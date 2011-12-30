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Poster of Starinnye chasy
Kinoafisha Films Starinnye chasy

Starinnye chasy

, 2011
Russia / Children's, Family / 18+
Poster of Starinnye chasy

Cast

Yuliya Sorokina
Sofia Khilkova
Sofia Khilkova
Anvar Khalilulaev
Anvar Khalilulaev
Dima Bilan
Dima Bilan
Slava Zaitsev
Valeri Shumskiy
Nikolay Valuev
Nikolay Valuev
Director Elena Borisova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 30 December 2011
Release date
30 December 2011 Russia 0+
30 December 2011 Kazakhstan
30 December 2011 Ukraine

Film rating

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Updated 28 March 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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