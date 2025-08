Gianna Brezzi I think that a woman's gotta be independent so she can...

Marcus Daly Oh, don't start with me about all that woman's stuff. It is a fundamental fact... men are different from women. Women are... weaker; well, they're gentler.

Gianna Brezzi They're what? Weaker? Gentler?

[she howls in laughter - stops laughing, stands, unbuttons jacket, moves to the table, determinedly clearing it]

Marcus Daly What on earth are you doing?

Gianna Brezzi [sitting again and holding her arm up, wriggling her fingers] Come on, Tarzan. Why don't you try me?

Gianna Brezzi Arm wrestling.

[brusquely]

Gianna Brezzi Come on. Then we'll see who's weaker!

Marcus Daly Oh, don't be ridiculous!