Dr. Cornelia Wilbur[Hugging Sybil]Once a long time ago when I was a little girl in Montana, I was laying in the grass looking at the ants. And the sun was warm on my back and the grass was deep and soft and the insects were buzzing... everything was drowsy. Then all of a sudden, I saw this one ant who was struggling to pick up this grain of sand that was far too heavy to carry alone. And he struggled. And pretty soon, ANOTHER ant came along and helped the first ant and together they carried it away! Well, I got so excited that I hollared to my mother and she came out and plopped down in the grass beside me and she said, now isn't that miraculous how much two creatures can accomplish together... when they care about each other.
Dr. Cornelia WilburIn accepting Peggy into her arms, Sybil began the deepest healing of her selves. In embracing Peggy, she embraced herself. In calming her, she was calming her own heart. As I watched her becoming mother to herself, I felt my own long motherhood ending. I released what I had held so long. I celebrated the beginning of her emancipation. I let go. Our work together lasted eleven years. Today, Sybil lives peacefully in a small college town where she's a professor of art. There's not enough time in the day for her to do everything she wants, but that time in every sense, is her own. She tells me she's happy. I know she's free.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
RichardBy day, I'm a Central Park cowboy, but by night, a tone-deaf wandering minstrel - street musician. Say yes.
Sybil[Vicky, in Sybil's head]Sybil can't say yes. Vanessa, you go. You like music. You may go, Vanessa.
Richard J. Loomis[singing]Do a little jig, kiss a little pig, follow the band. Follow the band, follow the band... Do a little jig, kiss a little pig, follow the band. Just join in and follow the band.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Cornelia WilburSybil, everything you care about survives in those parts of you that your mother wasn't able to reach. Your music, your painting, even your ability to love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur[in bed; the phone rings; sleepily]Yeah. Who? Vicky, who? Well, it better be an emergency for "Just Vicky" at 3:00 in the morning.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Richard J. LoomisHey, Sybil Dorsett! Wanna pet my horse? Come on , ma'am now, have no fear or trepidation. We've fallen on hard times, him and me, since we was the finest ropin' team in all the west, and it kinda looks like it's gonna be the dog food factory unless some kind soul believes in us enough to take a ride. How about you?
SybilI can't play the piano anymore. I used to play. I can't play it anymore.
Dr. Cornelia WilburWell, this is a part of you that calls herself Vanessa, and she can. She plays beautifully.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
RichardSay goodnight to Sybil.
MatthewThat's not Sybil. Sybil stayed home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Cornelia WilburThroughout most of the analysis, I've been talking to you through them. They all have names and they protect you. They keep your appointments and they're the ones who pour out this information that you're afraid to face.
Richard J. LoomisAre you going to say good-bye to Sybil?
Matthew LoomisThat's not Sybil. Sybil went home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sybil Dorsett[imitating mother; as vicky]Don't you dare tell, or I'll fix it so you ain't got nothin' to tell with.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HattieWords are cheap. Hills are steep. Sorrows' deep.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HattieNow don't worry. I'm not gonna hit you this time. This time, I'm only gonna *kick* you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HattieHis hair is crisp... crisp? I never noticed that. All these years I've never noticed that. Lettuce is crisp.
[takes a head of lettuce from the refrigerator]
HattieLettuce head, go to bed, your nose is red, your name is Fred, I'll kill you dead!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hattie[snatches one of Sybil's crayons away]Do you think life is all sunshine, singing and colors when you grow up? I should say not. You are bad. You are spoiled rotten. You better learn quick.
[pushes crayons off the table to the floor and begins stomping on them]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grandma Dorsett[after hearing a loud thud]Hattie, is Sybil alright?
HattieJust one of her falls, Grandma!
[quietly to herself]
HattieOh, Grandma... what big ears you have.
Hattie[looking at Sybil's drawing]Well whoever heard of a purple chicken with green feet? Can you imagine what kind of eggs that might lay? Imagine setting a plate of those in front of your grandfather some fine Sabbath morning! ARMAGEDDON!
Dr. Cornelia WilburWho are the others, Vicky? Are there more besides you and then Sybil and Peggy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SybilHow do you know these things? I don't tell you them. And who does those drawings?
Dr. Cornelia WilburYou do. But you do them as other people. Do you understand. You do them as other parts of yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sybil[as Vanessa]One time, we went to the park, you know, because we were gonna play catch, and one of the boys came out because he wanted to play catch and Richard thought it was me, so he went over to Mike and kissed him smack dab on the lips. He went "Mmwa" and Mike went "Bleah".