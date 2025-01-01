Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Becky Sharp Becky Sharp Movie Quotes

Becky Sharp Movie Quotes

Becky Sharp To think of her going blind at her age and now she can't even recognize acquaintances. These are glass eyes you are wearing, aren't they? Perfect. Perfect. I do hope that they will continue to attract men.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Becky Sharp The drums, the marching men. In an hour they'll be dying for their country. Dying for their country. Well, I'm dying for my breakfast.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amelia Sedley War?
Rawdon Crawley Yes. Our regiment will be ordered to Belgium.
Amelia Sedley How terrible!
Becky Sharp How amusing!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marquis of Steyne [to Crawley in a dispute about Crawley's wife, Becky, it with Crawley punching him] I'll make you pay for this. You'll regret this to the end of your life.
Marquis of Steyne [about Becky, after a long pause] Why bother. Why squabble about something you don't own and I don't want.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marquis of Steyne I'm flattered that a midnight visit from a wolf should prove so exciting to a lamb of your coolness and self-possession.
Becky Sharp Well, I'm sorry to disappoint your lordship but this lamb is far from being excited. She thinks there's some good in every wolf.
Marquis of Steyne Poor optimistic lamb.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miss Pinkerton Miss Sedley, as you now leave us to return to the polished and refined bosom of your family, you depart rich in those virtues and accomplishments, which characterise the young English gentlewoman. In music, dancing and orthography, you have realised our fondest hopes. And in the principles of religion and morality, you have proved yourself worthy of this establishment. Receive, then, dear child, this elegantly bound copy of the illustrious, Dr Johnson's dictionary, as a token of my affection.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Miriam Hopkins
Miriam Hopkins
Frances Dee
Alan Mowbray
Cedric Hardwicke
Elspeth Dudgeon
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more