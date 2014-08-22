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Poster of Queen of the Mountains
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Queen of the Mountains
6.9

Queen of the Mountains

, 2014
Kurmanjan datka
Kyrgyzstan / Biography, Action / 18+
Poster of Queen of the Mountains
6.9

Synopsis

The relevant epic story of the strong-willed, courageous and independent woman before her time, Kurmanjan, who is revered to this day for her diplomacy for saving her nation from complete destruction when the Russians invaded.

Cast

Elina Abai Kyzy
Kurmanjan Datka (17-30)
Nasira Mambetova
Kurmanjan Datka (50)
Adilet Usubaliyev
Mirlan Abdulayev
Akbalban (30)
Jamal Seidakmatova
Kurmanjan (90 years old)
Lunara Ayaskanova
Kurmanjan Datka (child)
Aziz Muradillayev
Alymbek Datka
Ashir Chokubayev
Emir Muzaffar
Akylbek Abdykalykov
Jantai Khan
Aleksandr Golubkov
Aleksandr Golubkov
General Skobelev
Dinara Abdykadyrova
Sono (Kurmanjan's Mother)
Director Sadyk Sher-Niyaz
Writer Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, Bakytbek Turdubaev, Bakyt Turdubayev
Composer Bakyt Alisherov, Murzali Jenbaev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 22 August 2014
Release date
18 August 2016 Russia 12+
22 August 2014 Canada
6 January 2015 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $1,400,000
Production Aitysh Film, Kyrgyzfilm
Also known as
Kurmanjan datka, Kurmanjan Datka Queen of the Mountains, Królowa gór, Kurmancan Datka: Dağların Kraliçesi, La reine des montagnes, Queen of the Mountains, Курманжан Датка

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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