Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Nutcracker and the Four Realms The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Movie Quotes

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms Movie Quotes

Drosselmeyer [from teaser trailer] It's Christmas Eve. A time of mystery, expectations, who knows what might happen?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Drosselmeyer [to Clara; from trailer] Your mother was the cleverest inventor I ever knew.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Philip [sees Clara looking at the bridge to the Fourth Realm] Halt!
[points his sword at her]
Philip Who goes there?
Clara [startled] It's just me!
Philip [misunderstands] State your purpose, Just Me.
Clara No, my name's Clara. And I must cross this bridge.
Philip Impossible. Nobody crosses the bridge to the Fourth Realm without a direct order from the regents.
Clara [confused] Fourth Realm? Where am I?
Philip [puts away his sword] You're in the Christmas Tree Forest. But THAT is the Fourth Realm, which is currently at war with the other three realms.
Clara [alarmed] WAR?
Philip That is correct, Miss Clara Just Me.
Clara [frustrated] No, my name isn't 'Clara Just Me'. It's Stahlbaum. Clara Stahlbaum.
Philip [surprised] Stahlbaum? Are you a relation to Marie Stahlbaum?
Clara [nods] She's my mother.
Philip [kneels] Forgive me, Your Majesty! I didn't recognize you, Princess Clara.
Clara [surprised and amused] Princess?
Philip [gets back up] Captain Philip Hoffman. At your service, Your Majesty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shiver [shows Clara Marie's old throne room] This is your mother's throne, Your Grace.
Sugar Plum Have you come to save us, Clara?
Clara No.
[the regents look disappointed]
Clara I'm sorry. I didn't even know this place existed before today. You see, I was looking for a Christmas present from my godfather.
Hawthorne [delighted] Oh, I love Christmas!
[to Sugar Plum and Shiver; lost]
Hawthorne What's Christmas?
Clara Then I ran into this homeless mouse.
Shiver [concerned] Mouse?
Clara And that's when I met the captain.
Philip [enters the throne room] We barely escaped Mother Ginger. And the Mouse King.
Sugar Plum [gasps] You met Mother Ginger? Oh my dear Clara, you're lucky to be alive!
Hawthorne You must promise never to go back to the Land of Amusements, Clara.
Sugar Plum [frustrated] Hawthorne!
Shiver [also frustrated] Its title has been restricted.
Hawthorne Oh, of course. I meant the Fourth Realm.
[to Sugar Plum and Shiver]
Hawthorne Apologies. I'm just so upset.
[to Clara]
Hawthorne Forget I ever mentioned the Land of Amusements.
[Sugar Plum and Shiver silence him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sugar Plum [to Clara] The ballet tells the story of the Four Realms. How your mother discovered our world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Stahlbaum [from trailer] This time has been difficult for all of us, but when Christmas comes, we must do our best to enjoy it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sugar Plum [to Clara] Mother Ginger wants to rule the Realms!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shiver [to Clara, as she's attempting to escape the tower] My dear, that doesn't look very secure.
Hawthorne [worried] You can't!
[to Shiver]
Hawthorne It's not gonna work.
Clara It's just the laws of physics.
Philip Do those laws ALWAYS work?
Clara Always.
[under her breath]
Clara As far as I know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sugar Plum [to Clara, after she's dressed for the ballet about the four realms] You look like the daughter of a queen.
[the opening of "March of the Toys" from the ballet's first act plays as they enter the theater]
Shiver [addressing the residents of the three realms] Ladies and gentlemen, on this momentous day, in the history of the Four Realms...
Hawthorne We are proud and *privileged* to present before you, Clara Stahlbaum, daughter of Queen Marie!
[all applaud]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sugar Plum Boys in uniforms with weapons! Sends a quiver right through me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Drosselmeyer [to his party guests] Ladies and gentlemen, my favorite part of Christmas. My favorite part of this evening. I present to you: your gifts!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mother Ginger [from trailer] I've been expecting you.
[laughs insanely]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more