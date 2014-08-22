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6.9
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Queen of the Mountains
6.9
Queen of the Mountains
, 2014
Kurmanjan datka
Kyrgyzstan / Biography, Action / 18+
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6.9
Synopsis
The relevant epic story of the strong-willed, courageous and independent woman before her time, Kurmanjan, who is revered to this day for her diplomacy for saving her nation from complete destruction when the Russians invaded.
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Cast
Elina Abai Kyzy
Kurmanjan Datka (17-30)
Nasira Mambetova
Kurmanjan Datka (50)
Adilet Usubaliyev
Mirlan Abdulayev
Akbalban (30)
Jamal Seidakmatova
Kurmanjan (90 years old)
Lunara Ayaskanova
Kurmanjan Datka (child)
Aziz Muradillayev
Alymbek Datka
Ashir Chokubayev
Emir Muzaffar
Akylbek Abdykalykov
Jantai Khan
Aleksandr Golubkov
General Skobelev
Dinara Abdykadyrova
Sono (Kurmanjan's Mother)
Director
Sadyk Sher-Niyaz
Writer
Sadyk Sher-Niyaz
,
Bakytbek Turdubaev
,
Bakyt Turdubayev
Composer
Bakyt Alisherov
,
Murzali Jenbaev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kyrgyzstan
Runtime
2 hours 15 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
22 August 2014
Release date
18 August 2016
Russia
12+
22 August 2014
Canada
6 January 2015
USA
MPAA
PG-13
Budget
$1,400,000
Production
Aitysh Film, Kyrgyzfilm
Also known as
Kurmanjan datka, Kurmanjan Datka Queen of the Mountains, Królowa gór, Kurmancan Datka: Dağların Kraliçesi, La reine des montagnes, Queen of the Mountains, Курманжан Датка
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
14
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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