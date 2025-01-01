Dominik Santorski I went to school, I walked through the corridor, I went past my class looking them all in the eyes, and I looked at that loser, and he just looked away.

Sylwia Was he scared?

Dominik Santorski Yes.

Sylwia Was he?

Dominik Santorski It was incredible. I was in total control of the situation. I was... I was... I can't describe it! I felt like an animal. Like... A murderer.