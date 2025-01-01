Philip
[sees Clara looking at the bridge to the Fourth Realm]
Halt!
[points his sword at her]
Philip
Who goes there?
Clara
[startled]
It's just me!
Philip
[misunderstands]
State your purpose, Just Me.
Clara
No, my name's Clara. And I must cross this bridge.
Philip
Impossible. Nobody crosses the bridge to the Fourth Realm without a direct order from the regents.
Clara
[confused]
Fourth Realm? Where am I?
Philip
[puts away his sword]
You're in the Christmas Tree Forest. But THAT is the Fourth Realm, which is currently at war with the other three realms.
Philip
That is correct, Miss Clara Just Me.
Clara
[frustrated]
No, my name isn't 'Clara Just Me'. It's Stahlbaum. Clara Stahlbaum.
Philip
[surprised]
Stahlbaum? Are you a relation to Marie Stahlbaum?
Clara
[nods]
She's my mother.
Philip
[kneels]
Forgive me, Your Majesty! I didn't recognize you, Princess Clara.
Clara
[surprised and amused]
Princess?
Philip
[gets back up]
Captain Philip Hoffman. At your service, Your Majesty.