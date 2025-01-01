Menu
Cube Movie Quotes

Leaven [Leaven, Kazan & Worth reaching the exit of the cube] What are you doing? You can't quit now. It's not your fault!
Worth I have nothing... to live for out there.
Leaven What is out there?
Worth Boundless human stupidity.
Leaven I can live with that.
Rennes No more talking. No more guessing. Don't even think about nothing that's not right in front of you. That's the real challenge. You've gotta save yourselves from yourselves.
Holloway It's all the same machine, right? The Pentagon, multinational corporations, the police. If you do one little job, you build a widget in Saskatoon, and the next thing you know, it's two miles under the desert, the essential component of a death machine. I was right! All along, my whole life, I knew it! I told you, Quentin. Nobody's ever going to call me paranoid again! We've gotta get out of here and blow the lid off this thing!
Worth Holloway, you don't get it.
Holloway Then help me, please. I need to know!
Worth This may be hard for you to understand, but there is no conspiracy. Nobody is in charge. It, it's a headless blunder operating under the illusion of a master plan. Can you grasp that? Big Brother is not watching you.
Leaven This room moves to 0, 1, and -1 on the X-axis, 2, 5, and -7 on the Y and 1, -1, and 0 on zed.
Quentin And what does that mean?
Leaven You suck at math.
Quentin Is that your two cents worth, Worth?
Worth For what it's worth.
Holloway You've got a gift.
Leaven It's not a gift. It's just a brain.
Quentin Why put people in it?
Worth Because it's here. You have to use it, or you admit it's pointless.
Quentin But it, it *is* pointless.
Worth Quentin... that's my point.
Holloway [after Rennes is killed] I think we *have* to ask the big questions! What does it want? What is it thinking?
Worth "One down, four to go."
Kazan Astronomical!
Worth This is an accident, a forgotten, perpetual public works project. You think anybody wants to ask questions? All they want is a clear conscience and a fat paycheck.
Quentin For Christ's sake, Worth, what do you live for? Do you have a wife, or a girlfriend, or something?
Worth Nope. I've gotta pretty fine collection of pornography.
Quentin Why don't you tell us what your purpose is, Worth?
Worth Often wondered that myself. I'm just a guy, I work in an office building doing office building stuff. I wasn't exactly bursting with joie de vivre before I got here, life just sucks in general.
Holloway Oh I can't stand that attitude.
Leaven 'Cos he's right.
Worth I'm the poison. I designed the outer shell.
Leaven *You* figure it out! You haven't done anything! All you do is freak out, you murderer!
Leaven [looking at the "room numbers"] Prime numbers. I can't believe I didn't see it before!
Quentin Somebody has to take responsibility around here.
Worth And that somebody has to be you?
Quentin Not all of us have the luxury of playing nihilist.
Worth Not all of us are conceited enough to play hero.
[Quentin and Holloway are discussing who could have made the cube]
Quentin This place is... remember Scaramanga? The bad guy in "The Man With The Golden Gun?" It's some rich psycho's entertainment
Holloway [laughs] Is that what you think?
Kazan This room is... green. I wanna go back to the blue room.
Quentin You're telling me telethon boy is a genius?
Holloway What have we come to? It's so much worse than I thought.
Worth Not really. Just more pathetic.
Holloway Only the government could build something this ugly.
Worth Hey! Listen to what I'm saying. We haven't been moving in circles, the rooms have.
Worth I don't wanna die, I'm just being realistic. Do you think they'd go to all the trouble to build this thing if we could just walk out?
Quentin Do you think they would have left us clues and let us beat it so far if there wasn't a way out?
Worth You think we matter? We don't.
Quentin Put us out of your misery so we can get on with getting out of here.
Worth Oh, you're not getting out of here.
Quentin Yes, we are!
Worth No, you're not!
Quentin Yes, we are!
Worth There is no way out of here!
Quentin Start with us. We got an escape artist and a cop. There's gotta be a reason for that. You're a doctor, Holloway. That gives you a function, a reason, right?
Holloway No! It just makes me go, "Why me and not one of the other ten million doctors out there?"
Leaven Give me a minute. Okay. The numbers are markers; points on the map, right?
Worth Right.
Leaven And how do you map a point that keeps moving?
Worth Permutations.
Quentin Permu - what?
Leaven Permutations. A list of all the coordinates that the room passes through. Like, a map that tells you where the room starts, how many times it moves, and where it moves to.
Quentin The number tells you all that?
Leaven I don't know. See, I've been looking at only one point on the map. Which is probably the starting position. All I saw was what the Cube looked like before it started to move.
Quentin Okay, so it's moving. How do we get out?
Leaven 27. - I know where the exit is.
Quentin [standing up] Where?
Leaven [ferociously] Stay away from me.
Worth Back off, Quentin!
Quentin I just want to know. Don't you want to know?
Leaven [to Worth] You remember that room we passed through before? The one with the coordinate larger than 26?
Worth What about it?
Leaven That coordinate placed the room outside the cube.
Worth A bridge!
Leaven Right! But only in its original position.
Quentin What are you talking about?
Leaven Look. The room starts off as a bridge. And then it moves its way through the maze, which is where we ran into it. But, at some point, it must return to its original position.
Worth So the bridge is only a bridge...
Leaven For a short period of time. This thing is like a giant combination lock. When the rooms are in their starting position, the lock is open. But when they move out of alignment, the lock closes!
[last lines]
Quentin Red Kazan.
Leaven Give us the boot, you pig!
[Quentin turns suddenly and hits Worth with the boot]
Quentin You don't want the boot!
[Quentin starts beating Worth savagely with the boot]
Quentin Listen, we can't go climbing around in here.
Holloway Why not?
Quentin There's traps.
Holloway What do you mean traps?
Quentin Booby traps. I looked in the room down there, and something almost cut my head off.
Quentin You want to come with us, Worth? Down the hatch!
[Quentin drops Worth through a door in the floor, and Worth screams as he falls into the room below]
Holloway They may have taken our lives away, but we're still human beings. That's all we've got left.
Worth What do ya think?
Leaven You don't have a lot of lives left.
Quentin Who do you think the establishment is? It's just guys like me. Their desks are bigger, but their jobs aren't. They don't conspire, they buy boats.
Quentin [talking to Holloway] You listen to me, woman. Every day I mop up after your bleeding heart. The only reason you even exist is because I keep you!. I know your type. No kids, no man to fuck you. So, you go around outraged, sticking your nose up other people's assholes. Sniffing their business.
Leaven [to Worth and Holloway] Well... Duh! Have you been on glue all your lives? I felt guilty for ruining the world since I was like seven! God, if you need someone to blame throw a rock!
Leaven Is he dead?
Worth Not quite.
Quentin Not even close!
Worth We've been going in circles.
Quentin That can't be.
Worth [Quentin hauls Leaven off the ground and over to the window to the outside] Where are we?
Leaven I don't know.
Quentin [roaring like a lion] Where are we?
Leaven *You* figure it out! You haven't done anything! All you do is freak out, you murderer!
[Leaven weeps, while Worth is oddly laughing. Quentin drops to the floor]
Quentin I guess you were right, Worth. There is no way out of here.
Quentin [Quentin begins crying, and Kazan pats his head] Get away from me.
Worth [Worth has been thinking, and he gets to his feet] Wasn't Rennes killed in that room?
[Worth re-opens the door to the darkness outside and asks:]
Worth How come there's nothing out there?
Quentin It's the edge.
Worth We weren't at the edge before. Where's the room that killed Rennes?
Quentin [flings a boot out into the darkness] Fuck off!
Worth Oh, that was good.
Quentin What difference does it make? We're dead anyways.
Worth Hey, listen to what I'm saying! There was a room there before. We haven't been moving in circles; the rooms have!
Leaven Of course.
Quentin Rooms...?
Leaven That explains the thunder and the shaking. We've been shifting the whole time.
Leaven It, it's the only logical explanation.
[she climbs up to the window into darkness next to Worth]
Leaven I'm such an idiot.
Worth What are you on to, Leaven?
Quentin I'm not dying in a fucking rat maze!
[They are staring, wide-eyed, at each other as they begin to understand the coding]
Leaven How do you map a point that keeps moving?
Worth [He thinks for a few moments, then:] Permutations.
[They stare at each other again, realizing they've made a breakthrough]
Quentin Trust me on this. It's my job to read people like an x-ray.
Quentin Leven... it's time to go down.
Holloway It's like Chile. They always come in the middle of the night.
