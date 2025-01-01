Menu
Love on the Run Movie Quotes

Michael 'Mike' Anthony [Putting Sally in a closet] If anybody comes, make a noise like a broom.
Sally Parker I wish things would stop happening to me!
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells You could've been sitting in the theater the night Lincoln was shot and you wouldn't have covered me.
Michael 'Mike' Anthony I'd have told you, I swear.
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells Oh, yeah, you'd have told me Lincoln shot Booth.
Igor I'm not at disadvantage?
[sic]
Igor Have I met the gentleman?
Sally Parker You scurrilous little scavenger. Don't be silly. Where would you ever meet a gentleman?
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells [Barney is tied to a chair, lying on the floor and talking to his copy desk on the phone. As Mike and Sally untie the knots, he spells Mike's name, to share the by-line, into the phone] M for maniac.
Sally Parker I for I love you, darling.
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells I for I love you darling. C for crackpot.
Michael 'Mike' Anthony H for how soon are we going to get married?
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells H for how soon are we going to get mar... No, I'm not drunk.
Sally Parker A for any time you say.
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells A for any time you say. Aw, shut up!
Sally Parker I hope you didn't kill him.
Michael 'Mike' Anthony Who? Kill what?
Sally Parker Igor.
Michael 'Mike' Anthony Oh, that's all right. All snakes live till sundown.
Fontainbleau Palace Caretaker This gun is crazy.
Michael 'Mike' Anthony The gun's crazy? You're all right?
Sally Parker [after the French police refuse to believe her when she tells them the Baron is a spy, the Baron pulls a gun on them all in his limo] I'm so sorry. It slipped my mind. I should have told you about the baron.
Igor My darling, come back to the cathedral, there to my people, to my country.
Sally Parker Your country? Your people? A lot of second-hand sturgeon looking for a river to lay an egg in!
Sally Parker May I have a cigarette? Or do they have little capsules of poison in them?
Michael 'Mike' Anthony Hmmm! Looks like we're going to spend the night with some pretty important ghosts, all them Louises.
Sally Parker Well, I'd rather enjoy meeting Richelieu. I want to see if he really looks like George Arliss.
Sally Parker [Discovering a bottle of milk] Oh, a bottle of milk from Marie Antoinette's bath!
Michael 'Mike' Anthony [Sardonically] If that was left for her, it's sour by now.
Michael 'Mike' Anthony We're outta gas!
Sally Parker Don't tell me they still use that one at Princeton.
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells Woman, thy name is screwball!
Sally Parker Now stop it, Barney. Poor Michael.
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells Woman, thy name is screwball.
Michael 'Mike' Anthony Well, you don't think I enjoy playing cops and robbers all over Europe with a...
Sally Parker But you can't leave me here with all these cabbages.
Michael 'Mike' Anthony Now, those are things that cut deeply.
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells I'll try to think of some more of them.
Michael 'Mike' Anthony You doubt me, Mr. Pells?
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells Naw, I don't doubt you. I just think you're lying.
Baron Otto No, Mr. Pells, don't go, don't go.
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells Okay, baron. Okay.
Baron Otto I just to explain my whole purpose in this flight. Where we go, and how we go, and why we go.
Sally Parker Do you expect me to believe that?
Michael 'Mike' Anthony Nope... I mean... Well, I know it sounds a little Elsie Dinsmore, but...
Sally Parker How fast are we going?
Michael 'Mike' Anthony Well, we're either up 2,100 feet and going 175 miles per hour, or we're up 175 feet and going 2,100 miles an hour.
Sally Parker Whimsical little airplane, isn't it?
Michael 'Mike' Anthony The constant nagging will have to stop.
Sally Parker All right. It has stopped.
Michael 'Mike' Anthony And no more beefing.
Sally Parker Not a beef.
Michael 'Mike' Anthony Okay. In Mike, you trust.
Sally Parker In Mike, I trust.
Editor Lees Berger What a man, Anthony. He's making newspaper history. If the circulation department don't erect him a statue, I'll dip myself in bronze.
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells I believe you, Anthony. You hope.
Sally Parker No self-respecting man could accept money for prying into people's private lives.
Michael 'Mike' Anthony No. And they don't even pay much at that.
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells Miss Parker, I'm no mere reporter. I'm the best correspondent in Europe.
Sally Parker You write good stories?
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells The best. All the news that's fit to print.
Sally Parker I don't want that kind. You can print anything about me.
Editor Lees Berger I give up. A lot of unwholesome racketeers have crept into this business. It's no place for an honest man.
Sally Parker Can he do anything else?
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells Nothing that won't land him in jail.
Michael 'Mike' Anthony Now, before we go into anything else, I need you to know that I quit that glass bottom boat they call "The Chronicle."
Sally Parker You quit? Oh, no, how could you?
Michael 'Mike' Anthony But you said...
Sally Parker Oh, never listen to what I say. I learned that a long time ago.
Lieutenant of Police Mr. Pells, these are necessary police details. We must not leave a stone unturned.
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells How many people did you ever find under stones?
Michael 'Mike' Anthony We can't both be crazy.
Sally Parker That's what you think.
Sally Parker They say that walls have ears. If they could only speak.
Michael 'Mike' Anthony Madam was strutting.
Sally Parker His majesty is several centuries ahead of himself. I was minuet-ing.
Michael 'Mike' Anthony May I have the next one?
Sally Parker After all, I am your queen.
Baron Otto Please don't be surprised if I suddenly go into an accent.
Sally Parker Well, after what I've been through I wouldn't be surprised if you suddenly vanished in a puff of smoke.
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells Even a humming bird will turn and become a vicious monster if given sufficient provocation, Mr. Anthony.
Hotel switcboard operator Are all newspapermen lunatics?
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells I want you to know you're persuading me, but you haven't convinced me.
Fontainbleau Palace Caretaker May you find great joy in your return to Fontainbleau.
Sally Parker They put my impacted wisdom tooth on the front page, this should make newspaper history.
Sally Parker He was to be my escape. And instead he turned out to be...
Michael 'Mike' Anthony I wonder where we are. Get out those maps there, will ya.
Sally Parker What color is it down there?
Michael 'Mike' Anthony Pinkish brown.
Sally Parker Pinkish brown... We're over Persia.
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells Knock knock.
Sally Parker Who's there?
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells Machiavelli.
Sally Parker Machiavelli who?
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells Machiavelli good suit for ten dollar.
Sally Parker Who do you think you're talking to?
Michael 'Mike' Anthony I'm talking to a fairly attractive dame with too much dough for her own good.
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells I'm stickin' like summer underwear.
Editor Lees Berger Will Old World sophistication win over New World virility?
Sally Parker Who is it?
Michael 'Mike' Anthony Louis.
Sally Parker Louis who?
Michael 'Mike' Anthony Pick a number from 1 to 10.
Sally Parker Louis fourteen.
Fontainbleau Palace Caretaker We must hurry. At 12 o'clock I turn into a pumpkin.
Sally Parker Trains run to Paris, you know? Choo, choo, choo.
Michael 'Mike' Anthony I don't know why I keep explaining things to you, but railroad stations have a habit of being watched.
Sally Parker You sheer, unadulterated worm.
Michael 'Mike' Anthony Go ahead, I deserve it.
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells Baby, you call the shots and I'll pull the trigger.
