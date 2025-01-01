Maureen She's not younger than me. She's not skinnier than me. She's not prettier than me. Why couldn't it just be me?

Phil Because she's softer than you. She's quieter than you. She doesn't yell at me. She doesn't call me an idiot or tell me to shut up all the time. She listens to me. She's nice to me. She doesn't make me feel like the only thing stopping her from being happy... is me.