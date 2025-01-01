David Mann
[David Mann mistakenly thinks that the man eating a sandwich in the cafe is the truck driver harassing him]
Look, uh... I want you to cut it out.
Man in Cafe
[bites into sandwich, chewing]
Wha?
David Mann
Just... just cut it out, okay?
Man in Cafe
[bites into sandwich again, chewing]
Cut what out?
David Mann
Now come on, let's uh... let's not play games.
Man in Cafe
What the hell you talkin' about?
David Mann
I can call the police.
Man in Cafe
[stops eating, looks suprised]
Police?
David Mann
You think that I won't? You're wrong, mister. I mean if you think you can just... just take that... that truck of yours and use it as a murder weapon and uh... killin' people on the highway... you're wrong! You got another thing comin'!
Man in Cafe
[shakes head, fed up]
Man, you need help.
David Mann
[Mann slaps the sandwich out of his hand]
Don't you tell me I need *help*!
Man in Cafe
[punches Mann in the stomach]
Cafe Owner
[piercing, nasal voice]
Heeeeeey!