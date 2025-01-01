Menu
Sybil Movie Quotes

Dr. Cornelia Wilbur [Hugging Sybil] Once a long time ago when I was a little girl in Montana, I was laying in the grass looking at the ants. And the sun was warm on my back and the grass was deep and soft and the insects were buzzing... everything was drowsy. Then all of a sudden, I saw this one ant who was struggling to pick up this grain of sand that was far too heavy to carry alone. And he struggled. And pretty soon, ANOTHER ant came along and helped the first ant and together they carried it away! Well, I got so excited that I hollared to my mother and she came out and plopped down in the grass beside me and she said, now isn't that miraculous how much two creatures can accomplish together... when they care about each other.
Sybil Dorsett Who dat?
Richard J. Loomis Who dat who say who dat?
Sybil Dorsett Who dat who say who dat who say who dat?
[last lines]
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur In accepting Peggy into her arms, Sybil began the deepest healing of her selves. In embracing Peggy, she embraced herself. In calming her, she was calming her own heart. As I watched her becoming mother to herself, I felt my own long motherhood ending. I released what I had held so long. I celebrated the beginning of her emancipation. I let go. Our work together lasted eleven years. Today, Sybil lives peacefully in a small college town where she's a professor of art. There's not enough time in the day for her to do everything she wants, but that time in every sense, is her own. She tells me she's happy. I know she's free.
Richard By day, I'm a Central Park cowboy, but by night, a tone-deaf wandering minstrel - street musician. Say yes.
Sybil [Vicky, in Sybil's head] Sybil can't say yes. Vanessa, you go. You like music. You may go, Vanessa.
Richard Did you know Matthew? He likes you.
Sybil [as Marsha] He loves Vanessa.
Richard Not-not-not just Vanessa. He knew about all of you long before I ever did. I mean, he sensed it in a way. He said to me, "Daddy, Sybil is just stuffed with people."
Sybil What if I can't cook dinner for Richard. I'm so worried about being embarrassed.
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur You're protected, Sweety. Vicky wouldn't let you be embarrassed. She'll call on one of the others. Vanessa's more comfortable with Richard than you are.
Child Sybil [to her Surgeon] I want to be your little girl!
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur What the hell did that monster do to you?
[Sybil is curled up in the corner sucking her thumb]
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur What happened in the green kitchen?
Richard J. Loomis [singing] Do a little jig, kiss a little pig, follow the band. Follow the band, follow the band... Do a little jig, kiss a little pig, follow the band. Just join in and follow the band.
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur Sybil, everything you care about survives in those parts of you that your mother wasn't able to reach. Your music, your painting, even your ability to love.
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur [in bed; the phone rings; sleepily] Yeah. Who? Vicky, who? Well, it better be an emergency for "Just Vicky" at 3:00 in the morning.
Richard J. Loomis Hey, Sybil Dorsett! Wanna pet my horse? Come on , ma'am now, have no fear or trepidation. We've fallen on hard times, him and me, since we was the finest ropin' team in all the west, and it kinda looks like it's gonna be the dog food factory unless some kind soul believes in us enough to take a ride. How about you?
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur Sybil has disassociated into a baby. I can't get her back!
Richard J. Loomis Yeah, love and hate; peanut butter and jelly. I used to hate my late wife, who I speak of with a certain irony so as to keep total collapse at a distance.
[pause]
Sybil Dorsett I... wish you wouldn't mock yourself.
Richard J. Loomis You wanna hear about it?
[pause]
Richard J. Loomis 'cause I'd like to tell you.
Sybil Dorsett You would? I'd like to hear; I just didn't think I should ask.
[pause]
Richard J. Loomis Beep, beep with the horn; choo, choo with the train; crash, crash with the car. 'All broke', as Matthew says when I drop a dish.
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur I'm going to let you hear yourself play the piano.
Sybil I can't play the piano anymore. I used to play. I can't play it anymore.
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur Well, this is a part of you that calls herself Vanessa, and she can. She plays beautifully.
Richard Say goodnight to Sybil.
Matthew That's not Sybil. Sybil stayed home.
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur Throughout most of the analysis, I've been talking to you through them. They all have names and they protect you. They keep your appointments and they're the ones who pour out this information that you're afraid to face.
Sybil [as Peggy] I don't find happiness anywhere.
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur We'll find it, Peggy. It just got lost someplace.
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur Is it fun talking like a little girl, Ms. Dorsett?
Richard J. Loomis Are you going to say good-bye to Sybil?
Matthew Loomis That's not Sybil. Sybil went home.
Sybil Dorsett [imitating mother; as vicky] Don't you dare tell, or I'll fix it so you ain't got nothin' to tell with.
Hattie Words are cheap. Hills are steep. Sorrows' deep.
Hattie Now don't worry. I'm not gonna hit you this time. This time, I'm only gonna *kick* you.
Hattie His hair is crisp... crisp? I never noticed that. All these years I've never noticed that. Lettuce is crisp.
[takes a head of lettuce from the refrigerator]
Hattie Lettuce head, go to bed, your nose is red, your name is Fred, I'll kill you dead!
Hattie [snatches one of Sybil's crayons away] Do you think life is all sunshine, singing and colors when you grow up? I should say not. You are bad. You are spoiled rotten. You better learn quick.
[pushes crayons off the table to the floor and begins stomping on them]
Grandma Dorsett [after hearing a loud thud] Hattie, is Sybil alright?
Hattie Just one of her falls, Grandma!
[quietly to herself]
Hattie Oh, Grandma... what big ears you have.
Hattie [looking at Sybil's drawing] Well whoever heard of a purple chicken with green feet? Can you imagine what kind of eggs that might lay? Imagine setting a plate of those in front of your grandfather some fine Sabbath morning! ARMAGEDDON!
Hattie You better say 'God is love' real quick.
Child Sybil God is love!
Sybil Dorsett Curiosity killed the cat, so don't wonder.
Sybil [as Vicky] What's love?
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur Sweety, don't you know?
Sybil [as Vicky] No I don't. Please tell. We all want to know. All of us.
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur Who's "all of us"?
Sybil [as Vicky] Everybody that lives with Sybil.
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur Who are the others, Vicky? Are there more besides you and then Sybil and Peggy?
Sybil How do you know these things? I don't tell you them. And who does those drawings?
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur You do. But you do them as other people. Do you understand. You do them as other parts of yourself.
Sybil [as Vanessa] One time, we went to the park, you know, because we were gonna play catch, and one of the boys came out because he wanted to play catch and Richard thought it was me, so he went over to Mike and kissed him smack dab on the lips. He went "Mmwa" and Mike went "Bleah".
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur Wait a minute. Do you mean some of the others are boys?
Sybil [as Vanessa] I wasn't supposed to tell you that. Now Vicky's gonna be mad at me.
Sybil Dorsett [singing] In your easter bonnet with all the frills upon it. I'll be the grandest fellow in the easter parade. Fifth avenue... uh-ah, uh-ah. Fifth avenue... uh-ah, uh-ah...
[slumps down and begins crying like a child]
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur Vanessa, what's the matter?
Sybil Dorsett [in Peggy's voice] I'm not Vanessa!
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur I'm sorry, Peggy, but you popped out so fast.
Dr. Cornelia Wilbur Curiosity didn't tear the cat's head off, Sweetie.
