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Starinnye chasy
Starinnye chasy
, 2011
Russia / Children's, Family / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Yuliya Sorokina
Sofia Khilkova
Anvar Khalilulaev
Dima Bilan
Slava Zaitsev
Valeri Shumskiy
Nikolay Valuev
Director
Elena Borisova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
30 December 2011
Release date
30 December 2011
Russia
0+
30 December 2011
Kazakhstan
30 December 2011
Ukraine
Film rating
0.0
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0
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Updated 28 March 2022
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