Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Gulliver's Travels Gulliver's Travels Movie Quotes

Gulliver's Travels Movie Quotes

[first title card]
Scroll I, Lemuel Gulliver, give thee a most faithful history of my most interesting adventure in the south sea. On the 5th day of November, 1699, having reached latitude 30 degrees - two minutes south - a storm of great fury suddenly,
[the rest cannot be seen]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Gabby There's a giant on the beach!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Bombo IT'S WAR!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gulliver [looking around the town square] Where's everyone gone?
[the people of Lilliput quickly close their doors and windows]
Gulliver This is no way to treat a harmless visitor.
[moved by this, the people of Lilliput open their doors and windows again]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gulliver [holding Prince David's wounded body in his hand] Poor, poor, foolish little people. Look what you've done. Now go ahead, break your nutshell heads over your songs! But did you have to break Glory's heart, King Little? Because you were thoughtless and selfish? And you, Bombo, almighty warrior, what have you won? You were too stubborn to think, too busy quarrelling the land to lend ear to the harmony that might have been yours. But now in your sorrow and despair, perhaps you will listen to your songs as they might be sung.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Princess Glory David, look! Gulliver's Thunder Machine.
[Sneak, Snoop and Snitch are trying to kill Gulliver. But, David noticed]
Prince David Wait here, Glory.
Princess Glory David?
[He runs off with his horse]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Gabby and the guards have Prince David on the ground with their swords pointing at him, but are blown backwards and Gulliver's hand appears, rescues Prince David and hides]
Gabby [getting up] Where is he? Where did he go?
[to Princess Glory]
Gabby Concealing a spy - and at a time of war too. That makes it worse.
[Princess Glory turns away from him]
Gabby [to the guards] Carry on with the search men.
[Gulliver picks Priincess Glory up without Gabby noticing]
Gabby [turns around] Mind you, your father'll hear this!
[realizes that Princess Glory has disappeared]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[nighttime, at a dinner party in Lilliput]
Gulliver [to King Little] Your Majesty, I'm sorry the Princess isn't with us.
King Little Oh yes. Too bad. Too much excitment for one day.
[King Little faces forwards and notices Gabby trying to reach for something over his soup. Gabby slips and accidentally twangs King Little's spoon, causing it to splash in his soup. Gulliver laughs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Gabby [singing] All's well, what's a rainy day? / Never mind that cloud, behind that cloud you'll find a golden ray.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gabby [to King Little] A war? Do you suppose he could be a, a spy?
King Little [startled] Who's a spy? WHO'S A SPY?
Gabby [turns purple in the face] THE GIANT ON THE BEACH!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Bombo [whilst attacking Lilliput] How do you like THAT?
[laughs]
King Bombo You want some MORE?
[laughs again]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
King Bombo King Bombo, King Little: In behalf of the peoples of Blefuscu and Lilliput, with eternal gratitude and love in our hearts, we christen thee, Gulliver!
[they break two bottles of champagne over the bow of Gulliver's ship]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sneek Spy [dictating] Dear King Bombo, sail the word that the giant is a dead duck.
Bird Messenger [to Snoop Spy who is writing the letter] Is a dead duck.
Sneek Spy [pats Gulliver's gun and turns around, rubbing his hands] P.S. What do we do with the body?
[they all laugh]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Bombo [tastes the icing on the Wedding Cake] Vanilla! Wow!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Pinto Colvig
Cal Howard
Jack Mercer
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more