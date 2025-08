Vryling Buffam I was told once, by a clergyman, that I should repent my sins. Otherwise, I would be pursued by the devil. Oh, a sort of spiritual Wells Fargo, I said. He promptly went silent, like patience, on a monument. Appalled but dumb.

Emily Dickinson For the lost soul, there will be no tomorrow.

Vryling Buffam For the lost soul, today is quite enough.

Emily Dickinson Oh I shall miss you if you ever go! Your honesty is sublime.

Vryling Buffam In the long term, honesty is not the best policy!

Emily Dickinson Is dishonesty?

Vryling Buffam I prefer to call it diplomacy. That way, one can turn a tactical defeat into a victory.

Emily Dickinson Who proposed that?

Vryling Buffam Oh, I don't know. Probably George Washington, as he was crossing the Delaware, the wrong way. Now, my own. I must fly.

Emily Dickinson Drive carefully, and don't do anything against god.

Vryling Buffam I'll stop yodeling then.