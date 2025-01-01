Menu
Tallulah Movie Quotes
Tallulah
Your Plan depended on other people. People suck, and they'll disappoint you every time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margo
Am I a horrible person?
Margo
We're all horrible; we're all people.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Richards
So you make a habit of taking toddlers into protective custody?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Kinnie
This
[baby dresses]
Detective Kinnie
is quite a collection.
Carolyn
She love to dress up.
Detective Kinnie
That's
[tequila bottles]
Detective Kinnie
quite a collection as well.
Carolyn
I'm the mother, not a suspect.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tallulah
She's just so little. She's got those like tiny little toenails, it just blows my mind.
Margo
When they grow up and hate you and it really blows your mind.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margo
I've done crazy things.
Tallulah
Sure!
Margo
*Wild!*
Tallulah
I mean I bet I can beat it, but...
Margo
Uh-huh!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margo
My last book was about cultural shifts in the perception of marriage.
Tallulah
It's fucked up.
Margo
Yes, in a nutshell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margo
You're looking for money? You're not gonna get it.
Tallulah
What about like 5 bucks?
Margo
Oh my god!
[shuts the front door]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Elliot Page
Allison Janney
David Zayas
Uzo Aduba
Tammy Blanchard
