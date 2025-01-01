Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Double Life of Veronique
The Double Life of Veronique Movie Quotes
The Double Life of Veronique Movie Quotes
Véronique
[sees a puppet]
Is that me?
Alexandre Fabbri
Of course, it's you.
Véronique
Why? Why two?
Alexandre Fabbri
I handle them a lot when I perform. They get damaged easily.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Véronique
What else do you want to know about me?
Alexandre Fabbri
Everything.
Véronique
[picks up her purse and gently dumps the contents on the bed in front of him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Véronique
Not long ago, I had a strange sensation. I felt that I was alone. All of a sudden. Yet nothing had changed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alexandre Fabbri
[kissing Véronique's forehead when she's lying upside down on his bed]
Let's check and see if we're still bad for each other.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weronika
I have a strange feeling. I feel like I'm not alone.
Le père de Weronika
Alone?
Weronika
Like I'm not alone in the world.
Le père de Weronika
You aren't.
Weronika
I don't know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Véronique
Do you remember the story of the puppet show?
Catherine
A dancer?
Véronique
A ballerina. She lives in a box. She wants to dance, but she breaks her leg. So she turns into a butterfly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
