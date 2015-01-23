Gail White
James?
[pause]
Gail White
Remember how when you were a kid, you had that... box of 96 crayons, and you will take it with you everywhere? Just draw... all the time?
James White
Ah, vaguely, yeah.
Gail White
Most kids just, had their box of 8. Well, I had 96 too... and the thing about us is, we feel good things way up here, but we feel bad things way, way, way down there... and we gotta try and remember... it's all that space in between. We gotta try and live in there, too... Right?
James White
Yeah.
[pause]
Gail White
We never talk about your dad.
James White
No. No we haven't.
Gail White
Well... without him, I wouldn't have you.
James White
Yeah.
Gail White
You should get some more sleep.
James White
No I'm fine. I'll just part down for 5 minutes, then I'll go home and take a shower.
Gail White
Please do.
James White
[laughs]
Fine.