Suicide Room Movie Quotes

Sylwia Everything you need is inside you. You don't need school. You don't need parents, your loved ones. You don't need anyone.
Sylwia I hate reality, right? I don't go out into the real world.
Dominik Santorski But you've got to go out.
Sylwia What for?
Dominik Santorski To live.
Sylwia I don't want to live.
Dominik Santorski They know nothing. They play pathetic, ridiculous parts in a hollow, ridiculous play.
Dominik Santorski I went to school, I walked through the corridor, I went past my class looking them all in the eyes, and I looked at that loser, and he just looked away.
Sylwia Was he scared?
Dominik Santorski Yes.
Sylwia Was he?
Dominik Santorski It was incredible. I was in total control of the situation. I was... I was... I can't describe it! I felt like an animal. Like... A murderer.
Roma Gąsiorowska
Jakub Gierszał
Jakub Gierszał
