Tallulah Movie Quotes

Tallulah Your Plan depended on other people. People suck, and they'll disappoint you every time.
Margo Am I a horrible person?
Margo We're all horrible; we're all people.
Detective Richards So you make a habit of taking toddlers into protective custody?
Detective Kinnie This
[baby dresses]
Detective Kinnie is quite a collection.
Carolyn She love to dress up.
Detective Kinnie That's
[tequila bottles]
Detective Kinnie quite a collection as well.
Carolyn I'm the mother, not a suspect.
Tallulah She's just so little. She's got those like tiny little toenails, it just blows my mind.
Margo When they grow up and hate you and it really blows your mind.
Margo I've done crazy things.
Tallulah Sure!
Margo *Wild!*
Tallulah I mean I bet I can beat it, but...
Margo Uh-huh!
Margo My last book was about cultural shifts in the perception of marriage.
Tallulah It's fucked up.
Margo Yes, in a nutshell.
Margo You're looking for money? You're not gonna get it.
Tallulah What about like 5 bucks?
Margo Oh my god!
[shuts the front door]
