as a family. Smell the flowers in the flower market. See the Louvre. See Rodin in the garden. See me happy. Seeing me as a father. See me as a kind and loving man. See me smile to see you so happy. My children love their grandma. You watch them grow up, you tell them my secrets when they're old enough. You meet a man you love. He's French.
James WhiteExpert. He's an expert. He's a wonderful man that fits perfectly in our family. He loves you. He inspires you. He values you. He holds your hand through everything. He's adventurous. He loves you. You're surrounded by people you love and who love you. You're safe. You're responsible for all of this beauty. Thank you. Thank you for giving me this life and helping me create this for myself.