TedYou know, when you're young, you have moments of such happiness, you think you're living in someplace magical, like Atlantis must have been. Then we grow up, and our hearts break in two.
TedI wouldn't have missed a minute of it, Bobby. Not a single minute. Not for the whole world, Bobby.
Bobby Garfield (Adult)It's funny how when you're a kid, a day can last forever. Now, all these years seem just like a blink.
TedIt will be the kiss by which all others in your life will be judged... and found wanting.
BobbyWhy do we always expect home to stay the same? Nothing else does.
[last lines]
Bobby Garfield (Adult)I never heard from Ted Brautigan again. Not that I didn't think of him. I always have. I always will. Because that summer was the last of my childhood. And though I never again saw what people were thinking, there was an enduring gift that he left me. What Ted did was open my eyes, and let the future in. I wouldn't have missed a minute of it. Not for all the world.
BobbyTed, "my father never bought a drunk a drink". What does that mean exactly?
TedIt means he was a good man, he was honest, and he never added to the troubles of the world. Okay? Good night.
TedWe're all just passing through, kiddo. Just passing through, that's all.
Bobby[after beating Harry Doolin with a Baseball bat]That was for the Gerber Baby!
TedNo, Boris Pasternak. He was a Russian of no account, I think.
[first lines]
Bobby Garfield (Adult)Whenever it wants, the past can come kicking the door down. And you never know where it's going to take you. All you can do is hope it's a place you want to go.
Bobby Garfield (Adult)[answering machine message]Hi, you have reached the Garfield family. Jill and the boys are away skiing, you can reach them on their various cellphones. Me, I'm going to be on the road for a few days. I'll be back Tuesday.