Yohji Yamamoto
I feel that my company is not like this
[making an upward point with his hands]
Yohji Yamamoto
. I'm not standing at the top of mountain. I'm
[laughing]
Yohji Yamamoto
standing like this
[making a valley with his hands]
Yohji Yamamoto
. I'm standing here
[indicating at the bottom of the valley shape]
Yohji Yamamoto
. So everything I can do it just falls down altogether, or to make it small like this
[indicating a valley shape with hands, and then curling fingers up to enclose the top]
Yohji Yamamoto
. To make it easy to hold.
Wim Wenders
In Japanese, the name 'Yamamoto' means, 'at the foot of the mountain'.
Yohji Yamamoto
The perfect symmetry object, this is in human being; they aren't beautiful for me. Everything should be asymmetry. Maybe I'm missing some of English vocabulary. Some precious feeling of human beings, like graceful, or decent, or kind, or gentle - those are coming from asymmetry. Balance... I feel it. So when the thing is made in perfect symmetry object, that means... for me that means ugly. Because you don't fit the human beings hands, or sweat, or 'something' to make this. Because, if you are human beings you cannot make perfect things. Things come out like this
[leans to one side]
Yohji Yamamoto
. So that makes me very emotional. That makes me love it. So, when I make something with a little bit of symmetry, finally; I always want to break. To destroy a little.