Sherlock Gnomes Movie Quotes

Juliet A man doesn't make you strong, but the right partner can make you stronger.
Watson Elementary, my dear Sherlock.
Juliet The garden can't wait, you can.
Sherlock Gnomes The case can't wait, you can.
Moriarty To be fair, it was needlessly complicated but that's what super-villains do.
Gnomeo We did it! Two garden gnomes against two giant gargoyles... they never stood a chance.
Juliet Of course they didn't, we're Gnomeo and Juliet!
Watson There are good and bad sides to us all.
Gnomeo Come to the city, they said. It'll be fun, they said.
[From trailer; Sherlock Gnomes and Watson appear before Gnomeo and Juliet]
Sherlock Gnomes Under my watch, no gnome shall be broken.
Watson [pointing at the mini-gnome, who's hat has been broken] Well, except for that one.
Minignome Who's broken?
[Minignome sees his broken hat on the ground and realizes that HE is the broken gnome]
Minignome [screams] Oh My GOOOOOOOOOODDDDDDDDD!
[From Trailer]
Gnomeo [to Lord Redbrick and Lady Blueberry; whispering] No one mustn't know about this but, you're all going to get smashed tomorrow.
[a female gnome with abnormally huge ears overhears Gnomeo from far away]
Big-Eared Gnome [loudly and panicky] He's says we're going to get smashed tommorrow!
[All the gnomes stare and then scream and run around in a panic]
Juliet [slams table with her hand and dolls gasp] Enough. I don't care about Sherlock. He is the most annoyed single gnome on Earth I have ever met. I already have a partner, and he's nothing like Sherlock. Gnomeo is reckless and emotional, and he doesn't treat me like an assistant. He... treats me like, the toughest woman in the garden.
Irene Hmm... a man does not make you strong.
Juliet [in friendly voice] You're right... a man doesn't make you strong. But... the right partner CAN make you strong. But I've let mine down and, now I need to make it right.
Irene Alright, but promise, that's you don't tell SHERLOCK that this is about him. We have a deal, Juliet?
Juliet Juliet, Irene: Deal.
Mini-gnome [Mini-Gnome gets accidentally knocked over by Sherlock Gnomes] What the f-f-fertilizer!
