Richard J. Loomis Yeah, love and hate; peanut butter and jelly. I used to hate my late wife, who I speak of with a certain irony so as to keep total collapse at a distance.

[pause]

Sybil Dorsett I... wish you wouldn't mock yourself.

Richard J. Loomis You wanna hear about it?

[pause]

Richard J. Loomis 'cause I'd like to tell you.

Sybil Dorsett You would? I'd like to hear; I just didn't think I should ask.

[pause]