Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films To Live To Live Movie Quotes

To Live Movie Quotes

Little Bun [playing with chickens] When will they grow up?
Xu Jiazhen Very soon.
Little Bun And then?
Xu Fugui And then... the chickens will turn into geese... and the geese will turn into sheep... and the sheep will turn into oxen.
Little Bun And after the oxen?
Xu Fugui After oxen...
Xu Jiazhen After oxen, Little Bun will grow up.
Little Bun I want to ride on an ox's back.
Xu Jiazhen You will ride on an ox's back.
Xu Fugui Little Bun won't ride on an ox... he'll ride trains and planes... and life will get better and better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xu Fugui What did you name our son?
Xu Jiazhen "Don't Gamble".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xu Fugui If Youqing does as daddy says, our lives will get better and better. Our family is like a little chicken. When it grows up, it becomes a goose and that will turn into a sheep. The sheep will turn into an ox.
Xu Youqing And after the ox?
Xu Fugui After the ox is Communism, and there will be dumplings and meat every day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xu Jiazhen You never had the chance to eat the dumplings I packed for you. Mommy's made you more... twenty this time. That should be enough. Once you've eaten... you can sleep... a nice, deep sleep. In life, you never had a good night's sleep. So sleep well now. Mommy will come see you every day. Youqing, can you ever forgive me? I shouldn't have let you go to school. I should've kept your dad... from making you go. It's all my fault. If only I'd stopped him. I shouldn't have let you go, Youqing! Oh, my poor darling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xu Jiazhen Chunsheng, remember... you still owe us a life! You've got to value yours!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xu Fugui Pack a lunchbox. I'll wake him.
Xu Jiazhen He's not going anywhere. He hasn't slept in days. Leave him alone.
Xu Fugui The District Chief is coming.
Xu Jiazhen So? A kid still has to sleep.
Xu Fugui Smelting steel is a duty. We can't be politically backward. Mr. Niu praised us in front of everyone. Youqing has to go. Wake up. You have to go smelt steel. Come on, get up. Your classmates are already on their way. Must not be politically backward. You can sleep later.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xu Jiazhen Fengxia's child won't be mute, will he?
Xu Fugui Of course not. She wasn't born that way.
Xu Jiazhen Will the baby be crippled?
Xu Fugui Erxi's is a work-related injury. It's not hereditary. Anyway, it's bad luck to talk like that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Town Chief We've smelted our steel... and reached our production target. We're off to report the good news. Everyone's earned merit. Fugui, Jiazhen, you've made a real contribution. There'll be dumplings at the canteen tonight... with a whole pig stuffed in each one! Eat your fill, and then we'll continue. Fifteen years, we'll surpass America. We've made enough steel for three cannon balls. They'll all go to Taiwan! One to land on Chiang Kai-shek's bed... another on his dinner table... and the last in the toilet! He won't be able to sleep or eat or ever take a dump... and we'll liberate Taiwan!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xu Fugui Youqing, wake up. We're nearly there. When you get there... put your dumplings in hot water. Make sure you make them hot enough. Cold dumplings are bad for the tummy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Town Chief What are these eggs for?
Xu Jiazhen Fengxia's about to have a baby. It's to thank the matchmaker!
Town Chief Fengxia's about to give birth? Time does fly!
Xu Fugui Erxi sent word from the hospital. She's in labor. We're on our way there.
Town Chief Another working class member on the way!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xu Jiazhen Why's she crying? What's happened?
Town Chief I'm no longer head of the township. They say I'm a capitalist. I have to confess my crimes.
Xu Jiazhen You! Crimes?
Xu Fugui You, a capitalist? Everyone knows you.
Town Chief I have faith in the Party. I've always followed Chairman Mao's path.
Xu Jiazhen When will they let you return?
Town Chief Let's not talk about it. You go to Fengxia. Go now, I'll be okay.
Xu Fugui Niu, don't let it get to you. Take care!
Xu Jiazhen We'll visit you after she's out of the hospital.
Town Chief Send her my very best. She's producing a little revolutionary successor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xu Jiazhen Fugui... I've said all there is to say. Can't you listen just this once? Quit gambling.
Xu Fugui It's like kicking an opium habit, you know. Too fast, and boring, you snap! Could kill you. Can't rush these things.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Town Chief You have to get rid of those puppets. Everyone knows about them.
Xu Fugui I was telling Jiazhen... that we could... do propaganda shows. Put these old things to new use.
Town Chief Don't you see what they are? Emperors, scholars and beauties. Classic feudal types. Latest editorial: 'The older, the more reactionary.' Do as Chairman Mao says.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fu Gui's Dad Degenerate! Another night gambling! A dog's gotta eat shit! Little bastard! If you don't stop... we'll lose the little we have. Aren't you capable of anything else? Is gambling all you know? Of all you could have learned, bastard!
Xu Fugui Little bastards from big bastards grow. I learned all I know from you. How do you think we lost most of what we had in the first place? You're the one they call big bastard, Xu, not me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xu Jiazhen They shot Long'er?
Xu Fugui Pumped five bullets into him. He is dead. If I hadn't lost my home to him... that'd have been me. What class do we belong to?
Xu Jiazhen Landlords?
Xu Fugui Surely not. We lost that status to Long'er. So, what are we?
Xu Jiazhen Not landlords. Ordinary townspeople.
Xu Fugui Sounds okay to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sgt. Lao Quan Wait right here. Run now... and you'll be shot. Better to wait and become a POW. The Reds send POWs home.
Chunsheng So, no running?
Sgt. Lao Quan That's right. You want to go home, don't run.
Xu Fugui They won't shoot us?
Sgt. Lao Quan Not as long as you've got your hands up.
Xu Fugui How?
Chunsheng This will do the trick?
Sgt. Lao Quan Don't reach for your waist! Do that and you're dead. The Reds treat POWs well. I've been one before. Just put those hands up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xu Fugui You're the District Chief? It was you who killed my son? I had only one son, Chunsheng! I had only one son! And you killed him! You, behind the goddamn wheel!
Town Chief Don't be like that. The District Chief is upset, too.
Chunsheng How can I ever make it up? Take this for now. It's money. Tell me what else I can do.
Xu Jiazhen No one wants your money. I want my son. Give me back my son. You killed him! Give him back to me! Go away! Remember, you owe us a life. You killed him. Remember that. You killed him. Go away! Now!
Town Chief District Chief, let's go. I think you should go, Chief.
Xu Fugui Go away!
Chunsheng All right. I'm going. I owe you a life. I will remember.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Town Chief Fugui, you're back just in time... to attend Long'er's public trial. Come along and get an education.
Xu Fugui What did Long'er do?
Xu Jiazhen Because of the family home, he's been sentenced a landlord.
Town Chief But it's not just that. The government wanted part of the house. He refused, beat up a cadre... and then set fire to the place. Classic counterrevolutionary sabotage.
Xu Fugui He burnt it?
Town Chief It burnt for days. Your timber was first class!
Xu Fugui That wasn't ours. It was counterrevolutionary timber.
Xu Jiazhen Counterrevolutionary timber.
Town Chief Of course. You're you, he's him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Long'er It's all in order, I'll be going. Master Fugui, don't think badly of me... for leaving you homeless. But I sure like that mansion of yours. See you there in a few days.
Xu Fugui You can't just win and walk away. The game's not over yet!
Long'er Master Fugui, I'm sorry... but you've nothing left. What would you wager? If you're unhappy, talk to Mr. Xie.
Xu Fugui This can't be happening!
Long'er What are you doing?
Xu Fugui It's not over yet!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xu Fugui Are you sure we're just townsfolk?
Xu Jiazhen Of course. Poor townspeople.
Xu Fugui It's good to be poor. Nothing like it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Town Chief First, pay respects to Chairman Mao.
Wan Erxi Chairman Mao... Comrade Fengxia's mine now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Town Chief We'll take these.
Xu Jiazhen If you take all our pots away, how will we cook?
Town Chief We're racing towards Communism, and you worry about food? We are setting up communal kitchens. When you're hungry... just come to the canteen. There'll be meat, fish. Nothing else to contribute?
Xu Youqing Yes, there is!
Xu Fugui But that's wood.
Xu Youqing There's metal on it. And here are pins.
Xu Fugui It can't be worth much.
Town Chief We are less politically aware than your son. It's enough for two bullets. We are just two bullets short of liberating Taiwan. So let's get that metal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Town Chief You participated in the revolution.
Xu Fugui I just dragged a cannon and sang opera.
Town Chief That's taking part.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xu Fugui What name do you like?
Xu Jiazhen Little Bun.
Xu Fugui You just say anything. That's not a name!
Xu Jiazhen But it's a tradition. Cat, Dog or Little Bun... are not recorded in the Register of Names. He'd know for sure. He doesn't know those kids exist... so they don't die. That's what the old folks say.
Xu Fugui Okay, then Little Bun it is.
Xu Jiazhen For now, anyway. Later, his dad can give him a proper name.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xu Fugui If I hadn't given Dr. Wang those buns... everything would've been fine. He could have saved our Fengxia. He's a professor, after all.
Xu Jiazhen He always carries on like this.
Wan Erxi It's okay.
Xu Fugui We shouldn't have given him water. People say, once you drink water... one bun in the stomach turns to seven. Dr. Wang ate seven buns. Seven times seven is 49. It's much too much.
Xu Jiazhen Erxi, is it true that Dr. Wang... won't eat buns, only rice now?
Wan Erxi Not just buns... anything made from wheat.
Xu Fugui Rice costs more than wheat.
Xu Jiazhen What a food bill he must have.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more