Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Duel Duel Movie Quotes

Duel Movie Quotes

David Mann You can't beat me on the grade. You can't beat me on the grade!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Radio Interviewer [discussing an amateur talent competition] So, what is it that you do, if I may ask?
Caller on Radio I play meat.
Radio Interviewer You play meat?
Caller on Radio Yes, uh... meat. You know, beef, pork...
David Mann [laughing] That's sick, man. That's sick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann I'd like to report a truck driver who's been endangering my life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann [David Mann mistakenly thinks that the man eating a sandwich in the cafe is the truck driver harassing him] Look, uh... I want you to cut it out.
Man in Cafe [bites into sandwich, chewing] Wha?
David Mann Just... just cut it out, okay?
Man in Cafe [bites into sandwich again, chewing] Cut what out?
David Mann Now come on, let's uh... let's not play games.
Man in Cafe What the hell you talkin' about?
David Mann I can call the police.
Man in Cafe [stops eating, looks suprised] Police?
David Mann You think that I won't? You're wrong, mister. I mean if you think you can just... just take that... that truck of yours and use it as a murder weapon and uh... killin' people on the highway... you're wrong! You got another thing comin'!
Man in Cafe [shakes head, fed up] Man, you need help.
David Mann [Mann slaps the sandwich out of his hand] Don't you tell me I need *help*!
Man in Cafe [punches Mann in the stomach]
Cafe Owner [piercing, nasal voice] Heeeeeey!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann Come on you miserable fat-head, get that fat-ass truck outta my way!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gas Station Attendant Yes sir, whatever you want, I got it. What do you want?
David Mann Fill it with Ethyl.
Gas Station Attendant If Ethyl don't mind.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann There you are, right back in the jungle again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann That truck driver's crazy, he's been trying to kill me, I mean it!
Bus Driver Well, mister, if I was to vote on who's crazy around here, it'd be you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann Well it's about time, Charlie!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann [after the truck smashes the phone booth] Lady, you have got to call the police!
Lady at Snakerama With what? That's the only phone I got!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann Do you have a men's room?
Cafe Owner Yeah. Through the door, ON THE RIGHT! Down the hall. Take a left. Second door.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann Great. I'm never goona make it to that appointment now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
[radio playing, driving down the road, approaches the truck]
[David coughs, coughs again]
David Mann Talk about pollution.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann How did he go so fast?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann Don't... don't... don't sit on the hood. That hood will dent. I told the kids not to get on the hood! Just see if you can bounce it loose, and I'll... ah... just bounce it loose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cafe Owner [as David Mann exits cafe restroom and enters dining area] Are you all right?
David Mann Yeah, I'm fine.
Cafe Owner What happened out there?
David Mann Oh, just a slight complication.
Cafe Owner Oh? Looked like a big complication to me!
[Cafe patrons laugh. Mann gives an irritated look]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady at Snakerama [after the truck smashes the cages] My snakes! I've gotta find my snakes!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann You never know. You just never know. You just go along figuring some things don't change - like being able to drive on a public highway without somebody trying to murder you. And then one stupid thing happens - 20-25 minutes out of your whole life - and all the ropes that kept you hanging in there get cut loose. And it's like there you are - right back in the jungle again. All right, boy, it was a nightmare but it's over now. It's all over.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady at Snakerama [after the truck begins destroying Sally's Snakearama] Why'd he do that? Why'd he break my cages?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann [Mann sarcastically imitating wife's voice] Well dear, did you have a nice trip?
[Mann responding]
David Mann Uh, no, no... Just the... just the same old thing... o-boy, o-boy, o-boy...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann [Valiant hidden from passing trucker - camera slowly travels up hood to worn, weary David Mann] The highway's all yours Jack... I'm not budging for at least an hour. Maybe the police will pull you in by then... maybe they won't... but at least you'll be far away from me...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann Where's the summit? Please... please... COME OOOOON!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Old Woman in Car JEE-IMMM!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Old Man [after David Mann's car crashes into a fence] You all right, Mister?
David Mann [meekly] Yeah. Yeah, except - Oh, my neck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann Oh, my God. Come on, faster. Oh, my God. Come on! Come on. Please. Come on. Come on, car!.Come on, let's go! Come on!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady at Snakerama [to David Mann] Take a look at my snakes if you have time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann [When the truck lets him pass it] It's about time, Charlie!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caller on Radio I would like some information. I'm filling out my Census form right now and I have an awful problem and I was wondering can somebody help me.
Census Bureau Go ahead.
Caller on Radio Thank - oh - you're going to answer my question?
Census Bureau Yes.
Caller on Radio Oh, good. Well, first of all, I want to say, uh, I don't mind being counted as an American, I'm one of the silent majority, but I wish you had made some of those questions multiple choice. Now, the question was, um, are you the head of a family? Well, quite frankly, eh, the day I married that woman that, unfortunately, I've been married to for the last 25 years...
Census Bureau Oh.
Caller on Radio Well, it's true. I lost the position as head of the family. You see, what I do, I stay home - I hate working, I hate going out and seeing people and being involved in the rat race and things like that. So, she works and I do the housework and take care of the babies and things like that. And so, I was wondering if you wanted honest answers. Now, what I did, I penciled in all of the marks that you wanted - eh, you wanted marks in these circles here that I see in front of me. Now, I penciled it in first and I said, no, that's being dishonest, I'm really *not* the head of the family and yet I'm the man of the family.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann I gave you the road, why don't you take it? Why don't you go?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Mann I think you could have at least said something to the man last night. I mean, after all, he - was practically trying to rape me in front of the whole party.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann [while talking on phone] No, that's *two* Ns!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gas Station Attendant Looks like you could use a new radiator hose.
David Mann [muttering to himself] Yeah, where have I heard that before?
[to the attendant]
David Mann I'll get one later, thanks.
Gas Station Attendant You're the boss.
David Mann Not in *my* house, I'm not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann [on the phone] Honey, I said there probably won't be a problem.
Mrs. Mann Well, just be on time, okay?
David Mann Alright! Okay, I'll be there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann You miserable... Okay, okay. You want to play games?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Mann [on the phone] You said there would be no problem about getting home on time.
David Mann There probably won't be!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Mann Okay, let's see you catch me now. Here we go!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Dennis Weaver
Eugene Dynarski
Eddie Firestone
Lou Frizzell
Lucille Benson
Jacqueline Scott
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more