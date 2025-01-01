[Dawn; Tomi and Gonzo are asleep on Tatami mats; Gonzo is lying on his back with his arms spread out and snoring loudly. He is suddenly awakened by Tomi's cries in her sleep]

Tomi No! I hate it!

[Gonzo shakes Tomi awake]

Gonzo What is it? Hey! Tomi! What's wrong? What scared you?

Tomi Oh... I just had a nightmare! They stripped me naked and forced me to stand in the snow... They kept whipping me...

[She covers her face]

Tomi Oh, it was so horrible!

[She and Gonzo sit up]

Gonzo Hey!

Tomi They used to do that to me a long time ago... I couldn't earn enough... so I got punished...

[She shows Gonzo her shoulder]

Tomi See? I've got the scars, right here!