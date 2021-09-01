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Poster of Podlec
Kinoafisha Films Podlec

Podlec

, 2015
Russia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Podlec

Cast

Vladimir Vdovichenkov
Vladimir Vdovichenkov
Olga Levitina
Olga Levitina
Olga Ostroumova
Olga Ostroumova
Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Valentin Gaft
Valentin Gaft
Margarita Shubina
Margarita Shubina
Aleksandr Pozharov
Aleksandr Pozharov
Sergey Frolov
Sergey Frolov
Jean Daniel
Jean Daniel
Nikolay Averyushkin
Nikolay Averyushkin
Andrey Nagornov
Andrey Nagornov
Yuliya Kuvarzina
Yuliya Kuvarzina
Director Mikhail Levitin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2015

Film rating

0.0
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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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