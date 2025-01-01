Xu FuguiIf Youqing does as daddy says, our lives will get better and better. Our family is like a little chicken. When it grows up, it becomes a goose and that will turn into a sheep. The sheep will turn into an ox.
Xu YouqingAnd after the ox?
Xu FuguiAfter the ox is Communism, and there will be dumplings and meat every day.
Xu JiazhenYou never had the chance to eat the dumplings I packed for you. Mommy's made you more... twenty this time. That should be enough. Once you've eaten... you can sleep... a nice, deep sleep. In life, you never had a good night's sleep. So sleep well now. Mommy will come see you every day. Youqing, can you ever forgive me? I shouldn't have let you go to school. I should've kept your dad... from making you go. It's all my fault. If only I'd stopped him. I shouldn't have let you go, Youqing! Oh, my poor darling.
Xu JiazhenChunsheng, remember... you still owe us a life! You've got to value yours!
Xu FuguiPack a lunchbox. I'll wake him.
Xu JiazhenHe's not going anywhere. He hasn't slept in days. Leave him alone.
Xu FuguiSmelting steel is a duty. We can't be politically backward. Mr. Niu praised us in front of everyone. Youqing has to go. Wake up. You have to go smelt steel. Come on, get up. Your classmates are already on their way. Must not be politically backward. You can sleep later.
Xu FuguiErxi's is a work-related injury. It's not hereditary. Anyway, it's bad luck to talk like that.
Town ChiefWe've smelted our steel... and reached our production target. We're off to report the good news. Everyone's earned merit. Fugui, Jiazhen, you've made a real contribution. There'll be dumplings at the canteen tonight... with a whole pig stuffed in each one! Eat your fill, and then we'll continue. Fifteen years, we'll surpass America. We've made enough steel for three cannon balls. They'll all go to Taiwan! One to land on Chiang Kai-shek's bed... another on his dinner table... and the last in the toilet! He won't be able to sleep or eat or ever take a dump... and we'll liberate Taiwan!
Xu FuguiYouqing, wake up. We're nearly there. When you get there... put your dumplings in hot water. Make sure you make them hot enough. Cold dumplings are bad for the tummy.
Town ChiefWhat are these eggs for?
Xu JiazhenFengxia's about to have a baby. It's to thank the matchmaker!
Town ChiefFengxia's about to give birth? Time does fly!
Xu FuguiErxi sent word from the hospital. She's in labor. We're on our way there.
Town ChiefAnother working class member on the way!
Town ChiefLet's not talk about it. You go to Fengxia. Go now, I'll be okay.
Xu FuguiNiu, don't let it get to you. Take care!
Xu JiazhenWe'll visit you after she's out of the hospital.
Town ChiefSend her my very best. She's producing a little revolutionary successor.
Xu JiazhenFugui... I've said all there is to say. Can't you listen just this once? Quit gambling.
Xu FuguiIt's like kicking an opium habit, you know. Too fast, and boring, you snap! Could kill you. Can't rush these things.
Town ChiefYou have to get rid of those puppets. Everyone knows about them.
Xu FuguiI was telling Jiazhen... that we could... do propaganda shows. Put these old things to new use.
Town ChiefDon't you see what they are? Emperors, scholars and beauties. Classic feudal types. Latest editorial: 'The older, the more reactionary.' Do as Chairman Mao says.
Fu Gui's DadDegenerate! Another night gambling! A dog's gotta eat shit! Little bastard! If you don't stop... we'll lose the little we have. Aren't you capable of anything else? Is gambling all you know? Of all you could have learned, bastard!
Xu FuguiLittle bastards from big bastards grow. I learned all I know from you. How do you think we lost most of what we had in the first place? You're the one they call big bastard, Xu, not me!
Sgt. Lao QuanWait right here. Run now... and you'll be shot. Better to wait and become a POW. The Reds send POWs home.
ChunshengSo, no running?
Sgt. Lao QuanThat's right. You want to go home, don't run.
Xu FuguiThey won't shoot us?
Sgt. Lao QuanNot as long as you've got your hands up.
Xu FuguiHow?
ChunshengThis will do the trick?
Sgt. Lao QuanDon't reach for your waist! Do that and you're dead. The Reds treat POWs well. I've been one before. Just put those hands up.
Xu FuguiYou're the District Chief? It was you who killed my son? I had only one son, Chunsheng! I had only one son! And you killed him! You, behind the goddamn wheel!
Town ChiefDon't be like that. The District Chief is upset, too.
ChunshengHow can I ever make it up? Take this for now. It's money. Tell me what else I can do.
Xu JiazhenNo one wants your money. I want my son. Give me back my son. You killed him! Give him back to me! Go away! Remember, you owe us a life. You killed him. Remember that. You killed him. Go away! Now!
Town ChiefDistrict Chief, let's go. I think you should go, Chief.
Xu FuguiGo away!
ChunshengAll right. I'm going. I owe you a life. I will remember.
Town ChiefFugui, you're back just in time... to attend Long'er's public trial. Come along and get an education.
Xu FuguiWhat did Long'er do?
Xu JiazhenBecause of the family home, he's been sentenced a landlord.
Town ChiefBut it's not just that. The government wanted part of the house. He refused, beat up a cadre... and then set fire to the place. Classic counterrevolutionary sabotage.
Xu FuguiHe burnt it?
Town ChiefIt burnt for days. Your timber was first class!
Xu FuguiThat wasn't ours. It was counterrevolutionary timber.
Wan ErxiChairman Mao... Comrade Fengxia's mine now.
Town ChiefWe'll take these.
Xu JiazhenIf you take all our pots away, how will we cook?
Town ChiefWe're racing towards Communism, and you worry about food? We are setting up communal kitchens. When you're hungry... just come to the canteen. There'll be meat, fish. Nothing else to contribute?
Xu YouqingYes, there is!
Xu FuguiBut that's wood.
Xu YouqingThere's metal on it. And here are pins.
Xu FuguiIt can't be worth much.
Town ChiefWe are less politically aware than your son. It's enough for two bullets. We are just two bullets short of liberating Taiwan. So let's get that metal.
Xu JiazhenBut it's a tradition. Cat, Dog or Little Bun... are not recorded in the Register of Names. He'd know for sure. He doesn't know those kids exist... so they don't die. That's what the old folks say.
Xu FuguiOkay, then Little Bun it is.
Xu JiazhenFor now, anyway. Later, his dad can give him a proper name.
Xu FuguiIf I hadn't given Dr. Wang those buns... everything would've been fine. He could have saved our Fengxia. He's a professor, after all.