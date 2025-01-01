Menu
The Little Death Movie Quotes

Maureen She's not younger than me. She's not skinnier than me. She's not prettier than me. Why couldn't it just be me?
Phil Because she's softer than you. She's quieter than you. She doesn't yell at me. She doesn't call me an idiot or tell me to shut up all the time. She listens to me. She's nice to me. She doesn't make me feel like the only thing stopping her from being happy... is me.
Steve [to Maeve, Paul and Dan respectively in 3 different scenes] I am required by federal law to inform you that I am a convicted sex offender.
Sonya Does he want to put it in my mouth?
Monica It's just been in your arse.
Sonya So?
Monica [in a sign language] Do you want to put it in my mouth?
Sam [in a sign language] It's just been in your arse!
Evie [Interrupting Dan watching TV, after shutting it off] I love you.
Dan How is that important? Give me the remote.
Monica What are you wearing?
Sam [in a sign language] Boxer shorts
Monica Just boxer shorts.
Sonya Is he?
Monica No, he's wearing a hoodie...
Dan Your blowjobs... aren't... very... good.
Evie They're not... They're not that bad.
Dan They are.
Evie Well, you remember the last time you went down on me, Dan? 'Cause I don't.
Dan [playing a scene] Miss Redding.
Evie Detective.
Dan I'm going to need to ask you a few questions, if that's alright.
Evie Depends.
Dan On what?
Evie On whether you're the good cop or the bad cop. Which one are ya?
Dan Guess.
Evie Good cop.
Dan Guess again.
[pause]
Dan I said, guess again. Now, Miss Redding, are you going to cooperate?
Evie Fuck me.
Dan But they're watching us behind the mirror.
Evie Don't care. Fuck me.
Evie [playing a scene] I hear you've been misbehaving, prisoner. Um... I always fall for the bad boys. What are you in here for, stud?
Dan Assault. Sexual assault.
Evie I'll bet she secretly loved it.
Dan He.
Evie For fuck's sake, Dan!
Dan What?
Evie You're trying to turn me on by telling me you have sexually assaulted a man?
Dan It's called having a back story, Evie.
