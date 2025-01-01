Karlson I came to your cake... I mean birthday.

Malysh Hello Karlson.

Karlson Hello Junior. What have you got?

Malysh Cake.

Karlson What with?

Malysh With eight candles.

Karlson No, I'm not eating this. What is this?

[scoffs]

Karlson One cake and eight candles! EIGHT CAKES and one candle would be better!

Malysh Trust me Karlson... happiness is not made of cakes.