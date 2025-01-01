Watson[pointing at the mini-gnome, who's hat has been broken] Well, except for that one.
MinignomeWho's broken?
[Minignome sees his broken hat on the ground and realizes that HE is the broken gnome]
Minignome[screams] Oh My GOOOOOOOOOODDDDDDDDD!
[From Trailer]
Gnomeo[to Lord Redbrick and Lady Blueberry; whispering] No one mustn't know about this but, you're all going to get smashed tomorrow.
[a female gnome with abnormally huge ears overhears Gnomeo from far away]
Big-Eared Gnome[loudly and panicky] He's says we're going to get smashed tommorrow!
[All the gnomes stare and then scream and run around in a panic]
Juliet[slams table with her hand and dolls gasp]Enough. I don't care about Sherlock. He is the most annoyed single gnome on Earth I have ever met. I already have a partner, and he's nothing like Sherlock. Gnomeo is reckless and emotional, and he doesn't treat me like an assistant. He... treats me like, the toughest woman in the garden.