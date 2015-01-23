Gail White James?

[pause]

Gail White Remember how when you were a kid, you had that... box of 96 crayons, and you will take it with you everywhere? Just draw... all the time?

James White Ah, vaguely, yeah.

Gail White Most kids just, had their box of 8. Well, I had 96 too... and the thing about us is, we feel good things way up here, but we feel bad things way, way, way down there... and we gotta try and remember... it's all that space in between. We gotta try and live in there, too... Right?

James White Yeah.

[pause]

Gail White We never talk about your dad.

James White No. No we haven't.

Gail White Well... without him, I wouldn't have you.

James White Yeah.

Gail White You should get some more sleep.

James White No I'm fine. I'll just part down for 5 minutes, then I'll go home and take a shower.

Gail White Please do.