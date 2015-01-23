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Poster of James White
7.1
Kinoafisha Films James White
7.1

James White

, 2015
James White
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of James White
7.1

Synopsis

James, a twenty-something New Yorker, struggles to take control of his self-destructive behavior in the face of momentous family challenges.

Cast

Christopher Abbott
Christopher Abbott
James White
Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon
Gail White
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi
Nick
Ron Livingston
Ron Livingston
Ben
Makenzie Leigh
Makenzie Leigh
Jayne
David Call
Elliot
Scott Cohen
Scott Cohen
Barry White
Laura Johnston
Genie
Jeanette Dilone
Irene (Spanish Girl)
Bhavesh Patel
Dr. Lobo
Director Josh Mond
Writer Josh Mond
Composer Kid Cudi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 22 February 2016
World premiere 23 January 2015
Release date
23 January 2015 Russia 18+
10 August 2015 Australia
17 September 2015 Canada
25 February 2016 Denmark
9 September 2015 France
7 October 2015 Great Britain
23 January 2015 Kazakhstan
28 January 2016 Netherlands
24 July 2015 New Zealand
28 September 2015 Norway
13 November 2015 Slovenia
14 November 2015 Sweden
6 August 2015 Switzerland
13 November 2015 USA
23 January 2015 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $101,368
Production BorderLine Films, Relic Pictures
Also known as
James White, Džejms Vajt, Джеймс Вайт, Джеймс Уайт, 詹姆斯·怀特

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Gail White James?
[pause]
Gail White Remember how when you were a kid, you had that... box of 96 crayons, and you will take it with you everywhere? Just draw... all the time?
James White Ah, vaguely, yeah.
Gail White Most kids just, had their box of 8. Well, I had 96 too... and the thing about us is, we feel good things way up here, but we feel bad things way, way, way down there... and we gotta try and remember... it's all that space in between. We gotta try and live in there, too... Right?
James White Yeah.
[pause]
Gail White We never talk about your dad.
James White No. No we haven't.
Gail White Well... without him, I wouldn't have you.
James White Yeah.
Gail White You should get some more sleep.
James White No I'm fine. I'll just part down for 5 minutes, then I'll go home and take a shower.
Gail White Please do.
James White [laughs] Fine.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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