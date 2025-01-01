Philip [sees Clara looking at the bridge to the Fourth Realm] Halt!

[points his sword at her]

Philip Who goes there?

Clara [startled] It's just me!

Philip [misunderstands] State your purpose, Just Me.

Clara No, my name's Clara. And I must cross this bridge.

Philip Impossible. Nobody crosses the bridge to the Fourth Realm without a direct order from the regents.

Clara [confused] Fourth Realm? Where am I?

Philip [puts away his sword] You're in the Christmas Tree Forest. But THAT is the Fourth Realm, which is currently at war with the other three realms.

Philip That is correct, Miss Clara Just Me.

Clara [frustrated] No, my name isn't 'Clara Just Me'. It's Stahlbaum. Clara Stahlbaum.

Philip [surprised] Stahlbaum? Are you a relation to Marie Stahlbaum?

Clara [nods] She's my mother.

Philip [kneels] Forgive me, Your Majesty! I didn't recognize you, Princess Clara.

Clara [surprised and amused] Princess?