BossWhatever. Tell yourself what you want to know.
Karen (Waitress)[passing by the piano]Welcome back, Seb.
Sebastian[to himself]There's a nice way to say that, Karen.
SebastianYou're a barista? I can see how you can look down on me from all the way up there.
Mia[During her audition]My aunt used to live in Paris. I remember when she used to come home, and tell us... these stories about being abroad. And... I remember... she told us once that she jumped into the river once. Barefoot. She smiled.
[sings]
MiaLeapt without looking, / And tumbled into the Seine. / The water was freezing. / She spent a month sneezing, / But said she would do it again. / Here's to the ones who dream, / Foolish as they may seem. / Here's to the hearts that ache. / Here's to the mess we make.
MiaMaybe I'm one of those people that has always wanted to do it, but it's like a pipe dream for me, you know? And then you... you said it, you-you changed your dreams, and then you grow up. Maybe I'm one of those people, and I'm not supposed to. And I can go back to school, and I can find something else I'm supposed to do. 'Cause I left to do that, and it's been six years, and I don't wanna do it anymore.
SebastianIf you want me to be quiet, you have to make some god damn sense.
MiaI've been to a million auditions, and the same thing happens every time, where I get interrupted because someone wants to get a sandwich. Or I'm crying, and they start laughing. Or there's people sitting in the waiting room, and they're... and they're like me but prettier and better at the... because maybe I'm not good enough.
SebastianI just feel that people, when they say that they, you know, hate jazz... they just... they don't have context, they don't know where it comes from. You know? Jazz was born in a little flophouse in New Orleans, and it just, because people were crammed in there, they spoke five different languages, they couldn't talk to each other. The only way they could communicate was with jazz.