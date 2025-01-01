Ian Donnelly[narrating]Like their ship or their bodies, their written language has no forward or backward direction. Linguists call this "nonlinear orthography," which raises the question, "Is this how they think?"
Louise BanksLet's say that I taught them Chess instead of English. Every conversation would be a game. Every idea expressed through opposition, victory, defeat. You see the problem? If all I ever gave you was a hammer...
Louise BanksAnd "purpose" requires an understanding of intent. We need to find out, do they make conscious choices or is their motivation so instinctive that they don't understand a "why" question at all. And-And biggest of all, we need to have enough vocabulary with them that we understand their answer.
[last lines]
Louise BanksIf you could see your whole life from start to finish, would you change things?
Ian DonnellyMaybe I'd say what I feel more often. But I... I don't know. You know, I've had my head tilted up to the stars for as long as I can remember. You know what surprised me the most? It wasn't meeting them. It was meeting you.
Louise BanksIf you learn it, when you really learn it, you begin to perceive time the way that they do. So you can see what's to come. But time, it isn't the same for them. It's non-linear.
InterpreterIn their final session, the alien said, "There is no time. Many become one."
Louise Banks[narrating]We're so bounded by time, by its order. But now I am not so sure I believe in beginnings and endings. There are days that define your story beyond your life. Like the day they arrived.
Ian DonnellyAs I watch you steer us around these communication traps that I didn't even know existed, it's like, "what?" I guess that's why I'm single.
Louise BanksTrust me, you can understand communication and still end up single.
Agent HalpernWe're a world with no single leader. It's impossible to deal with just one of us.
Colonel WeberAnd remember what happened to the Aborigines. A more advanced race nearly wiped 'em out.
Ian Donnelly[upon first meeting]Priority one: What do they want and where are they from? And beyond that, how did they get here? Are they capable of faster-than-light travel? I've prepared a list of questions to go over, starting with a series of "handshake" binary sequences...
Louise BanksHow about we just talk to them before we start throwing math problems at them?
Colonel WeberThis is why you're both here. I'll bring the coffee...
Louise BanksI don't know Mom, I'm watching the same news coverage you are. Mom, please don't bother with that channel, how many times do I have to tell you those people are idiots.
Ian Donnelly[narrating]Why did they park where they did? The world's most decorated experts can't crack that one. The most plausible theory is that they chose places on earth with the lowest incidence of lightning strikes. But there are exceptions. The next most plausible theory is that Sheena Easton had a hit song at each of these sites in 1980. So, we just don't know.
Louise Banks[after confronting the aliens for the first time]Am I fired?