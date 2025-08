The Undertaker Well, I'll be. You're the two the vanquished the Ghost Bear.

Shaggy Rogers [Shaking with Scooby] Scared... excited... same time... brain confused!

The Undertaker Skinny Man and Dead Meat, right?

Shaggy Rogers Like, yeah. But, you can call us Shaggy and Scooby. In fact, you can call us anything you'd like, but please don't put us to a final rest, Mr. Undertaker-Phenom-Dead Man, sir!

[Shaggy and Scooby shake and whimper more]