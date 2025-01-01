Mrs. GreenYou know something, Phil? I suddenly want to live to be very old. Very. I want to be around to see what happens. The world is stirring in very strange ways. Maybe this is the century for it. Maybe that's why it's so troubled. Other centuries had their driving forces. What will ours have been when men look back? Maybe it won't be the American century after all... or the Russian century or the atomic century. Wouldn't it be wonderful... if it turned out to be everybody's century... when people all over the world - free people - found a way to live together? I'd like to be around to see some of that... even the beginning. I may stick around for quite a while.
Kathy LaceyYou think I'm an anti-Semite.
Phil GreenNo, I don't. But I've come to see lots of nice people who hate it and deplore it and protest their own innocence, then help it along and wonder why it grows. People who would never beat up a Jew. People who think anti-Semitism is far away in some dark place with low-class morons. That's the biggest discovery I've made. The good people. The nice people.
Tommy GreenWhat's anti-Semitism?
Phil GreenWell, uh, that's when some people don't like other people just because they're Jews.
Tommy GreenWhy not? Are Jews bad?
Phil GreenWell, some are and some aren't, just like with everyone else.
Tommy GreenWhat are Jews, anyway?
Phil GreenWell, uh, it's like this. Remember last week when you asked me about that big church, and I told you there are all different kinds of churches? Well, the people who go to that particular church are called Catholics, and there are people who go to different churches and they're called Protestants, and there are people who go to different churches and they're called Jews, only they call their churches temples or synagogues.
Anne DettreyI know dear, and some of your other best friends are Methodist, but you never bother to say it.
Dave GoldmanThere was a boy in our outfit... Abe Schlussman. Good soldier. Good engineer. One night, we got bombed, and he caught it. I was ten yards off. Somebody said... ''Give me a hand with this sheeny.'' Those were the last words he ever heard.
Professor Fred LiebermanMillions of people nowadays are religious only in the vaguest sense. I've often wondered why the Jews among them still go on calling themselves Jews. Do you know, Mr. Green?
Professor Fred LiebermanBecause the world still makes it an advantage not to be one. Thus it becomes a matter of pride to go on calling ourselves Jews.
Tommy GreenThey were playing hop, and I asked if I could play too, and the one from school said no dirty little Jew could play with them. And they all yelled those other things. I started to speak, and they all yelled that my father has a long curly beard, and they turned and ran. Why did they, Pop? Why?
Phil GreenDid you want to tell them that you weren't really Jewish?
Tommy GreenNo.
Phil GreenThat's good. See, there's are a lot of kids just like you Tommy, who are Jewish, and if you said it, it would sort of be admitting there was something bad in being Jewish; and something swell in not.
Tommy GreenThey wouldn't fight. They just ran.
Phil GreenYeah, I know. There's a lot of grown-ups just like that too, Tom, only they do it with wisecracks instead of with yelling.
Elaine WalesI changed my name. Did you?
Phil GreenGreen has always been my name. What's yours?
Elaine WalesEstelle Walovsky. I couldn't take it. The applications, I mean. So one day I wrote the same firm two letters, same as you're doing now. I sent the Elaine Wales one, and I sent it after they said there were no openings. Well, I got the job, all right. Do you know what firm that was? "Smith's Weekly."
Elaine WalesYes, Mr. Green. The great liberal magazine that fights injustice on all sides.
Mrs. GreenAre you very disappointed, Phil?
Phil GreenYes, I am. I was almost sure he'd hand me the Stassen story or Washington. Oh, I wasn't looking for an easy one, Ma, but I did want something I could make good on. I'd so like the first one here to be a natural. Something I know they would read.
Mrs. GreenOh, you mean, there's enough anti-Semitism in real life without people reading about it?
Phil GreenNo, but this one's doomed before I start. What can I say that hasn't been said before?
Mrs. GreenI don't know. Maybe it hasn't been said well enough. If it had, you wouldn't have had to explain it to Tommy just now, or you father and I to you. It would be nice sometime, not to have to explain it to someone like Tommy. Kids are so decent to start with.
Phil GreenI've been saying I'm Jewish, and it works.
Dave GoldmanWhy, you crazy fool! It's working?
Phil GreenIt works too well. I've been having my nose rubbed in it, and I don't like the smell.
Dave GoldmanYou're not insulated yet, Phil. The impact must be quite a business on you.
Phil GreenYou mean you get indifferent to it in time?
Dave GoldmanNo, but you're concentrating a lifetime into a few weeks. You're not changing the facts, you're just making them hurt more.
Elaine WalesYou just let them get one wrong Jew in here, and it'll come out of us. It's no fun being the fall guy for the kikey ones.
Phil GreenMiss Wales, I'm going to be frank with you. I want you to know that words like yid and kike and kikey and coon and nigger make me sick no matter who says them.
Elaine WalesOh, but I only said it for a type.
Phil GreenYeah, but we're talking about a the word first.
Elaine WalesWhy, sometimes I even say it to myself, about me, I mean. Like, if I'm about to do something I know I shouldn't, I'll say, "Don't be such a little kike." That's all.
Tommy GreenPop, what's that?
Phil GreenThat's a statue of Atlas carrying the world on his shoulders.
Tommy GreenNo kidding? That's what Grandma says you're doing. She says she wishes you'd leave the world alone once in a while.
Phil GreenI'm going up to Flume Inn. I'm gonna use those plane tickets we had for this afternoon. I'll be back later.
Kathy LaceyPhil, what for?
Dave GoldmanYou're wasting your time.
Phil GreenSure, but there must be a time once when you fight back, Dave. I want to make them look me in the eye and do it. I-I want the satisfaction. I can't explain it, but I want to do it for myself.
Kathy LaceyPhil, they're nothing more than...
Dave GoldmanLet him do it, Kathy. You have to face them once. I did it once at Monterey.
Phil GreenThey are more than nasty little snobs, Kathy. You call them that, and you can dismiss them; it's too easy. They're persistent little traitors to everything that this country stands for, and stands on and you have to fight 'em! Not just for the 'poor, poor Jews,' as Dave says, but for everything this country stands for.
Phil GreenSome people hate Catholics, some people hate Jews.
Tommy GreenAnd no one hates us because we're Americans.
Kathy LaceyI love this house, deeply... and I started to build it when things first began to go wrong between Bill and me. And somehow it became a symbol to me of many things. Sometimes, when you're troubled and hurt, you pour yourself into things that can't hurt back.
Phil GreenNo, no, I'm fine. I just wish I was dead is all.
Kathy LaceyOh, Dave, we couldn't get married without you. What happened?
Dave GoldmanNothing. That's just it. I can't abandon my family forever, and I can't find a house or an apartment. If it was just me, I'd sleep on the subway, but I've got Carol and the kids. I've got to go back. I'm licked.
Phil GreenBut that means your job, your whole future.
Dave GoldmanI'll live. I've done it before.
Kathy LaceyBut, Dave, that's terrible.
Phil GreenYou aren't going to fit it at all, Kathy! You're just going to give in and let their idiotic rules stand!
Phil GreenFunny thing, that girl, Mr. Minify's niece suggested the series on antisemitism. Funny.
Mrs. GreenYou don't say? Why, women will be thinking next, Phil.
Anne DettreyThey scold Bilbo and think they've fought the good fight for democracy in this country. They haven't got the guts to go from talking to action. One little action on one little front. Sure, I know its not the whole answer, but its got to start somewhere, and it's got to start with passion. Not pamphlets, not even your series. It's got to be with people. Rich people, poor people, big and little people. And it's got to be quick.
Kathy LaceyI called up my sister Jane and blurted it out, and she squealed, "Kathy!" as if she had given up any hope of anyone ever asking me. She's aching to meet you. She and her husband are giving a big party for us on Sunday. By the way, won't we have to let Jane in on it?
Mrs. GreenI never realized pain could be so... sharp.
Kathy LaceyI was right not to settle. I was right to keep dreaming, because it's all come true. Darling, we're going to be so happy here. This house and I were waiting for you. I was always waiting for you, I think.
Phil GreenI'm doing a series for him on anti-Semitism.
Professor Fred LiebermanFor or against?
Phil GreenWell, he thought we might hash over some ideas.
Professor Fred LiebermanWhich? Palestine as a refuge... or Zionism as a movement for a Jewish state?
Phil GreenThe confusion between the two, more than anything.
Professor Fred LiebermanIf we agree there's confusion, we can talk. We scientists love confusion...
Phil GreenMa, I've got it! I've got the idea, the angle, the lead. I'll be Jewish! Why, all I've got to do is just say it! No one around here knows me. I can live with myself for six weeks, eight weeks, nine months. Ma, this is it!
Mrs. GreenIt must be. It always is when you're this sure.
Phil GreenMa, listen, I've even got the title. "I Was Jewish for Six Months."
Mrs. GreenIt's right, Phil.
Phil GreenMa, it's like this click just happened inside me. It won't be the same, sure, but it'll be close. I can just tell them I'm Jewish and see what happens.
Mrs. GreenIt'll work fine, Phil.
Phil GreenDark hair, dark eyes. Just like Dave. Just like a lot of guys who aren't Jewish. No accent, no mannerisms. Neither has Dave.
Tommy GreenDon't you ever think of what to write yourself?
John MinifyI wouldn't call a dog Schuyler.
Phil GreenI'm going to let everybody know I'm Jewish.
Kathy LaceyJewish? But you're not! Are you? Not that it would make any difference to me. But you said, "Let everybody know," as if you hadn't before and would now. So I just wondered. Not that it would make any difference to me. Phil, you're annoyed.