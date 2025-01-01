Menu
Office Christmas Party Movie Quotes

Office Christmas Party Movie Quotes

Josh Parker [re Mary's mini-van] Can this thing handle snow?
Mary Oh, please. It's a Kia. It's what God would drive.
Clay Vanstone I gotta tell you, I was always like, "Tracey, this doesn't make any sense," and she was like, "Words, words, words and some numbers." But she did it.
Lonny So, Carol. You know, that's my grandmother's name.
Carol Vanstone [distracted momentarily] Mmm. No, I did not know that.
Lonny Yeah.
Carol Vanstone Oh.
Lonny It's kind of an old-timey name. Don't really hear "Carol" much anymore. It's like...
[imitates an old woman]
Lonny "Hi, I'm Carol. I gotta get home before I miss my stories." "Hi, I'm Carol. I heard about Pearl Harbor on the radio." "Hi, I'm Carol. I died in the beginning of 'Up'."
Fred Mummy! I mean, Allison. Don't leave.
Allison Save that shit for the fourth date like a normal person!
Clay Vanstone Shut the fuck door!
Josh Parker Hey, Allison! Is Clay in there?
Allison [Talking on the phone to her ex-husband] You fucking motherfucker! If I hear you let your stripper girlfriend put my children on her motorcycle one more time, I will Gone Girl you so hard.
[covers the phone and smiles at Josh]
Allison Hey, Josh! You can go right in!
Clay Vanstone Hey, God. I know I haven't asked for a lot in this life. Granted, I was born rich... and white... and a man... and straight. Well, except for that one time in Vegas, but that was Vegas.
Carol Vanstone All right, if by some miracle you can close Walter Davis and his 14 million dollar account, your jobs are safe.
Clay Vanstone Done! And you're going to look so stupid!
Carol Vanstone [Begins walking out of the door] Then we'll finally have something in common!
Clay Vanstone [the door shuts] Goddammit, she's so mean!
Mary [enters the empty, now-trashed office] Hey, guys, I got doughnuts! I got, uh, jelly and glazed and, uh, some other stuff. But no Cronuts, that's a bastard pastry.
[runs into Jeremy]
Jeremy I still hate your rules. But your dancing is wild and free. Like an unmanned fire hose.
Mary [looks at him below his waist] Put your pants on.
[turns/walks away]
Mary For now.
Mary [after getting into an argument with Jeremy] I know why you took a medical leave.
Josh Parker [to the Russian thug whom Carol has pinned against the pool table] You do not want to die at the hands of Lululemon here. It'd be real embarrassing. You're a large guy, and she's made of nothing but salad and Smartwater.
Carol Vanstone Get me on any goddamn plane, all right? I have enough miles to orbit the sun.
Airline Concierge I'm sorry, ma'am. All flights are grounded until the snow clears. There's nothing more I can do.
Carol Vanstone Well, refer me to someone who can do something!
Airline Concierge That would be God, ma'am.
Carol Vanstone Oh. Her.
Clay Vanstone Vin Diesel ain't got shit on me!
Tracey Hughes [beginning her pitch for AnyWair] What's the most annoying thing about the Internet?
Jeremy Pictures of peoples' kids.
Joel Linked-ln invites.
Nate My girlfriend's always on it.
[tries to convince everyone]
Nate I have a girlfriend.
Fred The lack of Asian male representation in porn.
Jeremy Grumpy Cat. It's like... It's Garfield.
Fred Oh, you know? That orange with the human dick?
Mary [grabs Josh's arm to stop him from leaving the mini-van] Because I don't know what's gonna happen in there. Last year, I filed a sexual harassment complaint against myself.
Josh Parker Against yourself. Mmm-hmm.
Mary Andrew, in the copy room, he was changing the toner. And I pretended to drop something on the ground so that I could bend over and graze his butt with my nose. And I did.
Josh Parker That doesn't seem that bad.
Mary And then I said, "If you don't fuck me, buster, I will ruin you."
Josh Parker Hmm. That's harassment.
Jeremy Mary just fucking cited me! Okay? I thought this was a party. If I want to dick tap Alan, I'm gonna dick tap Alan. That's a timeless gag! Never not funny!
Josh Parker [tries to shoo him away] Okay, off you go.
Jeremy She is like a poisonous fucking cloud of shit gas, like, just seeping into everybody's good time. Every word she says makes my fucking hemorrhoids throb! I want that on the record!
Josh Parker It is.
[Jeremy leaves]
Walter Davis He's in customer service?
Josh Parker Yeah. He's much better on the phone.
Clay Vanstone [looks around as he, Trina, Savannah, and Alexei enter The Red Star] Ooh, there's a car on fire. Did the Bears win?
Tim Nate, what's up, man? Did you see? Significant others are welcome at the party.
Drew Look at that. Looks like we're finally gonna meet Becca.
Nate Yeah. Um, oh, shoot. Uh, except she's working late tonight. Modelling.
Tim Is she shooting the cover... of "Full of Shit" magazine?
Nate [to the girls Tim and Drew are trying to seduce] They're full of shit, okay? They're not your soulmates. They just hacked your Facebook.
Tim [to the girls] That's horseshit!
Drew Unbelievable. So uncool.
Tim [as the girls get up to leave] Hey, wait!
Drew No, no, no! Girls!
Wendy [to Tim and Drew] I knew you didn't like the Gilmore Girls.
[the girls leave]
Nate [to Tim and Drew] Okay, I'm gonna need both of you assclowns to hack into Clay's phone so we can find him.
Tim Come on, why would we help you, dude? Seriously?
Drew Yeah, why would we help you?
Nate [grabs Tim by the collar] Because I'm your fucking boss, and I'm telling you to.
Drew [turns to Mary] He can't touch him!
Mary I'll allow it.
Carol Vanstone [to Clay, who is driving Trina's car] Pull over, you fucking idiot!
Josh Parker [to Carol as he drives Mary's mini-van] Or... the nice, supportive version.
Carol Vanstone [to Clay] Pull over! Fucking idiot!
Clay Vanstone No!
Carol Vanstone [to Trina] Hey, tell him to pull over, lady!
Trina [to Carol] Look!
[puts her gun to Clay's right temple]
Trina Pull over!
[puts her gun under Clay's chin]
Trina Pull over!
[puts her gun to Clay's forehead]
Trina Pull over! It doesn't work!
Josh Parker Mary, why do you even have a minivan? You don't have kids.
Mary I buy in bulk!
Drew [speaking with a British accent] The English band, the Arctic Monkeys? You were supposed to see them with your friend Lindsey, you were like, "I can't go," because you couldn't get a babysitter?
Allison Did you hack into my emails? Get the fuck out of here! And never use that British accent again!
[Drew leaves]
Nate [sees her, stops] Allison, are you okay?
Allison No! I'm not okay. My ex-husband is dating a stripper, Drew is cyberstalking me, and Fred from accounting is like a human fucking AMBER Alert. Don't I deserve to date someone who is nice?
Nate Of course you do. Allison, you're an amazing person. You basically take care of this whole office. And you do it every day, even though most people don't seem to notice. So, yeah, you deserve someone nice.
Clay Vanstone Nobody is losing their jobs!
Josh Parker Yeah.
Clay Vanstone That is a Josh and Clay Christmas promise.
Jeremy Your promises are dog shit!
Clay Vanstone [picks up a hair trimmer] Hey, what about this for Alan from legal?
Josh Parker Well, Alan's bald.
Clay Vanstone [puts the trimmer down] It's so hard to shop for the bald. Who are they? What do they want?
Josh Parker Hair.
Trina Hey, Santa! Wanna party?
Josh Parker [sees a guy getting beaten] Maybe he deserved it, who knows.
Josh Parker You... You thought you'd bring the kid, huh?
Dean Yeah. We couldn't get anyone to watch him. But don't worry, he has an iPad. We could axe murder each other and he wouldn't even notice. He'll just sit there with that dumb look on his face.
[the boy looks at Josh with the "dumb look"]
Dean Yeah, that's the one.
Carol Vanstone You whispered to the farty cheese lady!
Josh Parker Put the RedBull down.
Nate Uh, hey, there are actually some guys I want you to meet?
Savannah Ok, great. Lets just work out the money thing first. Yeah?
Nate Uh, I already gave Trina $200.
Savannah Oh yeah, that's just for the first hour. If you want me the rest of the night it's gonna be another $2,000.
Nate 2 grand! No! No, wait. The website clearly said it was $200 for the whole night.
Savannah Do I look like I'm $200 a night?
