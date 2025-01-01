Leaven
Give me a minute. Okay. The numbers are markers; points on the map, right?
Leaven
And how do you map a point that keeps moving?
Leaven
Permutations. A list of all the coordinates that the room passes through. Like, a map that tells you where the room starts, how many times it moves, and where it moves to.
Quentin
The number tells you all that?
Leaven
I don't know. See, I've been looking at only one point on the map. Which is probably the starting position. All I saw was what the Cube looked like before it started to move.
Quentin
Okay, so it's moving. How do we get out?
Leaven
27. - I know where the exit is.
Leaven
[ferociously]
Stay away from me.
Quentin
I just want to know. Don't you want to know?
Leaven
[to Worth]
You remember that room we passed through before? The one with the coordinate larger than 26?
Leaven
That coordinate placed the room outside the cube.
Leaven
Right! But only in its original position.
Quentin
What are you talking about?
Leaven
Look. The room starts off as a bridge. And then it moves its way through the maze, which is where we ran into it. But, at some point, it must return to its original position.
Worth
So the bridge is only a bridge...
Leaven
For a short period of time. This thing is like a giant combination lock. When the rooms are in their starting position, the lock is open. But when they move out of alignment, the lock closes!