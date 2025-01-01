Maybe I'm one of those people that has always wanted to do it, but it's like a pipe dream for me, you know? And then you... you said it, you-you changed your dreams, and then you grow up. Maybe I'm one of those people, and I'm not supposed to. And I can go back to school, and I can find something else I'm supposed to do. 'Cause I left to do that, and it's been six years, and I don't wanna do it anymore.