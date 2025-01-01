MaureenShe's not younger than me. She's not skinnier than me. She's not prettier than me. Why couldn't it just be me?
PhilBecause she's softer than you. She's quieter than you. She doesn't yell at me. She doesn't call me an idiot or tell me to shut up all the time. She listens to me. She's nice to me. She doesn't make me feel like the only thing stopping her from being happy... is me.
Steve[to Maeve, Paul and Dan respectively in 3 different scenes]I am required by federal law to inform you that I am a convicted sex offender.
SonyaDoes he want to put it in my mouth?
MonicaIt's just been in your arse.
SonyaSo?
Monica[in a sign language]Do you want to put it in my mouth?
Sam[in a sign language]It's just been in your arse!
Evie[Interrupting Dan watching TV, after shutting it off]I love you.