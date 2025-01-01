Menu
Mia People love what other people are passionate about.
Sebastian I'm letting life hit me until it gets tired. Then I'll hit back. It's a classic rope-a-dope.
Mia I'm always gonna love you.
Sebastian I'm always gonna love you, too.
Sebastian They worship everything and they value nothing.
Sebastian I guess I'll see you in the movies.
Mia It's pretty strange that we keep running into each other.
Sebastian Maybe it means something.
Mia I doubt it.
Sebastian Yeah, I didn't think so.
Sebastian Alright, I remember you. And I'll admit I was a little curt that night.
Mia "Curt?"
Sebastian Okay, I was an asshole. I can admit that. But requesting "I Ran" from a serious musician, it's just, it's too far.
Mia My Lord, did you just say "a serious musician?"
Sebastian I don't think so.
Mia Can I borrow what you're wearing?
Sebastian Why?
Mia Because I have an audition next week. I'm playing a serious firefighter.
Sebastian So you're an actress? I thought you looked familiar. Have I seen you in anything?
Mia Uhh, the coffee shop on the Warner Brothers lot, that's a classic.
Sebastian Oh I see.
Mia Yeah.
Sebastian So you're a barista? And I can see how you could then look down on me from all the way up there.
Keith How are you gonna be a revolutionary if you're such a traditionalist? You hold onto the past, but jazz is about the future.
Bill You're fired.
Sebastian It's Christmas.
Bill Yeah, I see the decorations. Good luck in the New Year.
Mia [singing] And here's to the fools who dream / Crazy as they may seem. / Here's to the hearts that break. / Here's to the mess we make.
Mia Maybe I'm not good enough!
Sebastian Yes, you are.
Mia Maybe I'm not! It's like a pipe dream.
Sebastian This is the dream! It's conflict and it's compromise, and it's very, very exciting!
Tracy [after Sebastian honks car horn outside Mia's apartment] Is that gonna happen every time?
Mia [smiling] I think so.
Sebastian Fuck them!
Mia [mildly amused] That's what you always say.
Mia George Michael!
Sebastian What do you mean you don't like jazz?
Mia It just means that when I listen to it, I don't like it.
Mia I made you something.
Sebastian For what?
Mia For your club.
Sebastian [she shows him a hand-draw logo] Why does it say "Seb's"?
Mia 'Cause I think you should call it Seb's.
Sebastian What?
Mia 'Cause no one's gonna come to "Chicken on a Stick".
Sebastian I thought you wanted me to do this, it just sounds like now you don't want me to do it.
Mia What do you mean, I wanted you to do this?
Sebastian This is what you wanted for me.
Mia To be in this band?
Sebastian To be in a band, to have a steady job, you know to be... you know.
Mia Of course, I wanted you to have a steady job so that you could take care of yourself and your life and you could start your club.
Sebastian Yeah, so I'm doing that, so I don't understand like why aren't we celebrating?
Mia Why aren't you starting your club?
Sebastian You said yourself no one wants to go that club. No one wants to go to a club called 'Chicken on a Stick.'
Mia So change the name!
Sebastian Well, no one likes jazz, not even you!
Mia I do like jazz now because of you!
Mia No, Jamal. You be trippin'.
Sebastian I want to let you know you're looking at a new man. A man who's happy to be here.
Boss Right, and you'll play the set list.
Sebastian Gladly... Although, you know, I thought in this town it worked on a sort of "one for you, one for me" basis type system. How about two for you, one for me?
Sebastian How about all for you and none for me?
Boss That's perfect, yes.
Sebastian Great.
Boss Okay.
Sebastian Okay, a mutual decision then.
Boss Made by me.
Sebastian Right, and I sign off on it, so...
Boss Whatever. Tell yourself what you want to know.
Karen (Waitress) [passing by the piano] Welcome back, Seb.
Sebastian [to himself] There's a nice way to say that, Karen.
Sebastian You're a barista? I can see how you can look down on me from all the way up there.
Mia [During her audition] My aunt used to live in Paris. I remember when she used to come home, and tell us... these stories about being abroad. And... I remember... she told us once that she jumped into the river once. Barefoot. She smiled.
[sings]
Mia Leapt without looking, / And tumbled into the Seine. / The water was freezing. / She spent a month sneezing, / But said she would do it again. / Here's to the ones who dream, / Foolish as they may seem. / Here's to the hearts that ache. / Here's to the mess we make.
Sebastian You should come.
Mia To Boise?
Sebastian You can knock it off your bucket list.
Sebastian You could just write your own rules. You know, write something that's as interesting as you are.
Mia What are you gonna do?
Sebastian Have my own club.
Sebastian I'm always gonna love you.
Mia I'm always gonna love you, too.
Sebastian [about jazz] It's conflict and it's compromise, and it's just... it's new every time. It's brand new every night. It's very, very exciting!
Mia I should probably tell you something now, just to get it out of the way.
Sebastian Mm-hmm?
Mia I hate jazz.
Keith Jazz is about the future.
Mia Maybe I'm one of those people that has always wanted to do it, but it's like a pipe dream for me, you know? And then you... you said it, you-you changed your dreams, and then you grow up. Maybe I'm one of those people, and I'm not supposed to. And I can go back to school, and I can find something else I'm supposed to do. 'Cause I left to do that, and it's been six years, and I don't wanna do it anymore.
Sebastian Why?
Mia Why what?
Sebastian Why don't you want to do it anymore?
Mia 'Cause I think it hurts a little bit too much.
Sebastian You're a baby.
Mia I'm not a baby.
Sebastian You are.
Mia I'm trying to grow up.
Sebastian You're crying like a baby.
Mia Oh, my god.
Sebastian And you have an audition tomorrow at 5:30. I'll be out front at 8:00 a.m. You'll be out front or not, I don't know.
Mia How did you find me here?
Sebastian The house in front of the library.
Mia Where's my car?
Sebastian You gotta put that thing to your chin.
Mia [indicating her key fob] This?
Sebastian Yeah. Yeah, it makes your head into an antenna, so...
Mia Ooh.
Sebastian I think it gives you cancer, but you find your car faster.
Mia What?
Sebastian I mean, you don't live long, but you get where you're going quicker, so it all evens out.
Mia That sounds terrible.
Sebastian Just a suggestion.
Mia You're... you're a real, um... what's the word I'm looking for?
Sebastian Knight in shining armor?
Mia Weirdo.
Sebastian Pisi-kaka!
Mia [Mia hums a few notes]
Tracy [Tracy barges in] , Woah! Holy shit! You wanna open a window?
Mia I was trying to give you an entrance.
Tracy Thank you.
Tracy What is that? Is that a script?
Mia It's a play.
Alexis A play? You better give us all roles!
Mia Actually, it's a one-woman-show, so I can't...
Tracy [after Sebastian honks car horn outside Mia's apartment] Is that gonna happen every time?
Mia [smiling] I think so.
Mia [Sebastian has followed her to Nevada] Why did you come here?
Sebastian Because I have good news.
Mia What?
Sebastian Amy Brandt, the casting director...
Mia Yeah?
Sebastian She was at your play, and she loved it. And she loved it so much that she wants you to come in tomorrow and audition for this huge movie that she's got.
Mia I'm not going to that. I'm not going to that.
Sebastian What?
Mia That one's gonna be... no. That one's gonna be...
Sebastian I'm sorry?
Mia That will kill me.
Sebastian [shouting] WHAT?
Mia What? What? Shh! Stop.
Sebastian NO!
Mia Shh! Shh, shh. You have to be quiet.
Sebastian If you want me to be quiet, then you have to make sense.
Mia We're in a neighborhood.
Sebastian If you want me to be quiet, you have to make some god damn sense.
Mia I've been to a million auditions, and the same thing happens every time, where I get interrupted because someone wants to get a sandwich. Or I'm crying, and they start laughing. Or there's people sitting in the waiting room, and they're... and they're like me but prettier and better at the... because maybe I'm not good enough.
Sebastian Yes, you are.
Mia No... no, maybe I'm not.
Sebastian Yes, you are.
Mia Maybe I'm not.
Sebastian You are.
Mia Maybe I'm not.
Sebastian You are.
Sebastian I just feel that people, when they say that they, you know, hate jazz... they just... they don't have context, they don't know where it comes from. You know? Jazz was born in a little flophouse in New Orleans, and it just, because people were crammed in there, they spoke five different languages, they couldn't talk to each other. The only way they could communicate was with jazz.
Mia Yeah, but what about Kenny G?
Sebastian What?
Mia What about Kenny G? I mean, what about elevator music? You know, jazz music that I know?
Sebastian What about it?
Mia From my life?
Sebastian Mm-hmm?
Mia I just, I mean, I-I find it relaxing.
Sebastian It's not relaxing. It's not. It's not. Sidney Bechet shot somebody because they told him he played a wrong note. That's hardly relaxing.
Mia It's over.
Sebastian What is?
Mia It's over.
Sebastian What?
Mia All of this. I'm done embarrassing myself. I'm done. I'm done. Nobody showed up.
Sebastian So what?
Mia [crying] I can't pay back the theater. This is so... I'm gonna go home for a while.
Sebastian I'm gonna... I'll come see you tomorrow.
Mia No, I'm going "home" home.
Sebastian This is home.
Mia No, it's not anymore.
Sebastian Why do you say "romantic" like it's a dirty word?
Laura Unpaid bills are not romantic. Call her.
Sebastian I'm not gonna call her. And the thing is y-y-y-you're acting like life's got me on the ropes. I want to be on the ropes, okay? I'm just... I'm letting life hit me 'til it gets tired.
Laura Oh?
Sebastian Then I'm gonna hit back. It's a classic rope-a-dope.
Laura Okay, Ali. I love you. Unpack the boxes.
Sebastian I'm gonna change the locks.
Laura You can't afford it.
Sebastian I'm a phoenix rising from the ashes.
Laura I got you a throw rug.
Sebastian I don't need that.
Laura What if I said Miles Davis pissed on it?
Sebastian It's almost insulting. Is it true?
Laura When are you gonna unpack these boxes?
Sebastian When I unpack them in my own club.
Laura Oh, Sebastian. It's like a girl broke up with you and you're stalking her. You're not still going by there, are you?
Sebastian That's... you won't believe that they turned it into a samba-tapas place.
Laura Oh, my god, Sebastian!
Sebastian Samba. Tapas. Pick one, you know? Do one right.
Sebastian I had a very serious plan for my future.
Laura I know.
Sebastian It's not my fault I got shanghaied.
Laura You didn't get shangaied. You got ripped off.
Sebastian What's the difference?
Laura I don't know. It's not as romantic as that.
Sebastian Please stop sneaking into my home.
Laura You think mom or dad would call this a home?
Sebastian What are you doing? Please don't do that. Please don't sit on that.
Laura Are you kidding?
Sebastian [ushering her off the stool] Please don't sit on that. Don't sit on that. Don't sit on that. Hoagy Carmichael sat on that!
Laura Oh, my god.
Sebastian The Baked Potato just threw it away.
Laura I can't imagine why.
Laura I have someone I want you to meet.
Sebastian I don't wanna meet anyone.
Laura Well...
Sebastian No, no, I don't wanna meet anyone.
Laura Dad gave you this?
Sebastian Yes.
Laura You'll like her.
Sebastian I don't think I'm gonna like her. Does she like jazz?
Laura Probably not.
Sebastian Then what are we gonna talk about?
Laura I don't know! It doesn't matter. Okay? Because you're living like a hermit. You're driving without insurance!
Sebastian It doesn't matter?
Laura Yeah, it doesn't matter.
Sebastian Okay.
Laura You need to get serious.
Sebastian Well, then I know a guy with a face tattoo that you should see.
Laura Okay, low blow.
