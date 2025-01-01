Little Bun [playing with chickens] When will they grow up?

Xu Jiazhen Very soon.

Little Bun And then?

Xu Fugui And then... the chickens will turn into geese... and the geese will turn into sheep... and the sheep will turn into oxen.

Little Bun And after the oxen?

Xu Fugui After oxen...

Xu Jiazhen After oxen, Little Bun will grow up.

Little Bun I want to ride on an ox's back.

Xu Jiazhen You will ride on an ox's back.