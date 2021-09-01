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Podlec
Podlec
, 2015
Russia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Vladimir Vdovichenkov
Olga Levitina
Olga Ostroumova
Lev Durov
Valentin Gaft
Margarita Shubina
Aleksandr Pozharov
Sergey Frolov
Jean Daniel
Nikolay Averyushkin
Andrey Nagornov
Yuliya Kuvarzina
Director
Mikhail Levitin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2015
Film rating
0.0
Rate
2
votes
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Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Updated 1 September 2021
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