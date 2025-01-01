Menu
Films
Suicide Room
Suicide Room Movie Quotes
Suicide Room Movie Quotes
Sylwia
Everything you need is inside you. You don't need school. You don't need parents, your loved ones. You don't need anyone.
Sylwia
I hate reality, right? I don't go out into the real world.
Dominik Santorski
But you've got to go out.
Dominik Santorski
Sylwia
What for?
Dominik Santorski
To live.
Dominik Santorski
Sylwia
I don't want to live.
Dominik Santorski
They know nothing. They play pathetic, ridiculous parts in a hollow, ridiculous play.
Dominik Santorski
Dominik Santorski
I went to school, I walked through the corridor, I went past my class looking them all in the eyes, and I looked at that loser, and he just looked away.
Dominik Santorski
Sylwia
Was he scared?
Dominik Santorski
Yes.
Dominik Santorski
Sylwia
Was he?
Dominik Santorski
It was incredible. I was in total control of the situation. I was... I was... I can't describe it! I felt like an animal. Like... A murderer.
Dominik Santorski
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Roma Gąsiorowska
Jakub Gierszał
Jakub Gierszał
