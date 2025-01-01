Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Black
Black Movie Quotes
Black Movie Quotes
Debraj Sahai
Life is an ice-cream. Enjoy it before it melts.
Michelle McNally
I know now that there is God... He is not in the Holy Spirit we pray to... He isn't written about in religious texts... He is someone who is a part of our lives... Whom we live for... Because of whom we live...
Michelle McNally
For me every drop of water is an ocean.
Debraj Sahai
The alphabets of the world start with A, B, C, D, E but yours start with B, L, A, C, K... Black.
Debraj Sahai
That after spending thirty years in this school, I'm just an unseen unheard entity. When I saw the school for the last time, my students were waving to me in the wrong direction.
Debraj Sahai
Come... into... the light!
Debraj Sahai
[after throwing water to Michelle's face]
That should cool you down.
Debraj Sahai
Dear Ms. Nair, I have good news. You will be unhappy to know that the magician is at work.
Debraj Sahai
[trying to comfort Michelle]
Your world is not black!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Amitabh Bachchan
Rani Mukerji
