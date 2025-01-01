Becky SharpTo think of her going blind at her age and now she can't even recognize acquaintances. These are glass eyes you are wearing, aren't they? Perfect. Perfect. I do hope that they will continue to attract men.
Becky SharpThe drums, the marching men. In an hour they'll be dying for their country. Dying for their country. Well, I'm dying for my breakfast.
Amelia SedleyWar?
Rawdon CrawleyYes. Our regiment will be ordered to Belgium.
Marquis of Steyne[to Crawley in a dispute about Crawley's wife, Becky, it with Crawley punching him]I'll make you pay for this. You'll regret this to the end of your life.
Marquis of Steyne[about Becky, after a long pause]Why bother. Why squabble about something you don't own and I don't want.
Marquis of SteyneI'm flattered that a midnight visit from a wolf should prove so exciting to a lamb of your coolness and self-possession.
Becky SharpWell, I'm sorry to disappoint your lordship but this lamb is far from being excited. She thinks there's some good in every wolf.
Marquis of SteynePoor optimistic lamb.
Miss PinkertonMiss Sedley, as you now leave us to return to the polished and refined bosom of your family, you depart rich in those virtues and accomplishments, which characterise the young English gentlewoman. In music, dancing and orthography, you have realised our fondest hopes. And in the principles of religion and morality, you have proved yourself worthy of this establishment. Receive, then, dear child, this elegantly bound copy of the illustrious, Dr Johnson's dictionary, as a token of my affection.