The Double Life of Veronique Movie Quotes

The Double Life of Veronique Movie Quotes

Véronique [sees a puppet] Is that me?
Alexandre Fabbri Of course, it's you.
Véronique Why? Why two?
Alexandre Fabbri I handle them a lot when I perform. They get damaged easily.
Véronique What else do you want to know about me?
Alexandre Fabbri Everything.
Véronique [picks up her purse and gently dumps the contents on the bed in front of him]
Véronique Not long ago, I had a strange sensation. I felt that I was alone. All of a sudden. Yet nothing had changed.
Alexandre Fabbri [kissing Véronique's forehead when she's lying upside down on his bed] Let's check and see if we're still bad for each other.
Weronika I have a strange feeling. I feel like I'm not alone.
Le père de Weronika Alone?
Weronika Like I'm not alone in the world.
Le père de Weronika You aren't.
Weronika I don't know.
Véronique Do you remember the story of the puppet show?
Catherine A dancer?
Véronique A ballerina. She lives in a box. She wants to dance, but she breaks her leg. So she turns into a butterfly.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Irène Jacob
Irène Jacob
Filipp Volter
Władysław Kowalski
Sandrine Dumas
