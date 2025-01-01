[Gabby and the guards have Prince David on the ground with their swords pointing at him, but are blown backwards and Gulliver's hand appears, rescues Prince David and hides]

Gabby [getting up] Where is he? Where did he go?

[to Princess Glory]

Gabby Concealing a spy - and at a time of war too. That makes it worse.

[Princess Glory turns away from him]

Gabby [to the guards] Carry on with the search men.

[Gulliver picks Priincess Glory up without Gabby noticing]

Gabby [turns around] Mind you, your father'll hear this!