Wim Wenders What was Yohji searching for in these old photographs? Why did he surround himself with them even when they had no direct connection to his work?

Yohji Yamamoto In them we can find real mean, or real women; I mean human beings. Wearing the reality. Wearing, not the clothing, but wearing the reality. In there, there is my kind of ideal of clothes. Because people don't consume the clothing. People can live life with this clothing. So, that means for me, I want to make something like that. For example; at the beginning of the nineteenth century, and if you are born in a not very rich country; the winter is really winter for you. So it's very cold. So, you need a thick coat on you. Then this is life, this is real clothes for you; this is not for fashion. The coat is so beautiful because you feel so cold, and you can't make your life without this coat; for example. It looks like your friend or it looks like your family. And I feel strong jealousy. If people can wear my things like in that way, then I could be so happy. Because, uhh... For example, when the clothes, or dress, or jacket, coat themselves is left on the floor or hangs on the wall - then in that case you can recognize, 'Oh, this is John. This is Tony.' Like that. This is your self. So, in this modern age... I mean, for example in Japan, all the people are very rich, they consider; so they think they can consume everything. They think they even consume their life. They consume everything and they don't realize the meaning of an object like a stone, or trees, or things; everything. They think they can buy everything. That is very sad. So, I'm very happy to go back to bed to times in the photograph, when people cannot buy anything. When people were forced to live with very simple things around them.