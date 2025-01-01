Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Malysh i Karlson
Malysh i Karlson Movie Quotes
Malysh i Karlson Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Karlson
I came to your cake... I mean birthday.
Malysh
Hello Karlson.
Karlson
Hello Junior. What have you got?
Malysh
Cake.
Karlson
What with?
Malysh
With eight candles.
Karlson
No, I'm not eating this. What is this?
[scoffs]
Karlson
One cake and eight candles! EIGHT CAKES and one candle would be better!
Malysh
Trust me Karlson... happiness is not made of cakes.
Karlson
What are you crazy? What else is out there?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Vasily Livanov
Klara Rumyanova
Now Playing
New Releases
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree