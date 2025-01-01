Nyx Ulric Show yourselves, kings of Lucis.

Kings of Lucis You call upon the wards of this world's future, mortal. And if you come lusting for our power, you must first stand in our judgment.

Nyx Ulric How long will you do nothing whilst Insomnia burns? Old or new, or whatever it is. Summon your wall!

Kings of Lucis You do not command us. Yours it not even royal blood. It does not fall to us to guard your city. Man is fool creature, clinging to his past and cowering from his future. Wasting his strength on bygone days.

Nyx Ulric And what future are you wards of?

Kings of Lucis So shortsighted. And cursed never to rise above it.

Regis Lucis Caelum Wait. I have seen what this brave soul is prepared to do. He, too, seeks to safeguard the future.

Kings of Lucis Very well, young king. We will weigh your warrior's worth. But our boon does not come cheap. The cost is a life. His or her.

Nyx Ulric No. To hell with your power. I'm not here for it. I only came to tell you, you are no kings, heh.

Kings of Lucis Your worth has been weighed and found wanting. Now burn.

Nyx Ulric You're going to lose your precious ring. But it's not too late to save it.

Kings of Lucis You mean to barter for your life?

Nyx Ulric No, no. My life is nothing. Giving a future to those who want to see it... is everything.

Kings of Lucis Hmm. You do not fear, even if that future is doomed. If that sentiment is not false, perhaps you are worthy. We will grant you our light. But know it will set when the sun rises. And the price for it will be your life.