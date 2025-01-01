Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Ridiculous 6 The Ridiculous 6 Movie Quotes

General George Custer [regarding Ramon's shocked-face signal to begin the heist] You know, I make that same face when I put my cologne on in the morning, especially when I'm home alone.
Ramon So, do you new brothers have any special skills that could help us out here tonight?
Chico Like what?
Ramon Like you know, Tommy's good with knives, Lil Pete's got a bonus nipple, I got a burro, Herm is good at strangling.
Danny I can hold my breath for six minutes.
Chico Well, I can play the piano with my dick.
Tommy aka White Knife Well, we're unstoppable then.
Lil' Pete Hey, friend. Need any help getting her out?
Ramon She's not really stuck, amigo. She's just a diversion.
Lil' Pete She's a virgin? I'm a virgin, too... unless you count cantaloupes.
Ramon I believe that, but she's a diversion to keep the banker busy so that my brother has time to rob the bank.
Lil' Pete You're robbing the bank? Gall dang!
Danny That is some mystical shit!
Never Wears Bra [Walks out of her tepee and stretches] Good morning, boys,
Tommy aka White Knife Good morning, Never Wears Bra.
Never Wears Bra I had dream about you last night, White Knife.
Tommy aka White Knife Oh, that's nice.
Never Wears Bra Not nice dream. In dream you naughty, you naughty, White Knife.
Frank Stockburn Somebody's got an admirer!
Ramon My mother's Swedish.
Tommy aka White Knife I don't think so. I reckon she's Mexican.
Ramon Lying bitch!
Tommy aka White Knife I'm in a bit of a bind, boys. I rode all the way out here to pan for gold and my horse up and died on me.
Rifleman How'd he die?
Tommy aka White Knife Suicide. Drowned himself. Put his head in the stream and just kept it there. Saddest thing you ever seen.
Beaver Breath You have no right to be here. This Apache land.
Will Patch And what you gonna do about it, beaver breath?
Beaver Breath How he know my name?
[Danny tells his brothers the incident with President Lincoln]
Danny Mr. President, say, I'm gonna go hit the little boy's room.
Abraham Lincoln Are you shitting me?
Danny Come on, you'll be fine superstar. Can I get you something on the way back? Agua? Brewski?
Abraham Lincoln No.
Danny Alright. Fair enough, I'll be back in two.
John Wilkes Booth [running into one another in the hall] Where's the president's box?
Danny John Wilkes Booth, the actor?
John Wilkes Booth Yeah.
Danny No way, man! Big fan! You wanna say hi to the president? He'd get a real kick out of that. Last door on the left.
John Wilkes Booth Thank you!
Danny Really cool. Wow, love that guy!
Danny [Danny is pooping when he hears a gunshot fired and women screaming] Abe!
Tommy aka White Knife [Running between base plates] Where you going, nobody hit it.
Abner DoubleDay I stole the base. You weren't looking so I stole it.
Chico You said you could only advance after you hit the ball!
Abner DoubleDay Not when you're stealing.
Short Stop That's bullshit.
Abner DoubleDay OK, Short Stop.
[last lines]
Lil' Pete Dear Mama, so much has changed since my last letter. I scarcely know where to begin. First off, it turns out our daddy is a bad, bad man, and he got thrown in jail. But it's okay, 'cause Screaming Eagle, the Indian chief who raised Tommy, said he'd be all our dads, too. I really like it here in this village. Our new brothers and sisters love to have fun and have been so nice to all of us.
Screaming Eagle These white guys cannot dance!
Lil' Pete Danny don't drink whiskey no more. And Ramon and Herm are trying to learn Indian ways. Oh, and big news. I finally have a girlfriend, and she's much prettier than a canty-loupe.
Tommy aka White Knife [to Lil Pete & Beaver Breath] Come on you two, you're missing all the fun!
Lil' Pete Anyways, Mama, thanks for raising me. Your loving son, Lil Pete, proud member of the Ridiculous 6.
Tommy aka White Knife Any of you handsome brothers ready to go steal a big hunk of gold?
Chico I'm ready.
Ramon I'm hungry.
Danny I'm drunk.
Lil' Pete And I'm Lil Pete.
Herm [unintelligible]
Tommy aka White Knife Let's get that nugget then...
Abner DoubleDay [after credits] Before you go... Two - four - six - eight - who do we appreciate?
Chinese Baseball Team [in unison] The Stockburns! The Stockburns! Yeah! The Stockburns!
Never Wears Bra You lucky, Smoking Fox. White Knife all man. Bravest of all braves.
Smoking Fox Not brave. Foolish. I want to be wife, not widow.
Frank Stockburn Boy, you got your mom's muscles. You a prizefighter?
Chico No, actually, I'm a... piano player.
Lil' Pete Oh Pa, I have a question for you.
Frank Stockburn Yeah.
Lil' Pete Where do babies come from?
Frank Stockburn Well, son, the mom just poops 'em out.
Lil' Pete [laughed] I knewed it! I knewed it, Dad!
Danny I did a real stupid thing that inadvertently led to the death of a United States president, I'm feeling pretty lousy about it.
Frank Stockburn Well son, look at my eyes... Shit happens!
Danny Yeah. Thanks. Thank you, sir.
Wyatt Earp What's shakin' Twain?
Mark Twain Hey, I'm good on anything. Just like gravy, baby. Good to see you my man.
Wyatt Earp You too, man.
Wyatt Earp Hey, I finally read Prince and the Pauper.
Mark Twain Oh, is that right?
Wyatt Earp Didn't get it.
Mark Twain For reals?
Wyatt Earp Satire! Boom! I got ya!
Tommy aka White Knife [Playing baseball] Okay, that's two past ya. So you're done, right?
Abner DoubleDay No, no, I said three times.
Short Stop No, you said two.
Abner DoubleDay I said three! Three strikes and I'm out. I know what I said, shortstop. That's your new name, Short Stop, that's right. Now and forever, forever and ever, Short Stop, Short Stop, Short Stop.
[laughs]
[first lines]
Clem Lookie here. My day is made. I didn't even finish breakfast and I get to kill me a stinkin' Injun.
Tommy aka White Knife Injun? Nah. I just dress like this so's I don't get scalped out on the prairie.
Clem Oh, well, that's a convincing outfit. Yeah, you can't be too safe out there... with all of them savages runnin' around. So, what can I do you for?
Tommy aka White Knife Need some flour. Five sacks. And a carrot with peanut butter on it. Now, what's that gonna run me?
Clem Well, sack of flour's 45 cents. So, five sacks... is 40...
Tommy aka White Knife Wanna get back to me on that?
Clem Yeah, look. Now, the flour's in the basement. You can fetch it yourself.
Tommy aka White Knife Much obliged.
Abner DoubleDay Let's play ball. Welcome, my friends, to the first ever playing of a new sport. A sport of my own devising. On this field, two ten-person teams will engage in a battle of... Yes, Qi?
Qi Only 18 people here.
Abner DoubleDay Two nine-person teams will engage in a battle of strength, speed, and strategy. One team will go out onto the field to play defense while the other team will take turns hitting this ball... with a stickie.
Chico What are you gonna call this game?
Abner DoubleDay What else? Stickie McSchnickens. Now your goal, ball thrower, is to get the ball past me two times without my hitting it. Fire when ready.
Grant Gentlemen, the buy-in is $15,000
Mark Twain 15 large. Are you sure General Custard can swing that?
General George Custer It's Custer, not "Custard." There is no "D." I'm not a dessert.
Mark Twain Boom, I just dropped some satire on your ass, General!
General George Custer You got me!
