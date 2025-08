Elise Rainier I'm going to get the attention of all the spirits in this house. I need things that were important to Garza. Specs, go upstairs. There is a bible he held very dear to him. It was a red, King James version; I need you to find it. Take Imogen with you.

Elise Rainier And do not let her out of your sight.

Specs I won't.

[Specs and Imogen head upstairs]

Elise Rainier Tucker and I are going down to the fallout shelter.

Tucker What- I get the death chamber and he gets bible camp with the most beautiful girl on earth? That's not a democracy.

Elise Rainier You're the only one I trust to go down there with me.