The Shape of Water Movie Quotes

The Shape of Water Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Giles If I told you about her, what would I say? That they lived happily ever after? I believe they did. That they were in love? That they remained in love? I'm sure that's true. But when I think of her - of Elisa - the only thing that comes to mind is a poem, whispered by someone in love, hundreds of years ago: "Unable to perceive the shape of You, I find You all around me. Your presence fills my eyes with Your love, It humbles my heart, For You are everywhere."
Giles [interpreting Elisa] When he looks at me, the way he looks at me... He does not know, what I lack... Or - how - I am incomplete. He sees me, for what I - am, as I am. He's happy - to see me. Every time. Every day. Now, I can either save him... or let him die.
Strickland [to Elisa] What'd you say to me?
Elisa [in sign language] F - U - C - K
Strickland What is she saying?
Elisa Y - O - U
Zelda Uh, I, I didn't catch it.
Strickland [kicks the desk; pointing at Elisa] WHAT IS SHE SAYING?
Zelda She, she is sayin' "Thank you"!
[first lines]
Giles If I spoke about it - if I did - what would I tell you? I wonder. Would I tell you about the time? It happened a long time ago, it seems. In the last days of a fair prince's reign. Or would I tell you about the place? A small city near the coast, but far from everything else. Or, I don't know... Would I tell you about her? The princess without voice. Or perhaps I would just warn you, about the truth of these facts. And the tale of love and loss. And the monster, who tried to destroy it all.
Giles Oh! God, to be young and beautiful. If I could go back
[Elisa nods]
Giles to when I was 18 - I didn't know anything about anything - I'd give myself a bit of advice.
Elisa [in sign language] What would you say?
Giles I would say: Take better care of your teeth and fuck a lot more.
[Elisa smiles and gently nudges him]
Giles Oh no, no, that's very good advice.
Giles We can do nothing! I'm sorry! But this, this, this is just - Oh God, it's not even human. God!
[Elisa follows Giles into the hallway and hits the wall to get his attention]
Giles What?
Elisa [in sign language] If we / do nothing / neither are we.
Zelda Man is as silent as the grave. But if farts were flattery? Honey, he'd be Shakespeare.
Strickland [Elisa offers him a towel] Oh, no. No, a man washes his hands before or after tending to his needs. It tells you a lot about a man.
[eats a candy]
Strickland He does it both times - points to a weakness in character.
Zelda Short people are mean. I never met a short man that stays nice all the way through. No sir. Mean little backstabbers, all of 'em. Maybe it's the air down there. Not enough oxygen or somethin'.
Giles Y'know, uh - cornflakes were invented to prevent masturbation. It didn't work.
Giles [to Elisa] I have no one. And you are the only person that I can talk to. Now, whatever this thing is, you need it.
[choking up]
Giles So, you just tell me what to do.
Zelda [to Elisa] Oh! Woman, we gon' burn in hell!
Hoffstetler I'm not competitive, I don't want an intricate, beautiful thing destroyed!
Giles He's a wild creature. We can't ask him to be anything else.
Zelda Some of the best minds in the country peein' all over the floor in this here facility.
Giles [to the Amphibian Man sitting in the bathtub] Have you always been alone?
[pause]
Giles Did you ever have someone? Do you know what happened to you, do you? Because I don't. I don't know what happened to me.
[laughs]
Giles I don't know! I look in the mirror and the only thing I recognize, are these eyes. In this old man's face. You know sometimes I think I was either born too early or too late for my life. Maybe we're both just relics.
Zelda Elisa honey, make a sound on the phone if you can hear.
[Elisa taps on the receiver]
Zelda OK, good. He's comin' for you. You gotta go now and you gotta take that thing with ya.
[from trailer]
Strickland The natives in the Amazon worshiped it. Like a god. We need to take it apart, learn how it works.
Zelda [Elisa looks noticeably happier] Why you smilin', hon? Well stop lookin' like that. What happened?
[Elisa shakes her head to say "nothing"]
Zelda Why? How? How? Does he - have a...?
[Elisa nods and uses her hands to describe what the Amphibian Man's penis looks like]
Zelda Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm.
[pause]
Zelda Lor'...! Never trust a man. Even when he looks flat down there.
[laughs]
Zelda [to Elisa] Yeah. That's good. Keep that up. Lookin' like you don't know anything.
Hoffstetler [speaking Russian] As Lenin said, "There is no profit in last week's fish."
Strickland [to the creature] Fuck. You *are* a god...
Giles [interpreting Elisa] I can either save him, or let him die.
Strickland What am I doing, interviewing the fucking help? The shit cleaners. The piss wipers.
Hoyt So go get some real decency, son. And unfuck this mess.
Fleming Now. I don't want to bolster or overstate the matter, but uh, this may very well be *the* most sensitive asset ever to be housed in this facility.
Strickland You may think, "That thing looks human." Stands on two legs, right? But - we're created in the Lord's image. You don't think that's what the Lord looks like, do you?
Strickland [to Zelda and Elisa] Let me say this up front: You clean that lab, you get out. The thing we keep in there is an affront. Do you know what an affront is, Zelda?
Zelda Something offensive?
Strickland That's right. And I should know, I dragged that... filthy thing... out of the river muck in South America all the way here. And along the way we didn't get to like each other much. Now. You may think, "That thing looks human." Stands on two legs, right? But - we're created in the Lord's image. You don't think that's what the Lord looks like, do you?
Giles [to Elisa, rapidly] Now, you said that - you know, he was worshiped like a god. Now, is he a god? I dunno if he's a god. I mean he ate a cat, so I mean, I don't, I don't know! I don't know, but... I mean, we have to keep him around, a while... Little while.
Bernard Oh, and they want the - them happier. The family.
Giles Happier?
Bernard Mm.
Giles Happier? The father looks like he just discovered the missionary position!
Hoyt A man has the decency not to fuck up. Now that's one thing. That's real decent of him. But the other kind of decency - it doesn't really matter. We sell it, but it's an export. We sell it because we don't use it.
Strickland [to himself in the mirror] You deliver. You deliver, that's what you do, you deliver. Right? RIGHT?
Zelda [commenting on Elisa's demeanor] Yeah. That's good. Keep that up. Lookin' like you don't know anything. Lord help me if they ask me if I do! I'm not a good liar. Except Brewster. It takes a lotta lies to keep a marriage goin'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Giles If I told you about her, what would I say? I wonder.
Hoffstetler He's bleeding. What happened?
Strickland It's an animal, Hoffstetler. Just keepin' it tame.
Zelda [cleaning the men's room] There's pee freckles on the ceiling now! How'd they get it up there? Just how big a target do they need, you figure? They get enough practice, that's for sure.
Mihalkov [in Russian] Kill it. Destroy it.
Strickland I do not fail. I deliver.
Zelda [after questioning Elisa about her evening] Lor'...! Never trust a man. Even when he looks flat down there.
Hoffstetler This creature is intelligent. Capable of language... Of understanding emotions!
Strickland So are the Soviets. The gooks. And we still kill them, don't we?
Strickland [to Zelda] Where is it?
Brewster Fuller Listen - fella...
Strickland SIT DOWN!
[Brewster drops back into the chair]
Hoyt [to Strickland] Thirty-six hours from now, this entire episode will be over. And so will you. Our universe will have a hole in it, with your outline. And you will have moved on. To - an alternate universe. A universe of shit. You'll be lost to civilization, and you will be unborn, unmade, and undone.
Strickland [to Zelda] Now, do ya know what that particular story means, for us Delilah?
[Zelda shakes her head]
Strickland It means if you know somethin' you're not tellin' me, you're gonna tell me.
Hoffstetler When will you release him?
Zelda [interpreting Elisa] Soon. When the rain fills the canal that flows to the sea.
[Elisa nods]
Strickland [to Zelda] That story about Samson: I never told you how it ends. After the Philistines torture him, and blind him, Samson asks God for the strength he needs. And at the last minute he is spared. And the Lord gives him his strength back! One last time. And - he holds the columns of the temple with his powerful arms, and he crushes 'em. And he brings the whole building down on the Philistines. HE dies, but he gets every single one of those motherfuckers! That is his WILL!
[punches the wall behind Zelda]
Strickland Now, do ya know what that particular story means, for us Delilah?
[Zelda shakes her head]
Strickland It means if you know somethin' you're not tellin' me, you're gonna tell me. Either before, or after, I bring this particular temple down upon our heads.
Giles Oh God! It's not even human.
Giles Get him out? What are you talking about? No! Absolutely not!
Zelda Don't do this, Elisa. Don't do this!
Hoffstetler Sir, we need to get him back in the water.
Giles [shows Elisa his artwork] Ta-dah. That's not bad, is it?
[chuckles; Elisa shakes her head]
Giles For being shit!
[giggles]
Elisa [in sign language] It's not shit.
Giles Ah - listen: You eat, you go to bed, you rest...
[grabs jacket]
Giles And when I - get paid...
[sighs and does a twirl; pause]
Giles We get pie.
Elisa [in sign language] Nothing for me.
Giles No, we don't get pie. I get pie! You get whatever you want!
[laughing]
Giles Hahhh.
[gently touches her face]
Giles Wish me luck.
Elisa [in sign language] Good luck.
[Alice Faye singing on TV: "Then I have only this to say..."; Giles looks back and smiles]
Title Card Tuesday, October 9th - Daily Thought: Life is but the shipwreck of our plans.
Strickland [to Elisa] Look don't touch. That lovely dingus right there is an Alabama howdy-do. Molded grip handle, low-current high-voltage electric shock cattle prod. Name's Strickland, Security.
[from trailer]
Hoyt Their only concern is the asset.
Strickland The Soviets want it.
Hoyt Do you have it?
Strickland Sir, I'm getting it back.
Giles [reading Elisa] "What am I? I move my mouth, like him, I make no sound, like him. What does that make me? All that I am... all that I've ever been... brought me here, to him".
Strickland I can't be in a negative frame of mind, Sir.
Title Card Monday, September 17th - Daily Thought: Time is but a river flowing from our past.
Strickland But we're created in the Lord's image. You don't think that's what the Lord looks like, do you?
Zelda I wouldn't know, sir, what the Lord looks like.
Strickland Well, it's human, Zelda. He looks like a human, like me. Or even you. Maybe a little more like me, I guess.
Mihalkov We don't need to learn. We need Americans not to learn.
Strickland [to the General] Two fingers, yeah. He got two fingers. But I still got my thumb, my trigger, and my pussy finger.
Timmy Strickland Do you think we'll all have jet packs in the future?
Strickland Believe it, son. This is America.
Elisa [signing to Strickland] F-U-C-K Y-O-U
Strickland The Lord looks human. Like me, or you. Maybe a little more like me.
Duane Hey, Zelda, want a smoke?
Zelda That shit ain't good for you, Duane.
Duane Yeah, but it feel good.
Zelda It does, doesn't it?
Zelda Mr. "I pee with my hands on my hips" wants to see us.
