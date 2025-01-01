Mary[after getting into an argument with Jeremy]I know why you took a medical leave.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Josh Parker[to the Russian thug whom Carol has pinned against the pool table]You do not want to die at the hands of Lululemon here. It'd be real embarrassing. You're a large guy, and she's made of nothing but salad and Smartwater.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carol VanstoneGet me on any goddamn plane, all right? I have enough miles to orbit the sun.
Airline ConciergeI'm sorry, ma'am. All flights are grounded until the snow clears. There's nothing more I can do.
AllisonNo! I'm not okay. My ex-husband is dating a stripper, Drew is cyberstalking me, and Fred from accounting is like a human fucking AMBER Alert. Don't I deserve to date someone who is nice?
NateOf course you do. Allison, you're an amazing person. You basically take care of this whole office. And you do it every day, even though most people don't seem to notice. So, yeah, you deserve someone nice.