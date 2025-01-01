Menu
Red Lion Movie Quotes

Red Lion Movie Quotes

Gonzo Taxes cut in half? Wow! Now that's some kind of world renewal!
Gonzo Th-th-th- the world has just b-been turned up... upside down! As you d-d-didn't know... l-l-let me explain it to ya... Th... the Imperial flag has just arrived... It's only a few steps away! The T-Tokugawa Shogunate is... k... kaput! C-corrupt officials like y-you are k-k-k-kaput, too!
[He inadvertently spits in the official's face]
Gonzo I'm not too bright, but... I never forgot what you taught me... that "W... W... Warriors of Soumou" stuff, you know!
[Dawn; Tomi and Gonzo are asleep on Tatami mats; Gonzo is lying on his back with his arms spread out and snoring loudly. He is suddenly awakened by Tomi's cries in her sleep]
Tomi No! I hate it!
[Gonzo shakes Tomi awake]
Gonzo What is it? Hey! Tomi! What's wrong? What scared you?
Tomi Oh... I just had a nightmare! They stripped me naked and forced me to stand in the snow... They kept whipping me...
[She covers her face]
Tomi Oh, it was so horrible!
[She and Gonzo sit up]
Gonzo Hey!
Tomi They used to do that to me a long time ago... I couldn't earn enough... so I got punished...
[She shows Gonzo her shoulder]
Tomi See? I've got the scars, right here!
Gonzo Damn that KomaTora! But you know, Tomi... it's all right now! Don't you worry!
Gonzo Mr. Gohei! What on earth are you doing?
Gohei What the? It's you, Gonzo! Look who's talking! What are you doing... wearing that thing on your head?
Gonzo Say what? Old man, just what's up with you? Huh?
Gohei To begin with, this is the center of the village. I wanted to do this here because there are a lot of people around... 'cause I thought that somebody would stop me, you know. Now that my only beloved granddaughter Osode has been taken away... in lieu of the land tax that I couldn't pay, well...
[He strings a rope around his neck]
Gohei there's nothing left for me to live for! Would you let me die, please?
Sanji You know that they were ready to watch us get killed! They're no friends of ours! You guys aren't all that different either... The tiniest threat, and you're chickening out! Sheesh! Well... one good thing... at least we found the money...
Gonzo Money? I told Tomi about the money... Right, Tomi? I thought I told you that it was under the altar spread...
Tomi All you told me... last night... was to make crests from the spread... for everyone... no more than that.
Gonzo What's wrong, Tomi? Are you feeling all right?
Tomi No... nothing's wrong...
Gonzo Oh... I know! Perhaps I just forgot to tell her! Gee... I'm very sorry, everyone! It's all my fault... I've caused so much trouble here!
[He leans over the body of Yago and crosses his arms]
Gonzo Yago... forgive me...
[He sobs over the body]
White Hair advance party leader The Sekiho Troop fraudulently represented themselves as Imperial Advance Troops and made false promises, like halving taxes and loan cancellation. As their disgraceful actions dishonored the Imperial Crest they wore, they were executed last night. You're guilty of the same crimes.
[the soldiers lunge at Sanji]
Sanji W... wait a sec! B... But... that stuff about halving taxes... wasn't that an order made by a higher authority of the new government?
White Hair advance party leader I have no recollection of such orders. They were an unauthorized action on the part of Sagara and his men.
Sanji Th... that's strange! That's why your commander fought for you. I'm not gonna say, "Oh, I see... okay..." and leave! I ain't no moron!
Sanji Captain, so much is happening! We told the merchants, "It's for the Redhead", and they said, "Please take it!"
Ichinose Hanzo Is there any grace, or ugliness, in death? Everything goes into the void. It all becomes nothing. That's all there is to it.
Amegaeru Spring has come. Thunder roars... cats fight... By the time the Imperial Squadron arrives, I wonder if the peach flowers will be blooming?
Ume Gon... When are you gonna stop this nonsense?
Gonzo Wh-what are you talking about?
Ume All this stuff about "world renewal" and "restoration" and so on! You're gonna get in trouble if you don't knock it off!
Gonzo Mama, you just don't seem to un-un-un-un...
Ume 'Understand'? Hell, no! You haven't grown up at all! Do you remember? You boasted that you were the tough guy, the kids' leader, and loved to look down on everyone. But when you climbed up the persimmon tree, you fell. You hit your head hard, that's why you're so thick up here! And now you go pulling a stunt like this! Don't you see that you're being used?
Gonzo [defensively] Nobody's using me to do anything! There's gonna be a world renewal! It's gonna be a peasant's world! Un-un-un-un...
Ume I understand that! But... no matter how much the world might change, the lives of us peasants aren't gonna change one bit.
Oharu [laughing madly] Holy shrine charms come falling down from the sky, don't you know!
[She throws the shrine charms into the air]
Oharu The gods were with our commander, the Redhead, after all! Dance! Dance! Let us dance! Eijanaika, eijanaika, eijanai-ka! Eijanaika, eijanaika, eijanai-ka!
Gonzo You know, Tomi... the truth is, I'm no more than a peasant's son after all.
Tomi How can you say such a thing?
Gonzo What everybody's looking up to is this Redhead, not me. So soon as I go away for a moment, they all start shouting that I'm a faker or a phony. And just because they couldn't find the money box... they've lost all faith in me. No matter how hard I try in the name of the Imperial Flag... the peasants don't give a damn...
[He starts crying]
Gonzo And Mama just can't understand me. Maybe I'm a dimwit like she said!
[KomaTora is observing the commotion from his hiding place in the bathroom]
Komatora Gee... when I heard "Imperial Force", I thought there'd be loads of troopers, but there's just one guy!
[Kesaji has been shot down in the street and Gonzo suspects Hanzo shot him. Armed with his sword, he confronts the samurai]
Gonzo Show me!
Ichinose Hanzo Show you what?
Gonzo Take your hand out of your pocket.
Ichinose Hanzo If you must see it...
[He takes his hand out and shows it to Gonzo]
Gonzo Let me smell your hand!
Ichinose Hanzo If you must. But it doesn't smell of gunpowder. Just of saké and money.
Gonzo Then, who just tried to shoot me?
Ichinose Hanzo I don't know. But I'll say that whoever did it in the dark is a coward. I get pissed off whenever I see a coward. Well, take care now.
[He turns away and walks off into the darkness. Gonzo watches him go, slightly bewildered]
Gonzo What a weirdo.
Osode I've got a weird feeling about this...
Sanji I get it! When you figured out that you couldn't keep your end of the deal, you made scapegoats out of the "fake" Sekiho Troop!
White Hair advance party leader People said great thing about those "fakes", everywhere they traveled.
Sanji Oh, a-ha! I get it! The higher-ups got jealous! So you used them, and then threw them away! How convenient!
