Barnabus W. 'Barney' PellsOh, yeah, you'd have told me Lincoln shot Booth.
IgorI'm not at disadvantage?
[sic]
IgorHave I met the gentleman?
Sally ParkerYou scurrilous little scavenger. Don't be silly. Where would you ever meet a gentleman?
Barnabus W. 'Barney' Pells[Barney is tied to a chair, lying on the floor and talking to his copy desk on the phone. As Mike and Sally untie the knots, he spells Mike's name, to share the by-line, into the phone]M for maniac.
Sally Parker[after the French police refuse to believe her when she tells them the Baron is a spy, the Baron pulls a gun on them all in his limo]I'm so sorry. It slipped my mind. I should have told you about the baron.
IgorMy darling, come back to the cathedral, there to my people, to my country.
Sally ParkerYour country? Your people? A lot of second-hand sturgeon looking for a river to lay an egg in!
Sally ParkerMay I have a cigarette? Or do they have little capsules of poison in them?
Michael 'Mike' AnthonyHmmm! Looks like we're going to spend the night with some pretty important ghosts, all them Louises.
Sally ParkerWell, I'd rather enjoy meeting Richelieu. I want to see if he really looks like George Arliss.
Sally Parker[Discovering a bottle of milk]Oh, a bottle of milk from Marie Antoinette's bath!