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Poster of Tiger
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Tiger
5.3

Tiger

, 2017
Tiger
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Tiger
5.3

Synopsis

Some fight for glory, others fight for their rights.

Cast

Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke
Frank Donovan
Marshall Manesh
Marshall Manesh
Reid Carpenter
Michael Pugliese
Brian Doyle
Janel Parrish
Janel Parrish
Charlotte
Prem Singh
Pardeep Nagra
Frank J. Aard
Sal
Kellen Boyle
Hood 1
Mike Dennis
Ian
Emerson Elias
Deron
Jacob Grodnik
Barry Zaya
Richard Hagerman
Finals Announcer
Director Alister Grierson
Writer Michael Pugliese, Prem Singh
Composer Cezary Skubiszewski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 11 October 2018
MPAA PG-13
Production R3M Productions, Running Tiger Films, Gold Pictures
Also known as
Tiger, Punjab Tiger, Тигр

Film rating

5.3
Rate 15 votes
4.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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