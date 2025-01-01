Cal TraskI've been jealous all my life. Jealous, I couldn't even stand it. Tonight, I even tried to buy your love, but now I don't want it anymore... I can't use it anymore. I don't want any kind of love anymore. It doesn't pay off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Abra pleads with Adam to reconcile with his son]
AbraMr. Trask, it's awful not to be loved. It's the worst thing in the world. Don't ask me - even if you could - how I know that. I just know it. It makes you mean, and violent, and cruel. And that's the way Cal has always felt, Mr. Trask. All his life! Maybe you didn't mean it that way - but it's true. You never gave him your love. You never asked for his. You never asked him for one thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cal TraskMan has a choice and it's a choice that makes him a man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AbraBut you must give him some sign, Mr. Trask, some sign that you love him... or he'll never be a man. All his life he'll feel guilty and alone unless you release him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cal TraskIt's gonna work because it's got to work and it's got to work because I said so
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[refusing Cal's gift of money]
Adam TraskIf you want to give me a present, give me a good life. That's something I can value.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abra[about Cal]Why is he always alone?
Aron TraskBecause he wants to be.
AbraNobody *wants* to be alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abra[telling Cal she loves him]I was even thinking I was bad. I love you even though I'm afraid of you. Maybe someday I won't be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adam Trask[Adam gives Cal the bible to read]Start at the fifth verse. Verse 5.
Cal Trask[Cal begins to read...]"I acknowledge my sin unto thee, and mine iniquity have I not hid. I said, I will confess my transgressions unto the Lord and thou forgavest the iniquity of my sin. Selah."
Cal TraskWhat difference does it make? You're here, aren't you? You're the one he wants!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bank TellerNice fat deposit - you're sure in the right business, Sally.
SallyThank you.
[to Kate as she walks away]
SallyWell, good morning.
Kate[approaches the teller window] Deposit.
Bank TellerAnother nice deposit. You and Sally are sure in the right business.
KateI'm in a hurry please.
[snatches her bank book from his hand and leaves as Cal stealthily follows her]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aron TraskDon't you ever touch her again. I don't trust you. You'e no good. You're mean and vicious and wild, and you always have been. You know it, too, don't you? Father and I have put up with every mean and vicious thing you could think of since you were a child., and we've always forgiven you. But now I don't want you to go near Abra. I don't want you to talk with her. Just stay away from her!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. EdwardsDo you know what a stroke is, exactly? this one is a leakage of blood in the brain by shock. There's been earlier, smaller leakages. The left side is paralyzed an the right side partly. In the words, your father is nearly helpless.
Dr. EdwardsYou'll have to find that out for yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
title card[title card] In northern California, the Santa Lucia Mountains, dark and brooding, stand like a wall between the peaceful agricultural town of Salinas and the rough and tumble fishing port of Monterey, fifteen miles away.