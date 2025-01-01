Leaven Give me a minute. Okay. The numbers are markers; points on the map, right?

Leaven And how do you map a point that keeps moving?

Quentin Permu - what?

Leaven Permutations. A list of all the coordinates that the room passes through. Like, a map that tells you where the room starts, how many times it moves, and where it moves to.

Quentin The number tells you all that?

Leaven I don't know. See, I've been looking at only one point on the map. Which is probably the starting position. All I saw was what the Cube looked like before it started to move.

Quentin Okay, so it's moving. How do we get out?

Leaven 27. - I know where the exit is.

Leaven [ferociously] Stay away from me.

Worth Back off, Quentin!

Quentin I just want to know. Don't you want to know?

Leaven [to Worth] You remember that room we passed through before? The one with the coordinate larger than 26?

Worth What about it?

Leaven That coordinate placed the room outside the cube.

Worth A bridge!

Leaven Right! But only in its original position.

Quentin What are you talking about?

Leaven Look. The room starts off as a bridge. And then it moves its way through the maze, which is where we ran into it. But, at some point, it must return to its original position.

Worth So the bridge is only a bridge...