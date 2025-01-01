Kathy Lacey I called up my sister Jane and blurted it out, and she squealed, "Kathy!" as if she had given up any hope of anyone ever asking me. She's aching to meet you. She and her husband are giving a big party for us on Sunday. By the way, won't we have to let Jane in on it?

Phil Green I hadn't thought so.

Kathy Lacey But we will, won't we? Your mother knows.

Phil Green She had to. Jane and her husband don't. If you want to keep a secret...

Kathy Lacey But wouldn't it be sort of exaggerated with my own sister? Your sister-in-law, almost. I do think it would be inflexible of you.

Phil Green I suppose it would be, inside the family. But they won't let anybody know, will they?