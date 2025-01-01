Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells [Barney is tied to a chair, lying on the floor and talking to his copy desk on the phone. As Mike and Sally untie the knots, he spells Mike's name, to share the by-line, into the phone] M for maniac.

Sally Parker I for I love you, darling.

Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells I for I love you darling. C for crackpot.

Michael 'Mike' Anthony H for how soon are we going to get married?

Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells H for how soon are we going to get mar... No, I'm not drunk.

Sally Parker A for any time you say.