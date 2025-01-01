ScrollI, Lemuel Gulliver, give thee a most faithful history of my most interesting adventure in the south sea. On the 5th day of November, 1699, having reached latitude 30 degrees - two minutes south - a storm of great fury suddenly,
[the rest cannot be seen]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
GabbyThere's a giant on the beach!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King BomboIT'S WAR!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gulliver[looking around the town square]Where's everyone gone?
[the people of Lilliput quickly close their doors and windows]
GulliverThis is no way to treat a harmless visitor.
[moved by this, the people of Lilliput open their doors and windows again]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gulliver[holding Prince David's wounded body in his hand]Poor, poor, foolish little people. Look what you've done. Now go ahead, break your nutshell heads over your songs! But did you have to break Glory's heart, King Little? Because you were thoughtless and selfish? And you, Bombo, almighty warrior, what have you won? You were too stubborn to think, too busy quarrelling the land to lend ear to the harmony that might have been yours. But now in your sorrow and despair, perhaps you will listen to your songs as they might be sung.