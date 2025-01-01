[Kesaji has been shot down in the street and Gonzo suspects Hanzo shot him. Armed with his sword, he confronts the samurai]
Gonzo
Show me!
Ichinose Hanzo
Show you what?
Gonzo
Take your hand out of your pocket.
Ichinose Hanzo
If you must see it...
[He takes his hand out and shows it to Gonzo]
Gonzo
Let me smell your hand!
Ichinose Hanzo
If you must. But it doesn't smell of gunpowder. Just of saké and money.
Gonzo
Then, who just tried to shoot me?
Ichinose Hanzo
I don't know. But I'll say that whoever did it in the dark is a coward. I get pissed off whenever I see a coward. Well, take care now.
[He turns away and walks off into the darkness. Gonzo watches him go, slightly bewildered]
Gonzo
What a weirdo.