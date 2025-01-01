GilesIf I told you about her, what would I say? That they lived happily ever after? I believe they did. That they were in love? That they remained in love? I'm sure that's true. But when I think of her - of Elisa - the only thing that comes to mind is a poem, whispered by someone in love, hundreds of years ago: "Unable to perceive the shape of You, I find You all around me. Your presence fills my eyes with Your love, It humbles my heart, For You are everywhere."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Giles[interpreting Elisa]When he looks at me, the way he looks at me... He does not know, what I lack... Or - how - I am incomplete. He sees me, for what I - am, as I am. He's happy - to see me. Every time. Every day. Now, I can either save him... or let him die.
GilesIf I spoke about it - if I did - what would I tell you? I wonder. Would I tell you about the time? It happened a long time ago, it seems. In the last days of a fair prince's reign. Or would I tell you about the place? A small city near the coast, but far from everything else. Or, I don't know... Would I tell you about her? The princess without voice. Or perhaps I would just warn you, about the truth of these facts. And the tale of love and loss. And the monster, who tried to destroy it all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GilesOh! God, to be young and beautiful. If I could go back
[Elisa nods]
Gilesto when I was 18 - I didn't know anything about anything - I'd give myself a bit of advice.
HoffstetlerI'm not competitive, I don't want an intricate, beautiful thing destroyed!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GilesHe's a wild creature. We can't ask him to be anything else.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ZeldaSome of the best minds in the country peein' all over the floor in this here facility.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Giles[to the Amphibian Man sitting in the bathtub]Have you always been alone?
[pause]
GilesDid you ever have someone? Do you know what happened to you, do you? Because I don't. I don't know what happened to me.
[laughs]
GilesI don't know! I look in the mirror and the only thing I recognize, are these eyes. In this old man's face. You know sometimes I think I was either born too early or too late for my life. Maybe we're both just relics.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ZeldaElisa honey, make a sound on the phone if you can hear.
[Elisa taps on the receiver]
ZeldaOK, good. He's comin' for you. You gotta go now and you gotta take that thing with ya.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
StricklandThe natives in the Amazon worshiped it. Like a god. We need to take it apart, learn how it works.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zelda[Elisa looks noticeably happier]Why you smilin', hon? Well stop lookin' like that. What happened?
StricklandThat's right. And I should know, I dragged that... filthy thing... out of the river muck in South America all the way here. And along the way we didn't get to like each other much. Now. You may think, "That thing looks human." Stands on two legs, right? But - we're created in the Lord's image. You don't think that's what the Lord looks like, do you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Giles[to Elisa, rapidly]Now, you said that - you know, he was worshiped like a god. Now, is he a god? I dunno if he's a god. I mean he ate a cat, so I mean, I don't, I don't know! I don't know, but... I mean, we have to keep him around, a while... Little while.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BernardOh, and they want the - them happier. The family.
GilesHappier? The father looks like he just discovered the missionary position!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HoytA man has the decency not to fuck up. Now that's one thing. That's real decent of him. But the other kind of decency - it doesn't really matter. We sell it, but it's an export. We sell it because we don't use it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Strickland[to himself in the mirror]You deliver. You deliver, that's what you do, you deliver. Right? RIGHT?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zelda[commenting on Elisa's demeanor]Yeah. That's good. Keep that up. Lookin' like you don't know anything. Lord help me if they ask me if I do! I'm not a good liar. Except Brewster. It takes a lotta lies to keep a marriage goin'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
GilesIf I told you about her, what would I say? I wonder.
Hoyt[to Strickland]Thirty-six hours from now, this entire episode will be over. And so will you. Our universe will have a hole in it, with your outline. And you will have moved on. To - an alternate universe. A universe of shit. You'll be lost to civilization, and you will be unborn, unmade, and undone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Strickland[to Zelda]Now, do ya know what that particular story means, for us Delilah?
[Zelda shakes her head]
StricklandIt means if you know somethin' you're not tellin' me, you're gonna tell me.
Zelda[interpreting Elisa]Soon. When the rain fills the canal that flows to the sea.
[Elisa nods]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Strickland[to Zelda]That story about Samson: I never told you how it ends. After the Philistines torture him, and blind him, Samson asks God for the strength he needs. And at the last minute he is spared. And the Lord gives him his strength back! One last time. And - he holds the columns of the temple with his powerful arms, and he crushes 'em. And he brings the whole building down on the Philistines. HE dies, but he gets every single one of those motherfuckers! That is his WILL!
[punches the wall behind Zelda]
StricklandNow, do ya know what that particular story means, for us Delilah?
[Zelda shakes her head]
StricklandIt means if you know somethin' you're not tellin' me, you're gonna tell me. Either before, or after, I bring this particular temple down upon our heads.